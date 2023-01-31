Former GOP candidate accused of planning shootings indicted by New Mexico grand jury



T he New Mexico Republican candidate accused of orchestrating shootings at Democratic lawmakers' homes after his loss in the midterm elections was indicted by a New Mexico grand jury on 14 counts of shooting and firearms charges .

Solomon Pena , 39, was indicted on Monday after police said the failed Republican candidate targeted a number of Democratic state officials in Bernalillo County by planning a spate of shootings at their homes and businesses. Pena is being held in custody as he awaits trial.

GOP CANDIDATE ACCUSED OF ORCHESTRATING SHOOTINGS TO BE HELD WITHOUT BOND

“We want to thank the Albuquerque Police Department and our other law enforcement partners for bringing Mr. Pena to justice,” Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said . “An attack on elected leaders is an attack on our democracy.”

Pena was charged with three counts of criminal solicitation to commit shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, three counts of shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, two counts of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and two counts of transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device, among other things.

Pena allegedly provided the weapons that were used in the attacks and suggested they use stolen cars to avoid being identified by authorities, according to investigators . Pena was never found in possession of a firearm, but the former Republican candidate was present for the fourth and final shooting, prosecutors said.

The charges come after Pena was arrested earlier this month in connection to a slew of shootings at four Democratic officials’ homes in New Mexico in December and January. Gunshots flew into the homes of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa on Dec. 4, state House Speaker Javier Martinez on Dec. 8, then-Bernalillo Commissioner Debbie O’Malley on Dec. 11, and state Sen. Linda Lopez on Jan. 3, according to police records.

No one was injured in the shootings, but at least one bullet flew through a child’s bedroom, according to police.

Authorities are investigating whether Pena was motivated to carry out the shootings after losing his election challenge to incumbent state Rep. Miguel Garcia, a Democrat, noting the GOP candidate had repeatedly blamed election fraud for his defeat.

Prosecutors sought to detain Pena pending his trial, arguing he remains a threat to the community. A date for his criminal trial has not been set.