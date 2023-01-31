ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WREG

More video, charges may be coming in Tyre Nichols case

► Update: City announces review of MPD special units, use of force MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While only five now-former Memphis Police officers are currently are facing criminal charges in connection to the beating of Tyre Nichols, that number soon could change. A spokesperson for the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Friday that more charges […]
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police say Gang Enforcement Team won't be 'rogue' unit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Department’s special Gang Enforcement Team has been in play since October, and ABC 6 is taking a close look at it now in light of the deadly officer incident involving Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nationally, and now locally, there’s concern about...
abc17news.org

Another Memphis police officer terminated, two first responders suspended in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death

Another Memphis police officer has been fired and two first responders had their licenses suspended following the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols last month, officials announced Friday. The former police officer, Preston Hemphill, was relieved of his duties for violating multiple departmental policies, including personal conduct and truthfulness,...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Sixth MPD officer fired in Tyre Nichols deadly arrest, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced a sixth officer was involved in the deadly Tyre Nichols beating. Officer Preston Hemphill violated multiple department policies and was departmentally charged and terminated from MPD. The violations include:. Personal Conduct. Truthfulness. Compliance with Regulations to wit: Conducted Energy Weapon (TASER) Compliance with...
WREG

Pastor calls police officer shot at Memphis library ‘a great soul’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about Geoffrey Redd, the Memphis Police officer who was shot at an East Memphis library Thursday.  MPD says Redd remains in extremely critical condition at the Regional Medical Center. The suspect, 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr., was shot and killed on the scene.  Friday, the officer’s pastor said he’s praying […]
WSYX ABC6

Former Columbus police officer sentenced to nine years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A federal judge sentenced a former Columbus police officer to nine years in prison for trafficking fentanyl and accepting bribes. Court documents show Marco R. Merino, 45, of Columbus, conspired with another Columbus police officer to traffic fentanyl. He sold the drug for $32,500 per kilogram. This happened between June and September 2021.
WSYX ABC6

2 injured in Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were shot in Franklinton Thursday morning. Officers responded to a shooting along Dana Drive around 11 a.m. According to police, an adult was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition and a juvenile was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in stable condition.
WSYX ABC6

Columbus shoplifting suspect steals from store 5 times in 1 hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect accused of stealing from a store five times within an hour on Christmas Eve. The man stole from a store on North Hamilton Road five times, all between the hour of 11:50 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., on Dec. 24, 2022.
