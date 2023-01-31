ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County girls basketball notebook: 7 teams punch playoff tickets

Seven Westmoreland County teams have secured WPIAL playoffs spots with just more than a week remaining in the regular season. Norwin clinched a berth in Class 6A, and Penn-Trafford wrapped up a a spot in Class 5A. Belle Vernon (4A), Greensburg Salem (4A), Yough (3A), Greensburg Central Catholic (2A), and Monessen (A) also are postseason bound.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for Jan. 31, 2023

With only a few weeks left in the regular season before district playoffs begin in mid-February, the elite teams are digging in, proven by the little movement in the latest Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings. After a week of big changes, the state Top 5 remains largely intact with...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin girls keep rolling with sweep of Hempfield

Norwin girls basketball players recently filled out and read a Google form report about finding their roles on the team. It was a topic the Knights know well. The exercise gave the players a better idea of what their collective personality is. Norwin is ranked third in WPIAL Class 6A...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

High school scoreboard: Wednesday, Feb. 1

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above. BOYS PREP BASKETBALLBedford 47, Penn Cambria 46Bishop Guilfoyle 75, Richland 47Bishop McCort 60, Somerset 47Cambria Heights 64, Purchase Line 34Cameron County 57, Smethport 36Central […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Lower Dauphin Field Hockey team honored by county commissioners

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin High School’s Field Hockey team took a victory lap today. The Dauphin County Commissioners honored the team for winning the PIAA 3A championship, in which they defeated Wilson in overtime. It was Lower Dauphin’s third trip to the championship game, but their first time winning. “I think it’s […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy