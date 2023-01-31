ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

The Berkeley Observer

BCLS To Host ‘Black Business Extravaganza’ At Moncks Corner Library

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) will host “Black Business Extravaganza” on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 from 2-4 p.m. at the Moncks Corner Library, located at 1003 Highway 52. Vendors are encouraged to call Florence Lewis-Coker at 843-719-4223 or register at this link if they are interested in participating in the event.  Attendees will be able to […] The post BCLS To Host ‘Black Business Extravaganza’ At Moncks Corner Library appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

North Charleston Homeless shelter shuts down, but hopes to reopen in new location

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Several people are still looking for a place to live after a homeless shelter in North Charleston received an eviction notice. "Individuals are worried because they were homeless at one time," said Brandon Lilienthal, the Homeless Coordinator for North Charleston. "But with my present contact with them and updating them, it's kind of easing them."
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Guerrilla art spoof says Charleston is gentrifying

An odd new warning sign appeared at Line Street and the crosstown yesterday afternoon — but proceed with caution if you believe it’s real. The sign reads, “Be prepared to stop. Gentrification ahead.”. That may be true for Charleston’s midtown, but the official-looking sign is anything but....
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Largest economic investment in its history coming to Colleton County

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County is celebrating the groundbreaking of its biggest industrial development. Governor Henry McMaster and local leaders gathered in Walterboro for the announcement. Pomega and Kontrolmatic Technologies chose the 90 acres in Walterboro along I-95 out of the 220 sites in 20 states that they considered.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Berkeley County's new 1% tax to begin in March

BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — The Sales & Use Tax rate in Berkeley County will increase by one percent on March 1st. The one percent tax is the Education Capital Improvement Tax following voters' approval last fall. Due to the change, residents will pay nine percent instead of eight percent.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. Library branches offering free income tax filing help

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the arrival of tax season, the Charleston County Public Library system is ready to provide free tax assistance at some of its locations. Library officials said they want to make tax-filing help accessible for people who can’t afford it on their own. Over 10 library locations are offering free help, including the Dorchester Road Library, the John’s Island Library, and the St. Paul’s Hollywood Library.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

A Charleston F&B workers’ dining guide

Charleston is known far and wide these days for all of its good eats. Hundreds of thousands of people flock to the city annually to taste what the Lowcountry has to offer. And social media users are constantly posting about all of the delicious food and beautiful eateries they visit on the regular.
CHARLESTON, SC

