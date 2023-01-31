Woman taken to hospital after hitting downed tree in Kanawha County, West Virginia

Officials with the Davis Creek Volunteer Fire Department told 13 News crews on the scene that a pregnant woman drove her car into the downed tree just after it hit the roadway. They say she was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The Davis Creek VFD says she was the only person in the vehicle.
Appalachian Power was called to the scene, and the company’s outage map says that 65 customers are without power in the area. The estimated restoration time is 3 p.m.
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
UPDATE (8:47 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3): Cabell County dispatchers tell 13 News that I-64W is back open after a two-vehicle crash. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A crash on I-64 between the Hal Greer Blvd. and 29th St. E exits in Cabell County has closed the interstate’s westbound lanes. Cabell County dispatchers say this […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A dog is now safe and sound after being in a fire that broke out in an apartment building in South Charleston on Wednesday. Jocelyn was given oxygen at the scene of the Southmoor Hills Apartment Complex fire. While no humans were injured, Jocelyn suffered some smoke inhalation. Jocelyn’s owner, […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a fire in the 1600 block of Queens Creek in Prichard, West Virginia, on Friday. Wayne County dispatchers say the fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. The identity of the victim has not been released. Fire crews from Prichard, Kenova and Fort Gay were on […]
DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Dunbar. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke out at a home on 19th Street in Dunbar, West Virginia around 5:53 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Dispatchers say everyone made it out of the home safely and no one […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of setting an excavator on fire has been indicted in Kanawha County Circuit Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Brian Ramella, 41, of Charleston, was arrested in September 2022 in connection to an excavator on fire in the 800 block of Stover Road near […]
UPDATE (7:47 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): All lanes of I-64E near the Montrose Entrance Ramp are back open after a three-vehicle crash, according to WV511. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two lanes of I-64E near the Montrose Entrance Ramp are closed Thursday evening after a three-vehicle crash. Metro 911 officials say the call […]
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Roane County dispatchers said six fire departments responded Thursday morning to a house fire. The fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. near the border of Roane and Kanawha counties. Dispatchers said the fire was at a residence in the 7600 block of Charleston Road.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has died in a crash in Logan County. According to West Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, on Route 10, just north of Man. Troopers say the vehicle went off the roadway and crashed. WVSP says troopers found the driver, identified as Thomas […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Travelers on Thursday morning may want to choose an alternative route to avoid heavy delays in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that American Electric Power (AEP) is working on power lines on the 100 block of Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes near the Cookout Restaurant. Motorists are advised […]
UPDATE (5:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2): Metro 911 officials say that power is restored to Alum Creek residents and the road is back open. UPDATE (1:02 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2): According to Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies on the scene, a truck lost control and ran into a utility pole in the area. The […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman accused of pushing the Mingo County Sheriff at a basketball game appeared in court today, Friday, Feb. 3. According to court records, Taylor Napier of Logan County took a guilty plea in Mingo County Magistrate Court today. She was charged with battery and disorderly conduct after allegedly pushing […]
MALDEN, WV (WOWK) – The road is closed near the intersection of Piedmont Road and Snow Hill Drive in Malden after a vehicle crash. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 4:02 p.m. Thursday. Dispatchers say injuries have been reported, but the number of people injured and the extent of any […]
UPDATE (7:55 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2): The silo has been towed away. You can view it happening in the video player above. UPDATE (2:06 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2): Emergency crews on the scene say that support chains broke on the tractor-trailer, causing the silo to land in the middle of the interstate. No […]
MALDEN, WV (WOWK) – A new recovery center will be opening in the unincorporated community of Malden, and it is receiving mixed reactions from residents. Chelsea Carter, the clinical director, said it will be a licensed health behavioral facility called the Lotus Recovery Center. They will provide outpatient healthcare to those suffering from substance abuse […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Greenbrier County man accused of DUI in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Timothy Wickline, 29, of Greenbrier County, was indicted on charges of “DUI Causing Serious Bodily Injury” and “Driving Revoked for DUI.”
Editor’s Note: The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office originally released Travis Sigman’s last name as “Sigmon.” This article has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of “Sigman.” UPDATE (5:40 P.M. Feb. 2, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Travis Sigman, 29, has been found safe. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man accused of shooting a woman and her dog last year has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Gregory Ray, 35, of Charleston, was indicted on charges of Attempted Murder, Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in Commission […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man is wanted after allegedly robbing Wild Wiley’s in South Charleston, West Virginia. The South Charleston Police Department says, on Jan. 22, a robbery happened at Wild Wiley’s on Short Street in South Charleston. They say they got a warrant on Dustin Ray Bassham for first-degree robbery. Police say […]
UPDATE: (4:40 P.M. Feb. 1, 2023) – The South Charleston Fire Department says a fire that broke out at an apartment building in the Southmoor Hills Apartments complex in South Charleston has been contained. At this time, crews are working to clear the smoke out of the building. There is no word yet on what […]
