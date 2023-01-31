MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — All eyes are on the Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit after the death of Tyre Nichols. Now, more people who say they were also victims of overly aggressive officers assigned to that unit are coming forward. Maurice Chalmers-Stokes prefers not to show his face out of fear of retaliation, but he […]

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO