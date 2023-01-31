A man was arrested early this morning after he allegedly threatened multiple people in south Salina. Officers were first dispatched at 3 a.m. Wednesday to Panera Bread, 2375 S. Ninth Street, where a delivery driver was unloading his truck, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The delivery driver told police that a homeless-looking man made his way into the restaurant, but the driver was able to get him out of the building without incident.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO