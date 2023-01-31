Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County girls basketball notebook: 7 teams punch playoff tickets
Seven Westmoreland County teams have secured WPIAL playoffs spots with just more than a week remaining in the regular season. Norwin clinched a berth in Class 6A, and Penn-Trafford wrapped up a a spot in Class 5A. Belle Vernon (4A), Greensburg Salem (4A), Yough (3A), Greensburg Central Catholic (2A), and Monessen (A) also are postseason bound.
Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for Jan. 31, 2023
With only a few weeks left in the regular season before district playoffs begin in mid-February, the elite teams are digging in, proven by the little movement in the latest Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings. After a week of big changes, the state Top 5 remains largely intact with...
WPIAL clinched: Boys basketball playoff qualifiers through Jan. 31, 2023
The 2023 WPIAL boys basketball playoff field is starting to take shape with two weeks left in the regular season. Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs starting on Monday, Feb. 13 with the Playoff Pairings Show at 3 p.m. as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 2, 2023: Girls basketball teams look to break section logjams
Whether or not the groundhog sees its shadow Thursday, an early spring or a longer winter will not affect the five-team chase in the crowded top of Section 2-5A in WPIAL girls basketball. The top five teams are separated by only two games with either two or three section games...
High school roundup for Feb. 2, 2023: Kaley Rohanna hits 1,000 points in key Waynesburg win
Kaley Rohanna scored 20 points, including the 1,000th of her career on a free throw with 1.3 seconds left, to lead Waynesburg to a 48-40 victory over Yough in a key Section 4-3A matchup Thursday night. Peyton Cowell had 11 and Josie Horne added 10 for the Raiders (17-2, 7-1),...
Cumberland Valley’s Ridge Crispino locks in his college pick
Cumberland Valley’s Ridge Crispino said Wednesday he has locked in his college home. The 6-foot-1, 265 pounder said on signing day that he plans to play at Cal U (Pa.). • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “The campus is a perfect fit for...
Norwin girls keep rolling with sweep of Hempfield
Norwin girls basketball players recently filled out and read a Google form report about finding their roles on the team. It was a topic the Knights know well. The exercise gave the players a better idea of what their collective personality is. Norwin is ranked third in WPIAL Class 6A...
Ursuline Irish celebrate four headed to the next level
The Irish standouts made their commitments on National Signing Day.
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 3, 2023: Class 6A heavyweights to collide
The first Fray-day in February is littered with plenty of key WPIAL boys basketball games. One of them is a battle between the two top-ranked teams in Class 6A with first place in Section 1 at stake as New Castle (16-2) visits Central Catholic (11-7) on Chuck Crummie Court. The...
Bellefonte girls basketball, led by Jaylee Lose, wins over Philipsburg-Osceola
A sophomore forward made her presence known off of the bench.
High school scoreboard: Wednesday, Feb. 1
Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above. BOYS PREP BASKETBALLBedford 47, Penn Cambria 46Bishop Guilfoyle 75, Richland 47Bishop McCort 60, Somerset 47Cambria Heights 64, Purchase Line 34Cameron County 57, Smethport 36Central […]
Lower Dauphin Field Hockey team honored by county commissioners
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin High School’s Field Hockey team took a victory lap today. The Dauphin County Commissioners honored the team for winning the PIAA 3A championship, in which they defeated Wilson in overtime. It was Lower Dauphin’s third trip to the championship game, but their first time winning. “I think it’s […]
