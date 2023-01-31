Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Related
cbs4local.com
El Paso police investigate deadly stabbing
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police are investigating a deadly stabbing Thursday night. Crime Against Persons responded to Las Palmas Medical Center, police said. The location of where the stabbing occurred is unknown, police added. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign up to...
KVIA
Police investigate discovery of body in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police have responded to the discovery of a body in central El Paso. The body was found at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Hueco Ave. According to the police, they do not yet know the circumstances surrounding the discovery. This is a...
El Paso police respond to fatal stabbing
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crimes Against Persons is responding to Las Palmas Medical Center in reference to a fatal stabbing Thursday night. The location of where the stabbing occurred is unknown. No further information has been released.
One dead after stabbing, location of incident remains unknown
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police say one person has died after being stabbed Thursday. Police say the Crimes Against Persons unit responded to Las Palmas Medical Center near UTEP where the victim was taken. Police says officers are still trying to determine where the stabbing took place. It is not known if the victim The post One dead after stabbing, location of incident remains unknown appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Far east El Paso home where dog attack happened has had total of 8 citations issued
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services is sharing more details about the incident where dogs attacked at least two people over the weekend in far east El Paso. The dog attack happened Sunday in a neighborhood on Tierra Limon Drive. Police said that at least...
cbs4local.com
EPPD: Body found in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Thursday night, police confirmed. Police responded to an apartment complex at the 3600 block of Hueco Avenue near Copia and Pershing. The police did not provide any more information. This is a developing story, check back...
cbs4local.com
Large predatory cats spotted on prowl in Las Cruces; police warn public
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces residents said they've seen “big cats,” like mountain lions and bobcats, wandering about neighborhoods during the last few weeks, according to police. Police explained that predatory cats have been known to venture into residential neighborhoods during times of drought, as...
KVIA
Two dog attacks in two days in El Paso; woman seriously injured, child treated at scene
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two people were injured in two separate dog attacks in as many days, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The first attack happened Monday around 4:15 p.m. at the 200 block of Oil Mill in Tornillo. Officials say a pit bull and bulldog attacked an elderly female, biting her several times on her face, legs and arms.
cbs4local.com
Elderly woman, 11-year-old injured after separate dog attacks in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two separate animal bite incidents were reported in far east El Paso officials this week the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said. The first incident happened on Monday around 4:15 p.m. on the 200 block of Oil Mill Drive in Tornillo. During the investigation,...
KFOX 14
1 person injured in northeast motorcycle crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcycle crash reported in northeast El Paso Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries, according to El Paso fire dispatcher. The crash happened on US-54 southbound near Transmountain Road, closing the left lane and shoulder. Our crew saw a...
KVIA
Deadly motorcycle crash in the Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas -- A man was killed after a motorcycle crash in the Lower Valley Wednesday night, according to a family member close to the victim. El Paso Police say it happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection Hawkins Blvd. and Phoenix Dr. near the El Paso Community College: Valle Verde Campus.
cbs4local.com
City council members respond to dog attack in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — CBS4 continues to press for answers regarding El Paso police and Animal Services' response time to a dog attack in far east El Paso. The dog attack happened Sunday in a neighborhood on Tierra Limon Dr. Police said that at least two people were...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces man accused of pointing gun, physically assault ex-girlfriend
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man was arrested and accused of assaulting and pointing a firearm at his ex-girlfriend. Officers arrested 20-year-old Jairo Luna on Wednesday. Officers were called out to the 3200 block of E University Avenue on a call of a person with a...
KFOX 14
New Mexico State Police investigate fiery crash along Anthony Gap
ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police is investigating a crash on New Mexico State Road 404 between Chaparral and Anthony, also known as the Anthony Gap, Thursday night. The crash involved one vehicle near mile marker five. Our crew was there and said the car fell down...
Top 10 most stolen vehicles in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the El Paso Police Department, certain cars and trucks seem to be on the radar recently when looking at the most stolen vehicles in El Paso. According to EPPD, the top stolen vehicle in El Paso is the Ford F-150, 22 have been stolen within the last three […]
Interviews for El Paso Police Chief to be completed this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It has been two weeks since El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen died and an interim police chief has yet to be named. The City of El Paso says that interviews of applicants for interim police chief continue and are expected to be completed this week. The City of El […]
KVIA
El Paso Police arrest person attempting to steal cars in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police dispatch confirms officers arrested one person who attempted to steal cars in east El Paso early Tuesday morning. Police made stop along Gateway East at Lomaland. The scene was cleared just before 6 a.m. No other information was released about the suspect who...
KFOX 14
Former El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association president expected in court
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association, Ron Martin, is expected in court Friday morning for his arraignment. An arraignment is the first step of the criminal court process where Martin will be formally charged and get the opportunity to enter his plea.
Officials: El Paso, West Texas seeing large surge of youth involved in violent felonies
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso is seeing an increase in youths being involved in violent felonies, according to some new data. According to data from the Texas Juvenile Justice System, the state has seen a 10 percent increase in 2022 compared to 2021 in youths being referred to the juvenile system for violent […]
cbs4local.com
1 person arrested after attempting to break into vehicles in lower valley
El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — One person was arrested Tuesday morning after attempting to break into vehicles in the Lower Valley, according to a police dispatcher. This happened on Gateway East just off Interstate 10 and Lomaland Drive. El Paso police dispatchers say units were called to the...
Comments / 1