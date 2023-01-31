Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Experts Debunk Scientific Claims That Human Babies Are Colonized by Bacteria Before Birth
Leading experts from several scientific disciplines find flaws in studies that suggest the existence of a “fetal microbiome.”. Scientific claims that babies harbor live bacteria while still in the womb are inaccurate, and may have impeded research progress, according to University College Cork (UCC) researchers at APC Microbiome Ireland, a world-leading Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Research Centre, which led a perspective published today (January 25, 2023) in the prestigious scientific journal Nature.
Your body could be ‘reprogrammed’ to age backward as scientists conduct bizarre ‘Benjamin Button’ experiments
RESEARCHERS and billion-dollar companies have been working hard to stop and reverse aging; one of these organizations has managed to "reprogram" cells in mice, claiming to cure their diseases. One company that’s invested in finding the key to aging is called Altos, and it's currently working on numerous studies that...
Researchers said thyme and rosemary may reduce the size of malignant tumors by up to 85%
A healthy diet, especially eating fruits and vegetables, will play a big role in cancer prevention. Herbs are one of the most powerful plant foods because they provide many effective compounds to fight disease. Rosemary and thyme, in particular, may be among the most powerful herbs for preventing cancer, because of their anti-tumor properties.
The Jewish Press
Israeli Scientists ‘Hot on the Trail’ of a Key Component of Aging
Anti-aging creams, shakes, exercises, you name it, you can read about it online. However, what does science have to say about aging? Ben-Gurion University of the Negev life sciences researcher Dr. Debra Toiber has uncovered what seems to be a key preventive measure of DNA breakdown, which many believe causes aging and neurodegenerative diseases.
Deadly tuberculosis strain resistant to approved antibiotics
New drugs may be needed to fight the deadliest form of tuberculosis, because it may no longer respond to current treatments.
scitechdaily.com
Cancer Mystery Solved: Scientists Discover How Melanoma Tumors Control Mortality
A team of scientists from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine has found the missing puzzle piece in the mystery of how melanoma tumors control their mortality. In a paper published in Science, they describe how they identified the specific genetic changes that allow tumors to grow rapidly while also preventing their own death. This discovery could have significant implications for the way melanoma is understood and treated by oncologists.
Babies May Not Be Born With a Microbiome After All, Scientists Say
For more than a century, the womb has been largely considered a sterile environment. Yet even today, with advanced medical technology at hand, researchers cannot come to a consensus over whether the placenta and the amniotic fluid that bathes a fetus are truly germ-free or not. Some scientists claim to...
Phys.org
Scientists show that light-activated nanoscale drills can kill pathogenic fungi
That stubborn athlete's foot infection an estimated 70% of people get at some point in their life could become much easier to get rid of thanks to nanoscale drills activated by visible light. Proven effective against antibiotic-resistant infectious bacteria and cancer cells, the molecular machines developed by Rice University chemist...
technologynetworks.com
Molecular Pathways and Subtypes of Metastatic Cancer Cells Unveiled
Metastasis, the process by which cancer cells leave the primary tumor and spread to other tissues to seed new cancerous growth, causes most cancer deaths. There is a clear need to better understand the processes that enable cancer cells to branch off, survive in a different environment and form another tumor, as new insights may illuminate novel treatment strategies.
MedicalXpress
Researchers create world-first benchmark to measure brain atrophy for Alzheimer's diagnosis
Scientists from CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, in partnership with Queensland University of Technology, have used artificial intelligence to develop a world-first benchmark for measuring brain atrophy—or thinning—in neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease. Alzheimer's is the most common form of dementia, accounting for 60% to 80% of cases....
technologynetworks.com
“Spleen-on-a-Chip” Provides Insights Into Sickle Cell Disease
Every day, billions of red blood cells pass through the spleen, an organ that is responsible for filtering out old or damaged blood cells. This task is made more difficult when the blood cells are misshapen, as they are in patients with sickle cell disease, which affects millions of people throughout the world. Sickled blood cells can clog the spleen’s filters, leading to a potentially life-threatening situation.
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover key 'culprits' in major lung cancer study
Lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer death in the U.K., but a study by a team of scientists from the University of Southampton has discovered a new way to identify patients who are twice as likely to die from the disease. The researchers from the University's Center for...
Daily Northwestern
NU researchers discover aging is driven by unbalanced genes
Scientists have long pondered why people age. That is, until last December, when Northwestern researchers published a study describing how gene length correlates to aging, opening the door to new interventions and studies. All cells have both short and long genes, but as organisms age, shorter genes become more and...
MedicalXpress
Researchers uncover racial and ethnic disparities in a widely used precision oncology data registry
Biorepositories created to support precision cancer research through their vast stores of genomic data may lack sufficient representation of cancer distribution among racial and ethnic minorities, researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), a founding member of Mass General Brigham, have found. In a paper published in npj Precision Oncology, the...
techaiapp.com
Researchers map brain cell changes in Alzheimer’s disease | MIT News
The following press release was issued today by the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. A common sign of Alzheimer’s disease is the excessive buildup of two types of protein in the brain: tangles of tau proteins that accumulate inside cells, and amyloid-β proteins that form plaques outside the cells. Researchers don’t know how these protein deposits are related to the other major hallmark of the disease: the death of neurons in the brain.
Phys.org
New method reveals nano-scale drug molecules in cells
Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology and partners within the Chemical Imaging Infrastructure have produced a method whereby it is possible to see at the nano level where a medicinal drug ends up in the cells and how much of it is needed for optimum treatment. The technique enables the development of new pharmaceuticals and tailored treatments for diseases that have not previously been treatable.
infomeddnews.com
Medical iSight Establishes Neuroradiology Collaboration with NYU Langone Health
Medical iSight Corp (‘MiS’), developer of a next-generation 3D digital surgery platform, is pleased to announce a development partnership with NYU Langone Health’s Division of Neuroradiology. The collaboration will further test MiS’ visualization, navigation, and predictive clinical insight algorithms on the image-guided removal of blood clots (thrombectomy)...
techxplore.com
Researchers develop an AI model that can detect future lung cancer risk
The name Sybil has its origins in the oracles of Ancient Greece, also known as sibyls: feminine figures who were relied upon to relay divine knowledge of the unseen and the omnipotent past, present, and future. Now, the name has been excavated from antiquity and bestowed on an artificial intelligence tool for lung cancer risk assessment being developed by researchers at MIT's Abdul Latif Jameel Clinic for Machine Learning in Health, Mass General Cancer Center (MGCC), and Chang Gung Memorial Hospital (CGMH).
cancerhealth.com
How Chemotherapy Affects the Gut Microbiome
Thanks to research by Damon Runyon scientists Melody Smith, MD, Elizabeth Hughes, PhD, and many others, the impact of gut bacteria on cancer immunotherapy response is becoming clearer. The presence of certain bacteria, such as Akkermansia muciniphila, in patient stool samples has been shown to correlate with better response to immunotherapies, suggesting that these microbes play a pivotal role in stimulating immune response.
verywellhealth.com
What Is Miliary Tuberculosis?
Miliary tuberculosis (TB), also known as disseminated TB, is a rare but potentially fatal complication of TB, most often affecting infants and children younger than 5 as well as people with weakened immune systems. This disease arises when the infecting bacteria, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, enter the bloodstream, spreading to the lungs...
