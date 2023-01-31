Read full article on original website
Related
BCLS To Host ‘Black Business Extravaganza’ At Moncks Corner Library
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) will host “Black Business Extravaganza” on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 from 2-4 p.m. at the Moncks Corner Library, located at 1003 Highway 52. Vendors are encouraged to call Florence Lewis-Coker at 843-719-4223 or register at this link if they are interested in participating in the event. Attendees will be able to […] The post BCLS To Host ‘Black Business Extravaganza’ At Moncks Corner Library appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
abcnews4.com
Summerville brewery introduces new lager to celebrate town's 175th anniversary
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — 175 years of Summerville has one of the town's breweries feeling inspired. On Saturday, Oak Road Brewery is releasing a light lager called 1847 Summerville Lager, something the brewery hopes becomes a "sudsy staple" for the community. “1847 Summerville Lager allows Oak Road Brewery to...
holycitysinner.com
Second Annual Car Show in Summerville Benefits Families Living with Alzheimer’s and Related Dementia
The ARK of South Carolina announced that it will be hosting its second annual Car Show on Saturday, March 25th at Nexton (201 Sigma Drive, Summerville). The free, family-friendly event will be open to the public at 9 am and will include food, coffee, prizes, and of course, classic cars.
abcnews4.com
North Charleston Homeless shelter shuts down, but hopes to reopen in new location
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Several people are still looking for a place to live after a homeless shelter in North Charleston received an eviction notice. "Individuals are worried because they were homeless at one time," said Brandon Lilienthal, the Homeless Coordinator for North Charleston. "But with my present contact with them and updating them, it's kind of easing them."
‘Massive’ food giveaway happening Thursday in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is hosting a large food distribution for families in need Thursday in Summerville. The food giveaway will start at 4 p.m. and will go on while supplies last. Items will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis, so early arrival is encouraged. The giveaway will take […]
Charleston City Paper
Guerrilla art spoof says Charleston is gentrifying
An odd new warning sign appeared at Line Street and the crosstown yesterday afternoon — but proceed with caution if you believe it’s real. The sign reads, “Be prepared to stop. Gentrification ahead.”. That may be true for Charleston’s midtown, but the official-looking sign is anything but....
abcnews4.com
Middle school golf team in CCSD receives donation from Darius Rucker
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A new golf team in the Charleston County School District (CCSD) has been outfitted through a donation from musician and Charleston native Darius Rucker. According to a Jan. 31 tweet from First Tee - Greater Charleston, Rucker donated golf clubs to to Baptist Hill...
live5news.com
Largest economic investment in its history coming to Colleton County
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County is celebrating the groundbreaking of its biggest industrial development. Governor Henry McMaster and local leaders gathered in Walterboro for the announcement. Pomega and Kontrolmatic Technologies chose the 90 acres in Walterboro along I-95 out of the 220 sites in 20 states that they considered.
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County's new 1% tax to begin in March
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — The Sales & Use Tax rate in Berkeley County will increase by one percent on March 1st. The one percent tax is the Education Capital Improvement Tax following voters' approval last fall. Due to the change, residents will pay nine percent instead of eight percent.
abcnews4.com
Nonprofit provides support to the 2K Charleston moms struggling with postpartum depression
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Postpartum depression gained national attention this week after a Massachusetts mother was accused of killing her three kids and trying to take her own life. It's an issue prevalent in the Lowcountry, with an estimated 2,000 mothers in the Charleston area struggling with postpartum depression...
abcnews4.com
Dominion Energy responding to gas leak in South Pointe neighborhood of Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of Summerville Fire & Rescue are on the scene of a gas leak in the South Pointe neighborhood, the department shared shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Friday. The leak is in the area of South Pointe Boulevard and True Grit Way, officials say. The...
live5news.com
Food trucks busy, downtown businesses quiet in Walterboro during Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Walterboro has never seen anything quite like the Alex Murdaugh murder trial and all of the national attention that has come with it. Now a week and a half into the trial, an official with the city said they are not seeing as much tourism as they hoped for downtown.
Man seeking warm place to stay as temps drop below freezing
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – With temperatures set to dip below freezing late Friday night, some people are looking for a warm place to sleep. Jamie Woodberry has lived in Berkeley County for a little more than 20 years. But the recent cold snap will have a big impact on his life. “I just don’t […]
abcnews4.com
Candidates for CCSD District 6 seat ready to effect change ahead of Tuesday election
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Friday is the last day to vote early in the special election for the District 6 seat on the Charleston County School Board, a race that's been unlike any we've seen in the Lowcountry. District 6 incumbent candidate Erica Cokley verbally withdrew from the November...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. Library branches offering free income tax filing help
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the arrival of tax season, the Charleston County Public Library system is ready to provide free tax assistance at some of its locations. Library officials said they want to make tax-filing help accessible for people who can’t afford it on their own. Over 10 library locations are offering free help, including the Dorchester Road Library, the John’s Island Library, and the St. Paul’s Hollywood Library.
lonelyplanet.com
What to expect when Charleston's International African American Museum opens in 2023
Charleston’s new International African American Museum will be a cultural highlight of this historic city © Ellis Creek Photography. Looking to start planning your next adventure? We have a new reason for you to travel to Charleston, South Carolina in 2023. Although it’s one of the most charming...
Charleston City Paper
A Charleston F&B workers’ dining guide
Charleston is known far and wide these days for all of its good eats. Hundreds of thousands of people flock to the city annually to taste what the Lowcountry has to offer. And social media users are constantly posting about all of the delicious food and beautiful eateries they visit on the regular.
abcnews4.com
Police issue 128 citations during 4-hour traffic operation on Ravenel Bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — During a recent joint traffic enforcement operation between the Mount Pleasant and Charleston police departments, officers issued 128 citations in 4.5 hours, according to MPPD. All of the citations stemmed from incidents on the Ravenel Bridge, police say – most of which were speed-related....
Mount Pleasant traffic study to focus on patterns, volume
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders in the Town of Mount Pleasant will soon assess traffic patterns and volume through a comprehensive study. Mayor Will Haynie said the town will take an in-depth look at the flow of traffic and see what can be done to reduce the number of vehicles traveling on roads throughout […]
abcnews4.com
Deputies issue more than 50 citations, warnings in 1 day in Daniel Island, Wando area
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office received a number of complaints about dangerous drivers on Clements Ferry Road, deputies conducted a one-day traffic enforcement operation. The operation targeted aggressive drivers in the Clements Ferry, SC-41 and Cainhoy areas of the county. In one day,...
Comments / 0