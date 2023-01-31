‘Physical 100’ Episode 3: Did Agent H Win Against the Korean Bodybuilder?

The challenge to see whose physique reigns supreme continues in Netflix ‘s Physical 100 Episode 3. The second episode ended on a dynamic cliffhanger as UDT reservist Agent H was in a head-to-head battle with professional bodybuilder Seol Ki-wan. The match was a nail bitter as the other contestants were on edge to see who would win the match.

Agent H against Seol Ki-wan in ‘Physical 100’ | via Netflix

Seol Ki-wan is one of Korea’s most recognized bodybuilders

Agent H has a worthy opponent during the first elimination challenge of the unscripted series Physical 100 . Seol Ki-wan is highly recognized for his impressive muscular physique with seamless proportions. In his bio, he explained, “I’m on the national bodybuilding team, and I’m an eight-time world champion.” At only 20, he joined the national team and has since won some of bodybuilding’s highly credited awards.

“I won the Order of Sport Merit and the Blue Dragon Award,” said Seol. Upon his arrival, the other contestants knew what they were up against. Kim Kang-min described, “He’s capable not just in bodybuilding, but in all things physical.” But is it enough to take down Agent H?

Like Seol, the other contestants knew Agent H was a force to be reckoned with. His growing celebrity status has showcased his intense UDT training, with many of his Youtube videos having him perform extreme workout routines. During Physical 100 Episode 2, Seol and Agent H were one of the matches everyone was intrigued by. By the cliffhanger, both contestants were in an intense wrestling match before Agent H lunged for the ball.

Agent H is defeated and leaves ‘Physical 100’ Episode 3

The wrestling pitch match gets intense as contestants battle each other before the timer runs out. While Agent H lunged for the ball, Seol also managed to take hold of it. With only seconds left on the clock, Seol and Agent H had to find a way to overpower each other.

But Agent H’s position likely led to his downfall. Seol has more ground covered over the ball, while Agent H was in an awkward situation, flipped over with little traction to keep going. In a shocking turn of events, Agent H lost the challenge and was forced to destroy his plaster bust and admit defeat.

What went wrong? Agent H comments, “My arms gave out. I couldn’t hold out any longer.” Seol also commented that he felt Agent H’s grip loosen, “So when I grabbed the ball, I thought, ‘I could get it out.'” The scene showcases exactly what Seol described. Within seconds, he grabbed the ball leading to his victory. Even Seol admits he felt bad having won over Agent H.

“I just wasn’t good enough. What else can I say? The defeated have nothing to say. I didn’t think I’d go home this soon,” said Agent H.

Other UDT soldiers left the nonscripted series in defeat

Agent H was not the only UDT soldier in Physical 100. Hong Beom-seok is Agent H’s comrade and also a former UDT soldier. He was the first Korean to win the World Firefighter Games. Before the Netflix survival game, he participated in a military survival series that he did well in. In Physical 100 Episode 3, Hong went up against 41-year-old Jo Jin-hyeong and “the winner of The Strongest Man.” His impressive stature and massive proportions are hard to ignore when he enters a room.

Hong picked the playground course, hoping his agility to lead to victory. But Jo had possession of the ball and, in the final seconds, used his strength to push Hong away. Jo won the round. UDT soldier Kkang Mi was selected by national wrestler Jang Eun-sil. While Kkang tries to use innovative tactics to keep the ball away, Jang’s professional wrestling style won her the match.

The only UDT soldier to make it to the next challenge was JJang Jae. Fans also know he is a close friend of Agent H, Hong, and Single’s Inferno Season 2’s Jin-young .

