Mays Landing, NJ

Comments / 30

guest
3d ago

When I first saw one at my parents home Ingot scared and froze. Turns out the old grandpa oppossum was just slow and friendly. We some food out for him or her. Little sweetie came out every night. I liked watching him. They are harmless.

Tara Maxim
3d ago

I have 8 stray cats. We put heated cat houses on the porch for them. I started noticing a possum showing up every night around dinner time. I was afraid it would harm my kittens but the mom cat didn't seem threatened. So we let the little possum stay. I went out to feed my kitties and one was missing. So I checked the cat houses and there was the possum all comfy and cozy in one of the houses. The kitten was in another house as we have three. It feels right at home hanging with the cats and I now look forward to feeding Mr. P along with the kitties.

Joe Cosella
3d ago

They are so good for the environment. Treat these creatures with respect .

Northfield NJ
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

