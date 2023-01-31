ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

First Alert Weather: Chances for a wintry mix

By Meg McNamara
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rHHUb_0kXOhNKS00

Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Tuesday morning forecast 02:12

BALTIMORE - A cold front has cleared the state but we are still waiting on the cool down.

Temperatures are in the low to mid to even the upper 40s so far this morning. A few of our friends in Southern Maryland are waking up in the low 50s.

The cold air will filter in from the northwest and spread across Maryland as the morning goes on. Garret County is the exception where temperatures are in the upper 20s.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 7 am and snow and freezing rain are a factor.

The National Weather Service is reporting very slick travel conditions there as a glaze of ice is coating the roads. An area of low pressure will send rain in our direction starting between 7-9 am.

A little bit of sleet and wet snow is possible, but no accumulation is expected. The morning may be breezy as winds respond to the cold front. Gusts near 25 mph are possible.

We will stay cloudy even after the rain is out of here and afternoon temps will top out in the upper 30s.

Another area of low pressure arrives overnight bringing yet another chance for a wintry mix very early Wednesday morning.

This time Southern Maryland has the best chance to see a bit of light snow but very little impact is expected. After that, our Wednesday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday is shaping up to be rather cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

Arctic air is taking aim at Maryland as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend!

On Friday, we only hit the mid-30s but it will feel even chillier thanks to some gusty north winds. Bone-chilling cold is in store Friday night into Saturday morning when temperatures plummet into the low teens.

Plan for it to feel more like the single digits to near zero once you factor in the wind Afternoon temps will struggle to get out of the upper 20s.

By Sunday, we're rebounding into the low 40s but we have another chance for a wintry mix to contend with.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

First Alert Weather: Frigid Thursday, with arctic air on the way

BALTIMORE - Bundle up before you head out today!This morning feels very different than what we've had recently with temps starting off in the 20s.Clouds will be in full force today thanks to an area of low-pressure scooting south of us.Most of us stay dry but southern Maryland could see a few mid-morning flurries.Temps will gradually make their way into the low to mid 40s this afternoon.That will seem like spring in comparison to what's on deck!Brace for an arctic blast to move back over our region and return winter temperatures to Maryland. Winds will gust and temperatures plummet thanks...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

First Alert Weather: Overnight wintry mix possible

BALTIMORE -- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Garrett & Allegany Co. in western Maryland until 4 a.m. Slick roads are expected overnight as a light wintry mix moves into the region overnight. Elsewhere, a light wintry mix is expected across most of Maryland overnight. Temperatures will remain above freezing so significant accumulations and icing are not expected.No travel issues are anticipated for the morning commute in the Baltimore area. The wintry weather will move out early Wednesday, with sunshine building in through the morning. Highs will reach the low 40s.It will be chilly Wednesday night with lows in the...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
WAVY News 10

Blog: A wintry mix on Groundhog Day.

Yesterday, the forecast for today had been drying out more-and-more. However, there were hints at an early wintry mix on some models and model runs. So I would say that it was a curveball forecast but one that we saw coming. (it was just hard to hit). Anyway, even before...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

First snow of the season

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for all of Northern Virginia warning of a period of snow early this morning. Snow was moving east after 1 a.m., with precipitation expected to cross most of the area and end by 6 a.m. Accumulations were expected to range from a coating to an inch.
VIRGINIA STATE
WBOC

Snowflakes Tonight?; Arctic Air Arrives Friday

Forecast updated on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 3:21 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Showers likely and the rain may end with some wet snow flakes around sunrise. A dusting of snow in the grass is possible in northern Delmarva. Low 32-33°. Winds: NE 5-12 mph.
SALISBURY, MD
NBC Washington

Snow Big Deal: DC, Suburbs Wake Up to Winter's First Measurable Snowfall

February brought a long-awaited dose of winter to the Washington, D.C. area — bringing excitement to some Virginia students getting a two-hour school delay. Several school districts announced they would open two hours late, including Culpeper, Fauquier, Manassas and Manassas Park schools. Here's a full list of closures and delays.
WASHINGTON, DC
wmar2news

More winter weather on the way

MARYLAND — Monday was a great day for those warm weather lovers but for the snow fanatics there has only been heartache this month, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. That light comes in the form of an active weather week that just so happens...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Forecast: Above-average temps continue Monday ahead of cold front

BALTIMORE — Tonight will be chilly with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures falling into the 30s for most areas.Clouds and sunshine are expected Monday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A cold front will move into the area on Monday night, bringing colder weather to the area for mid-week. Highs Tuesday will only reach the 30s and 40s with lows dipping into the 20s Tuesday night. A weak disturbance will move into the area bringing a slight chance for a light wintry mix. No significant accumulations of wintry weather are expected. The rest of the week will be cloudy to mostly cloudy with temperatures remaining on the chilly side. Expect highs in the 30s and 40s for Wednesday and Thursday. Another disturbance will track just south of the area Thursday bringing a chance for more wintry weather for areas to the south, with southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore potentially in line to be affected. We'll keep you updated on those chances. By Friday, even colder weather will move in with highs in the 30s and lows Friday night dipping into the teens. Highs Saturday afternoon won't get out of the 20s and 30s for most areas before rebounding into the 40s Sunday. 
MARYLAND STATE
BlueRidgeLife

Weather Bulletin : Winter Weather Advisory Along & West Of BRP (VDOT Info Included)

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Augusta-Rockingham-Page-Western Highland-Eastern Highland- Central Virginia Blue Ridge- (including Wintergreen) 534 PM EST Tue Jan 31 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO. 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY…. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations. of...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Dry and chilly tonight, passing showers tomorrow

BALTIMORE — Beautiful startup this morning with temperatures hovering in the 30s across the state.  We can expect mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with passing showers starting around lunchtime. It certainly doesn't look like a wash out, but you may want to keep the umbrella on hand if you will be out and about. Temperatures remain relatively mild for this time of year, in the low 50s. The wind will also be a factor in how it feels on Sunday with peak wind gusts near 25 mph.Mostly cloudy skies linger on Monday and we should warm up into the low to mid-50s before a cold front drops temperatures by Monday night. For the rest of the week expect an unsettled pattern with showers and the possibility of snow all in the next 7 days.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Get ready for a sunny and calm weekend

BALTIMORE -- There may be a chilly night ahead, but a pleasant start to the weekend is on the way.It will be a mostly clear night with low temperatures near the freezing mark for most people living in the Baltimore area. The north and western areas will experience temperatures that dip into the upper 20s.Saturday will start out with sunny skies and high temperatures topping out in the low 50s. It will be a nice day to take a long walk or spend some time outdoors. However, thickening clouds build in before the day's end as an area of low pressure approaches from the west. The Baltimore area will remain cloudy and cool overnight with lows in the upper 30s. On Sunday, mostly cloudy skies remain and the chance for scattered showers moves in around lunchtime. Shower chances are looking on the lighter side, but be sure to check back for updates this weekend. Unfortunately, there won't be much sun in the early half of the week. Temperatures may fall back to the low 40s by Tuesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Kait 8

Ice storm leaves thousands without power

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than 10,000 Arkansans, many in Region 8, woke without power Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low 20s. Meanwhile, “galloping” powerlines threatened to knock out power to even more people. Entergy Arkansas reported 7,582 customers were without electricity at 6:30 a.m. Jan. 31....
ARKANSAS STATE
cnsmaryland.org

Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Md. spice company sets the record straight on ‘Dirty Jobs’

That familiar seasoning you taste when buying and eating traditional blue crabs in Maryland is assumed by many to be the hugely famous and beloved Old Bay Seasoning. However, that is often not the case. Many crab houses across the state instead use “J.O. No. 2 ‘Crab House Spice’,” a...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
99K+
Followers
30K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy