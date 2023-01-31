Read full article on original website
Local woman injured when struck by car in central Salina
A pedestrian was injured when she was struck by a car in central Salina Thursday afternoon. Jeffrey Herzog, 66, of Salina, was westbound on E. Crawford Street in a 2012 Honda Accord, when he attempted to turn left onto S. Fourth Street and struck Tihomina Green, 40, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Stolen mortuary SUV recovered near downtown Salina
An SUV stolen from an east Salina mortuary in late January was recovered Thursday in another part of the city. Officers were sent to Theatre Salina, 303 E. Iron Avenue, for the report of a vehicle burglary in progress. A witness reported seeing a man looking inside a blue Suzuki Grand Vitara, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Hutchinson police investigating copper thefts
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police are investigating two copper thefts after the former Atrium Hotel & Conference Center was burgled Jan. 30, 2023 and the new firehouse on N. Main St. was burgled on Jan. 31, 2023. HPD Lt. Dustin Loepp said the theft at the Atrium was reported...
Alleged threat incident in south Salina lands man in jail early Wednesday
A man was arrested early this morning after he allegedly threatened multiple people in south Salina. Officers were first dispatched at 3 a.m. Wednesday to Panera Bread, 2375 S. Ninth Street, where a delivery driver was unloading his truck, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The delivery driver told police that a homeless-looking man made his way into the restaurant, but the driver was able to get him out of the building without incident.
KAKE TV
Woman killed in rollover crash in Reno County
STERLING, Kan. (KAKE) - A 45-year-old woman has died following a rollover crash in south-central Kansas on Wednesday. The accident happened just before 10 p.m. on K-14 about four miles south of Sterling in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Ford Ranger was heading south when the driver left the roadway at 82nd Avenue. The driver then overcorrected and the pickup rolled several times before coming to rest on its passenger side.
Thief steals pickup's catalytic converter at clinic during daytime
A catalytic converter was stolen from a pickup while the vehicle was parked at a central Salina clinic Thursday. A 63-year-old Salina woman told police that her 2017 Chevrolet Colorado was parked at Mowery Clinic, 737 E. Crawford Street, from 7:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Thursday. When she drove away, she noticed that the pickup was extremely loud and then discovered that someone had cut the catalytic converter from the pickup, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Former Hays man found dead on Salina street
A former Hays man was found dead on the side of a street in Salina on Saturday.
Police release suspect information after Kan. jewelry store robbed
SALINE COUNTY —Police are looking for two men who robbed a downtown Salina jewelry store late Tuesday afternoon. Just after 5p.m., police were called to Vernon Jewelers, 123 N. Santa Fe Avenue in Salina, for the report of a robbery. An employee told officers that two Black men entered...
Jury finds Kansas man guilty of double-murder
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County jury on Thursday found 37-year-old Kyle Hardwick guilty in the August 2021 deaths of 56-year-old Marion “Ed” Bates and 58-year-old Phillip Anstine both of Hutchinson. Hardwick was convicted of two counts of intentional and premeditated murder in the first degree and...
Police ID body found early Saturday in north Salina
The Salina Police Department today identified a deceased man found on the side of a roadway in north Salina early Saturday morning. According to information released this afternoon by the department, a citizen called law enforcement dispatch at approximately 1:05 a.m. Saturday to report a body in the 1900 block of N. Fifth Street. Responding officers found a deceased man on the side of the roadway.
WIBW
Riley Co. adds educator in fight against fentanyl
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. is take steps to be more proactive in fighting fentanyl. The Riley Co. Health Dept. added a new staff member to focus on educating the community about the dangers. Asia Sampson joined the agency in January as a community health educator. She will share...
Downtown Salina jewelry store robbed; nearly $11,000 in rings taken
Police are looking for two men who robbed a downtown Salina jewelry store late Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to Vernon Jewelers, 123 N. Santa Fe Avenue, at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday for the report of a robbery. An employee told officers that two Black men entered the store and were...
KVOE
Charges announced in alleged burglary of former Cedar Point school building
Court hearings are ahead for two people who allegedly tried to steal books from the former Cedar Point school building late last month. Formal charges have been filed against 25-year-old Kathryn Laine Culbert of Eureka and 23-year-old Jacobsen Thomas Eells of Topeka. Both are charged with burglary of a non-dwelling, misdemeanor theft and possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
WIBW
Riley County Police director Brian Peete meets with the people of Ogden
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - New Riley County Police Director Brian Peete continued his introductory tour Thursday night. Peete met citizens at the Ogden Community Center. The new director gave some brief comments to the crowd before those attending had the chance to speak and ask questions regarding concerns they had around the town. Peete says the people of Ogden care about their community, which showed tonight.
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 1
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Benoit, Chauntia James; 44; Topeka. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Dodson, Rickey...
Newton house fire caused after heat gun used to thaw frozen pipes
A Newton house fire was caused after a heat gun was used to thaw frozen pipes.
KVOE
Two arrested after allegedly burglarizing old Cedar Point school building
Two people, including a woman from Eureka, have been arrested on suspicion of breaking into Cedar Point’s former school building. Chase County Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman says deputies received a report of people “dressed in all black” getting inside the building shortly before 6 pm Saturday. Less than 10 minutes later, deputies arrived to find a white pickup outside the building and two people using flashlights inside. Deputies then contacted both suspects as they were taking unspecified items out of the building.
‘Photo Angel’ connects 100-year-old Kansas picture with living relative
A Massachusetts woman has successfully connected a more than a century-old baby photo taken in Hutchinson with a relative on the west coast.
City offices closed over lunch hour Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Some City of Hutchinson departments and/or facilities will be closed from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, to allow employees to attend the City of Hutchinson’s annual employee appreciation luncheon. Facilities and/or departments that will be closed include:. • City Hall. •...
WIBW
Drug investigation leads to arrest
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - After five months of investigation, the Junction City Police Department have arrested Alyzah Benitez for her connection with the death of Caytlin Hinkle. On August 22nd, 2022, officers with the Junction City Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive subject in the 1500...
