Saint Louis, MO

Old Courthouse renovations groundbreaking happening today

By Reggie Lee
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A groundbreaking is happening Tuesday.

This is on upgrades to the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. It is the site of one of the most-important cases in u-s history.

The historical exhibits will be updated to better reflect the city’s black history. They will also go deeper into the case of Dred and Harriet Scott.

The couple sued for their freedom at the courthouse. This later led to the end of slavery in America. The renovations are part of the $38 million City-Arch-River project.

The group updated the arch grounds, Visitor’s Center, and Kiener Plaza. The groundbreaking ceremony is at 10:00 a.m.

FOX 2

