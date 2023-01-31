Read full article on original website
Myanmar extends state of emergency, delaying expected polls
BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military government announced Wednesday that is extending a state of emergency it imposed when it seized power two years ago, a move that appears to set back its plans for an election that had been expected in August. The announcement on state-run MRTV television...
US charges 4 key suspects in killing of Haiti’s president
MIAMI (AP) — Four key suspects in the killing of Haiti’s president appeared for the first time in U.S. federal court Wednesday to face accusations that they plotted and participated in his assassination, a day after they were transferred to the United States for prosecution. Haitian-Americans James Solages,...
Dutch government reports 1 case of mad cow disease on farm
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A cow that died recently on a Dutch farm tested positive for mad cow disease, the government of the Netherlands announced Wednesday, in a rare case of the cattle illness that can cause a fatal brain disease in people who eat tainted beef. The...
Ethiopia’s PM meets Tigray leaders for first time since war
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister has met the leaders of rival Tigray forces for the first time since a devastating two-year conflict ended with a peace deal late last year. State media on Friday showed Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed meeting with the Tigray side’s lead negotiators...
