Emma Steiner, Marcel Mangan, Orhan Ozbudak have $100,000 goal with a cure for Leukemia and Lymphoma as their target

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
The Devastating Impacts of the Cincinnati Police Department’s Gun Range on the Communities NearbyChristopher ShanksCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Related
WKRC
Enjoy a 'prohibition-style dinner' at Arnold's while helping a local cancer organization
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can enjoy a Great Gatsby-style night out to help a worthy cause. The chef from Arnold's shows us a dish and talks about the event, "An Evening with Kayla Robison" prohibition dinner.
Little Miami River leak wasn't sewage, Hamilton County Health said
After urging people to stay away from the Little Miami River, Hamilton County Public Health announced a leak flowing into the river was not caused by a sewer line break.
Fox 19
Matthew 25 Ministries gives away supplies to help with health, wellness
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Matthew 25 Ministries is giving away free supplies to help the community stay healthy. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell has the story. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
The 20 Best Airbnbs In Cincinnati, Ohio
Cincinnati is home to some incredible old-school architecture -- evidenced by its eclectic Airbnb market. Here are 20 of the best homes to rent in the city.
Listermanns announce retirement, plans to pass company to new owners
Dan and Sue Listermann announced their retirement from Listermann Brewing Company on Thursday; instead, the company will be helmed by Terrie and Steve Ipson.
WKRC
Local 8-year-old boy waiting for a new kidney gets his wish
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An eight-year-old boy who wanted a kidney for Christmas is getting his wish. "He's the oldest of our 3 boys and he's the joy in our life. He loves school, loves to swim, do martial arts," said mom, Sarah in a past interview. But Ray couldn't do...
WKRC
Local fashion designer creates clothes for plus size women
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new year calls for a new wardrobe! Local designer Tyeshia Maria, aka Big Bae the Great, is joining the social movement in embracing plus-size fashion. She shows off her T. Marie Collection.
Transgender woman facing indecent exposure charges for using female locker room at Xenia YMCA
A transgender woman who has not undergone gender reassignment surgery is facing indecent exposure after complains from women using the locker room at the Xenia YMCA.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Bye, bye bearcat: Iconic statue going to storage
The iconic bearcat statue in front of Fifth Third Arena will be put into storage on March 6, due to the upcoming construction of the indoor practice facility. According to a University of Cincinnati (UC) press release, the statue's removal will be temporary until the new athletic facility is completed in August 2024. Students set to graduate in the three upcoming semesters are advised to get their portrait taken at the site before the statue heads to storage.
WKRC
Expert says organize your storage space like a store
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - We all have that junk room that turns into a catch-all. And if we are being honest. some of us may have two or three. Founder of the site Organize 365, Lisa Woodruff, talks about ways to make the most of your storage space.
This Hamilton Home is Full of Historic Details and Charm
From the picturesque porches to original pocket doors, this historic home has charming details throughout. The post This Hamilton Home is Full of Historic Details and Charm appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WKRC
Cincinnati food truck opens first restaurant in suburbs
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A popular Greater Cincinnati food truck expanded to its first brick-and-mortar location near the end of 2022. Mexi-Q, which offers a blend of Mexican, barbecue and Asian flavors, is now open at 6676 Tri Way Drive in Mason Crossing. The new storefront is next to LaRosa’s and Mad Potter and across from Crossroads Church.
Fox 19
Man crushed to death by safe in Clermont County, police say
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after being crushed by a safe door at a business in Milford, police say. Union Township police and fire responded to a work place accident at Hamilton Safe on Round Bottom Road sometime Wednesday. First responders found a male employee trapped...
Could Cincinnati's plastic bag ban return in 2023?
During a Tuesday morning meeting of Cincinnati city council's Climate, Environment and Infrastructure committee, local advocates urged committee members to re-implement a form of the ban.
linknky.com
Bellevue’s Enson Harbor announces closure
Just over a year after its opening, Enson Harbor announced via Facebook that Sunday was the restaurant’s final day in operation. In the same post, the seafood restaurant announced that a Chinese Dim Sum restaurant will soon take its place. “It’s the last day of Enson Harbor. We are...
Fox 19
The green comet reaches nearest point to earth: How to see it in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A rare green glowing object will soon be visible across Greater Cincinnati for the second time in as many days. Through partly cloudy Tri-State skies Wednesday night, the newly discovered comet—charmingly dubbed “C/2022 E3 (ZTF)”—will appear to the naked eye as a blurry green smudge with a streaking hoary tail.
WKRC
Greater Cincinnati golf course for sale, listed at $2.7 million
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Greater Cincinnati golf course was put on the market earlier this month. Grand Oak Golf Course, located in West Harrison, Ind., has a listing price of $2.7 million. The 18-hole course was designed by golf course designer and architect Michael Hurdzan. Situated on 192 acres, the...
Fox 19
3 Cincinnati restaurants named among most romantic spots in the country
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - If you’re looking for somewhere extra romantic to take your partner this Valentine’s Day, look no further than Cincinnati. Three restaurants from the Queen City appeared in a list of OpenTable’s 100 most romantic restaurants in America released ahead of Valentine’s Day, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.
Fox 19
No-show wedding florist accused of scamming dozens of brides out of $31K
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A wedding florist is now facing charges in Hamilton County after allegedly scamming dozens of brides out of more than $31,000 total. Desiree Pace was indicted on charges of theft, telecommunications fraud and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, according to Hamilton County court records. Her...
WKRC
'I want to know why': Family of man shot by Wyoming Police hold protest to see footage
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - The family of the man shot by police in Wyoming early Monday morning are demanding answers in regard to seeing the body camera footage from police. The Hamilton County Coroner confirms 28-year-old Joe Frasure Jr. died from his injuries. Family and loved ones of Joe Frasure...
Comments / 0