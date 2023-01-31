Read full article on original website
Paris Olympics: Up to 40 countries could boycott Games, says Poland sports minister
Up to 40 countries could boycott the next Olympic Games, making the whole event pointless, said Poland's sport and tourism minister Kamil Bortniczuk. His comments came after Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia jointly rejected an International Olympic Committee (IOC) plan to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete in 2024. Ukraine...
Donald Trump case used to settle Shirenewton bungalow row
A case involving former US president Donald Trump was used by a woman to allow her to move into a bungalow. Angela Corner from Chepstow, Monmouthshire, wanted to move into the Bully Hole Road, Shirenewton property. However, the local council cited a 61-year-old planning condition that said a local agricultural...
Formula 1: Widespread concern after Mohammed Ben Sulayem controversies
The silence in Formula 1 this week has been deafening. A week after Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of the sport's governing body the FIA, found himself embroiled in two separate controversies, there is widespread concern. "Everyone thinks he's got to go," said one Formula 1 team boss, on condition...
Why would China use a spy balloon when it has satellites?
News of an alleged Chinese spy balloon floating over the US has left many wondering why Beijing would want to use a relatively unsophisticated tool for its surveillance of the US mainland. China has said the balloon, spotted over the state of Montana, is merely a "civilian airship" which deviated...
China urges calm over 'spy' balloon in US airspace
China has urged "cool-headed" handling of a dispute over a giant Chinese balloon heading for the eastern US. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier called off a visit to Beijing, saying the "surveillance" balloon's presence was "an irresponsible act". Later the US reported a second Chinese balloon floating over...
More German tanks for Ukraine as EU leaders meet in Kyiv
WATCH: President Zelensky and EU leaders news conference in Kyiv [recorded earlier]. On a visit to Kyiv, senior officials from the European Union have said “Ukraine’s future is inside the EU”. There was no mention of a timeline, but instead the presidents of the European Council and...
HS2 tunnels under the Chilterns reach halfway point
Two of HS2's longest tunnels have reached the halfway point of excavation, the rail company said. Giant tunnelling machines have been excavating the high speed rail project's route under the Chilterns in Buckinghamshire for the past 18 months. The machines are half way through the 10-mile tunnel and have excavated...
Spy balloon row: High-altitude spying marks new low for US-China ties
Even before America's top diplomat Anthony Blinken postponed his visit to Beijing, the US-China relationship was at an all-time low. Just how low became painfully evident when a day before his departure, an apparent Chinese spy balloon over the state of Montana roiled the tensions he was trying to address.
Nicola Sturgeon: Rapist Isla Bryson 'almost certainly' faking trans status
A double rapist who was sent to a women's prison last week is "almost certainly" faking being trans, Nicola Sturgeon has suggested. Isla Bryson was convicted of attacking two women while known as a man called Adam Graham. One of the victims later said she was sure Bryson was pretending...
Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi 'close' to taking over Sheffield United
A takeover of English Championship club Sheffield United by Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi is at an advanced stage. The Championship promotion contenders' owner Prince Abdullah has been in talks with Mmobuosi, the founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Tingo Inc, the parent company of Tingo Mobile. Talks with the...
Fraud claims against Adani group spark political row in India
A US research firm's allegations of fraud against billionaire Gautam Adani's business empire have sparked a political row in India. Opposition leaders stalled the functioning of parliament for a second straight day on Friday as they demanded an investigation into the claims. The research firm accused Adani group firms of...
Trudeau anti-Islamophobia tsar Amira Elghawaby faces calls to resign
Canada's first-ever anti-Islamophobia tsar is facing calls to resign after an op-ed resurfaced in which she called Quebecers Islamophobic. Amira Elghawaby was appointed last week to the new position by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In 2019, she co-wrote an opinion piece attacking a Quebec law that banned public servants from...
