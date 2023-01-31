When I first saw one at my parents home Ingot scared and froze. Turns out the old grandpa oppossum was just slow and friendly. We some food out for him or her. Little sweetie came out every night. I liked watching him. They are harmless.
I have 8 stray cats. We put heated cat houses on the porch for them. I started noticing a possum showing up every night around dinner time. I was afraid it would harm my kittens but the mom cat didn't seem threatened. So we let the little possum stay. I went out to feed my kitties and one was missing. So I checked the cat houses and there was the possum all comfy and cozy in one of the houses. The kitten was in another house as we have three. It feels right at home hanging with the cats and I now look forward to feeding Mr. P along with the kitties.
They are so good for the environment. Treat these creatures with respect .
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
10 Wonderful Sounds That Mean Summer Is Back In New Jersey
These Incredibly Offensive Baby Names are Actually Banned in New Jersey
VIDEO: Cookie-loving deer pay visit to New Jersey woman for treats
New Jersey Does Have One Of The Tiniest Towns In America
Hoagies vs. subs: There’s a real difference in these NJ lunch favorites
Experts Say the Most Mouthwatering Wings are From a New Jersey Favorite
South Jersey Mexican Restaurants Among Best in New Jersey
CDC Warns Against New Jersey Based Eyedrops Potentially Linked To Death And Blindness
America’s oldest intact tavern is right here in NJ and filled with history
New Jersey middle school removes rainbow-themed signs after parents complain of favoritism
Local Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best Spot For Thin Crust Pizza
This Astonishing Steak Is The Biggest In New Jersey And Its Glorious
New Jersey Gets Really Surprising Ranking For Safe Driving
New Jersey could soon ban diet pills for teenagers
New Jersey Fishing Forecast- February 2, 2023
More evidence clean-energy work not to blame for dead whales in NJ and NY
Where Are All New Jersey’s Amish People? Answer: Everywhere
Travel Experts Say This Great Hotel Is New Jersey’s Most Unique
This Abandoned New Jersey Rail Line May Be Home To The Next State Park
NJ shoppers — don’t become the next target for ‘follow-out’ thieves
Cat Country 107.3
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 30