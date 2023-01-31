ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Loaded gun found on inmate inside North Carolina detention center

By Dolan Reynolds
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DLI0T_0kXOfAD700

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A loaded gun was found while an inmate was being booked into the Guilford County Detention Center on Sunday.

Officials said that at about 7:15 p.m., 19-year-old Stevie Vonnell King was arrested by an officer with the Greensboro Police Department and was brought to the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro to be booked into the facility.

1 of 3 children killed in Greensboro fire had cocaine in his system, autopsy reveals

King had been arrested for receiving or transferring stolen property, possession of between .5 and 1.5 ounces of marijuana and several counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

During the booking process, King was screened with a body scanner similar to the ones used in airports by the Transportation Security Administration. The body scanner revealed a loaded 9mm pistol inside the baggy portion of his pants.

The gun was seized without incident, and King received two additional criminal charges for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon inside a local confinement facility. The latter charge is a class H felony.

The gun was found by the body scanner while King was still in the main booking area before he was taken to any of the inmate residence pods.

Comments / 16

Tamika Dorsey
2d ago

that's the police officer fault for clearly not searching properly so he facing another charge for their stupidity not saying it's right for him having the gun but dang

Reply(3)
3
 

