Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from PicassoAnita DurairajColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Legalized sports gambling arrives in Ohio, experts say Ohio State students at the most risk for addictionThe LanternOhio State
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
Police give timeline after student's stepfather dies by suicide at Pickerington school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For anyone who is struggling with thoughts of suicide or has a loved one having thoughts of suicide, help is available by calling 988. Students at Pickerington Ridgeview Jr. High School were evacuated within an hour and a half after a parent took his life inside the building, police said.
WSYX ABC6
Man arrested in connection with well-known Columbus restaurant owner's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of a deadly shooting at a bar in far northeast Columbus was arrested Friday. Armando Flores, 25, was charged with murder by Columbus police after 51-year-old Rudy Tirado Gonzalez was shot and killed at the Crazee Mule Pub and Grill on Cleveland Avenue on Jan. 23.
More video, charges may be coming in Tyre Nichols case
► Update: City announces review of MPD special units, use of force MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While only five now-former Memphis Police officers are currently are facing criminal charges in connection to the beating of Tyre Nichols, that number soon could change. A spokesperson for the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Friday that more charges […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police say Gang Enforcement Team won't be 'rogue' unit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Department’s special Gang Enforcement Team has been in play since October, and ABC 6 is taking a close look at it now in light of the deadly officer incident involving Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nationally, and now locally, there’s concern about...
abc17news.org
Another Memphis police officer terminated, two first responders suspended in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
Another Memphis police officer has been fired and two first responders had their licenses suspended following the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols last month, officials announced Friday. The former police officer, Preston Hemphill, was relieved of his duties for violating multiple departmental policies, including personal conduct and truthfulness,...
Sixth MPD officer fired in Tyre Nichols deadly arrest, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced a sixth officer was involved in the deadly Tyre Nichols beating. Officer Preston Hemphill violated multiple department policies and was departmentally charged and terminated from MPD. The violations include:. Personal Conduct. Truthfulness. Compliance with Regulations to wit: Conducted Energy Weapon (TASER) Compliance with...
Pastor calls police officer shot at Memphis library ‘a great soul’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about Geoffrey Redd, the Memphis Police officer who was shot at an East Memphis library Thursday. MPD says Redd remains in extremely critical condition at the Regional Medical Center. The suspect, 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr., was shot and killed on the scene. Friday, the officer’s pastor said he’s praying […]
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity revokes membership of officers involved in Tyre Nichols death
One of the nation’s most prominent Black fraternities has revoked the membership of three former officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man brutally beaten by five Memphis police officers last month. Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. was unaware three officers involved in the incident were part of its organization until…
WSYX ABC6
Former Columbus police officer sentenced to nine years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A federal judge sentenced a former Columbus police officer to nine years in prison for trafficking fentanyl and accepting bribes. Court documents show Marco R. Merino, 45, of Columbus, conspired with another Columbus police officer to traffic fentanyl. He sold the drug for $32,500 per kilogram. This happened between June and September 2021.
Teen alleges beating by same police unit involved in Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More fallout from the beating death of Tyre Nichols as a teenager comes forward and says he, too, was beaten by members of the shuttered SCORPION unit involved in Nichols’ death. His attorney said the world needs to hear his story. The teenager tells a...
Tyre Nichols Death: Up To 20 Hours Of Police Footage Has Yet To Be Released
Up to 20 hours of footage capturing the events surrounding the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols has yet to be released, Shelby County prosecutor Steven Mulroy said.
19-year-old recalls encounter with MPD’s SCORPION Unit months before Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — All eyes are on the Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit after the death of Tyre Nichols. Now, more people who say they were also victims of overly aggressive officers assigned to that unit are coming forward. Maurice Chalmers-Stokes prefers not to show his face out of fear of retaliation, but he […]
WSYX ABC6
2 injured in Franklinton shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were shot in Franklinton Thursday morning. Officers responded to a shooting along Dana Drive around 11 a.m. According to police, an adult was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition and a juvenile was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in stable condition.
‘Killing our babies for nothin’: Tyre Nichols’ grandma says she saw fear in his eyes during beating
Johnie Huneycutt, who lives here in metro Atlanta, remembers Tyre as a lovely person who loved skateboarding.
Columbus infant’s drowning a homicide ‘of omission,’ coroner rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-month-old baby who was found drowning in a bathtub died because the mother left the child unattended, thus failing “to provide for the child’s safety,” a coroner has ruled. According to an autopsy report, 10-month-old Reign Nall died of complications from drowning on Aug. 31, 2022, after her mother left […]
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man killed by Memphis police had lengthy criminal history
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Torrence Jackson Jr.’s first arrest as an adult, at age 19, was for dealing marijuana in August 2014. The years leading up to the Indianapolis man’s fatal encounter with police Thursday night in Memphis, Tennessee, have been punctuated by a series of increasingly violent behavior.
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus mom pays for billboard in the Hilltop to find her son's killer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mom is going to new heights to find the gunman who shot and killed her son nearly two years ago in the Hilltop. "I am not giving up," Brenda Johnson said, "I won't ever give up." Since Oct. 20, 2020, Johnson and her...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus shoplifting suspect steals from store 5 times in 1 hour
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect accused of stealing from a store five times within an hour on Christmas Eve. The man stole from a store on North Hamilton Road five times, all between the hour of 11:50 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., on Dec. 24, 2022.
wrtv.com
Indianapolis man shot, killed by Memphis police after allegedly shooting officer at library
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 28-year-old Indianapolis man is dead after Memphis Police say he shot an officer at a library on Thursday. WRTV affiliate WTVF reports that investigators say a man was trespassing and told to leave a business. Authorities said about 30 minutes later, MPD officers were called...
Memphis Police Dept. requests 5 fired officers in Tyre Nichols case be decertified
WREG Investigators have confirmed the Memphis Police Department has requested the five former officers terminated after the beating and death of Tyre Nichols be decertified.
Comments / 0