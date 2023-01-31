ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AT&T Public Safety Scholarships Available to Montgomery County Community College Students

 3 days ago

Photo byLinda Johnson.

AT&T Public Safety Scholarships now are available to assist Montgomery County Community College’s Municipal Police Academy cadets. AT&T scholarships will help support students who face economic barriers that include the digital divide.

The new scholarship is made possible thanks to a $20,000 grant from the AT&T Foundation to the MCCC Foundation.

“The college is grateful for the AT&T collaboration, supporting our students who will be serving in vital roles as first responders” said Dr. Victoria L. Bastecki-Perez, MCCC President.

“At AT&T, we’ve been given the responsibility of building out the FirstNet wireless broadband network built specifically for public safety in Pennsylvania and across the United States,” said David Kerr, president, AT&T Pennsylvania.

Montgomery County Sheriff Sean P. Kilkenny, who serves on Montgomery County Community College’s Board of Trustees, attended the check presentation held at MCCC’s Blue Bell Campus, where the Municipal Police Academy is located.

“The AT&T Public Safety Scholarship will undoubtedly be of great benefit to those students and the communities they go on to serve,” said Kilkenny.

Pennsylvania State Senator Maria Collett and Pennsylvania State Representative Liz Hanbidge also spoke to the cadets and attendees during the event.

Since 1973, Municipal Police Academy at MCCC has been the training program for more than 4,100 cadets with a consistent graduation rate of more than 90 percent.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania through the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission certifies the Academy. The 919-hour curriculum allows successful students to articulate up to 15 credit hours toward an associate degree in Criminal Justice.

Many of the academy’s alumni serve as officers and in leadership roles throughout Montgomery County and the region.

For more information about Montgomery County Community College’s Municipal Police Academy Program and the scholarship, visit mc3.edu.

