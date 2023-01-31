In a non-district matchup this past Saturday, the Alleghany Lady Mountaineers (12-6, 4-4) recorded their 12th victory of the season following a 44-21 win over the Craig County Rockets (1-13, 0-7).

Macyn Cash paced the Lady Mountaineers with a game-high 16 points, while knocking down three three-pointers.

The Lady Mountaineers finished the game with seven total three-pointers.

The Lady Rockets were led by Daileigh Donithan who had a team-high eight points.

After back and forth start, the Lady Mountaineers broke a 6-6 tie by scoring the games next eight points to build a 14-6 lead. The scoring run was led by Cash who had five of the eight points.

With a six point lead going into the second quarter, the Lady Mountaineers broke the game wide open by holding the Lady Rockets to just two points in the period and took a 14 point lead going into the second half.

Abbie Fridley had two big back to back three-pointers that pushed the Lady Mountaineers lead to as high as 16 points in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, it was more of the same from the Lady Mountaineers who had their best scoring quarter of the game with 16 points in the third. 11 of those 16 points came from Cash who knocked down two three-pointers in the period. On Cash's third three-pointer, the Lady Mountaineers essentially sealed the victory as the team had built a 25-point lead at 40-15.

The Lady Mountaineers were home last night against Carroll County and are back on the court tomorrow as they host James River.

Team 1 2 3 4 Ttl

AHS 14 10 16 4 44

CCHS 8 2 5 6 21

Lady Mountaineers Scoring: Cash 16, Fridley 8, Bryce Leitch 8, Kelsey Nicely 6, Emma Skidmore 3, Kendell Keene 2, Zamera Hayslett 1

Lady Rockets: Daileigh Donithan 8, Hannah Ratliff 7, Annabelle Gregory 3, Kallie Fisher 2

The post Lady Mounties Win 12th Game appeared first on The Virginian Review .