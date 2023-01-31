ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

abc27.com

State workers returning in-person a boost for downtown businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Harrisburg businesses took a hit when state employees began working from home during the pandemic. Daily lunch crowds dwindled down, but restaurants are ready for a comeback, now that Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered thousands of state employees to return to the state Capitol in-person.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

CVS in downtown Harrisburg is closed: what is going to replace it?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The CVS Pharmacy in downtown Harrisburg’s South of the Market (SoMO) district, recently closed its doors – so what is coming next?. The sale of the CVS on 221-223 Market St. in Harrisburg was done by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate’s partner Gary Russell, who represented CVS in the sale of the 12,000-square-foot property.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New Bath and Body Works is coming to Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Bath and Body Works retail store is making its way to Carlisle in the near future. According to a Facebook post that was made earlier today by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, a new Bath and Body Works has leased a 4,703 square foot space at the Carlisle Crossing on 299 Westminster Dr.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Extermination to start under Mulberry Street Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is ready to move ahead with extermination under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city said a rat infestation is a public safety emergency for residents of a homeless encampment, that has been under the bridge for years. In mid-January, the city asked everyone living there to leave.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lamont Jones announces Harrisburg City Council candidacy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg native Lamont Jones has announced his intentions to run for Harrisburg City Council in 2023. According to his campaign, Jones is the former Vice President of Operations for Breaking the EChainz Inc. and currently serves as Civic Engagement Manager for 1 Vote Counts. He...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lane restrictions planned for York County Route 30 bridge

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) there will be lane restrictions in place on the Route 30 (Wrights Ferry) bridge between York and Lancaster Counties next week. The restrictions, which will take place at night, will be in place from 7 p.m....
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lewistown man pleads guilty to wire fraud at Penn State

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a man from Lewistown, Mifflin County pleaded guilty to wire fraud. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Kaream, 48-year-old Daniel Sickels worked as a Network and Systems manager at Penn State University’s...
LEWISTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Franklin County bank robbery suspect arrested in Maryland

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman who allegedly robbed multiple local banks has been arrested in Maryland. According to Pennsylvania State Police, extensive investigations were performed and found that 41-year-old Tiffany Martin of Hagerstown, Maryland had allegedly robbed three banks between September 2022 and January 2023 in Franklin and Fulton counties.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Historic 200 year old York County home is for sale

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 200-year-old home in Wrightsville, York County is currently listed for sale by Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty for $745,000. According to the listing, this historic ‘Gregorian’ style home was built back in 1823 and has two-foot-deep stone walls around the entire exterior of the home. Additionally, the 1800s home is still made up of much of the original hardware.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Police looking for missing man

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police is looking for a missing 56-year-old man. Phillip Dunn, a 185-pound, six-foot-tall man was last seen in the Midtown area of Harrisburg on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Food truck and restaurant rally event is coming back to Cumberland Co.

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Business & Professional Group (B&PG) is hosting its annual, recurring community event called the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant Rally. According to the president and creative director for Odessa Design, Inc. Gennifer Richie, the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
abc27.com

Motel 6 in Cumberland County catches on fire

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 was on the scene of a Motel 6 in Cumberland County that caught on fire. Both floors of the motel, which is located on the 300 block of Cumberland Pkwy in Mechanicsburg, caught on fire around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. Multiple fire...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Parx Casino Shippensburg holds grand opening

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Cars filled the former Lowes parking lot Friday morning for the grand opening of Parx Casino Shippensburg. “It’s great in some ways, it’s relief,” said Marc Oppenheimer, the casino’s chief marketing officer. For people in Shippensburg, this casino will bring some...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Hanover store sells unclaimed mail, Amazon packages

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Half Price Homegoods in Hanover, York County, has been in business for about two years. They’ve made a name for themselves by offering seasonal items for Halloween and Christmas, before offering everyday products. In the past few months long lines have formed in front...
HANOVER, PA
abc27.com

Construction of Cumberland County-based skate park nears completion

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction on the Fairground Avenue Skate Spot in Carlisle is nearing completion and will have its soft opening soon. The Fairground Avenue Skate Spot project began back in September 2022 and is set to have its soft opening on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 3:30 p.m. According to the Borough of Carlisle, the early opening of the skate park was permitted by the project’s contractor, LandServ, since all concrete elements, railings, and handrails have already been installed – which are the major safety elements of the skate park.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg pet store to host small pet ‘adopt-a-thon’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a post shared on Abrams & Weakley’s Facebook page, the pet store will be hosting a guinea pig, rat, and rabbit adopt-a-thon on February 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Facebook post stated that the guinea pigs and other small...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Multi-vehicle crash closes Lancaster County road

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash has closed a road in Lancaster County. According to New Holland Police, the three-vehicle crash happened in the vicinity of N. Railroad Ave. at Linden Grove Road in Earl Township. New Holland Police and emergency services are at the scene and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Snow Geese make annual appearance in the Midstate

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Punxsutawney Phil may have seen six more weeks of winter, but thousands of birds say otherwise. The sounds of the Snow Geese fill the air at the Middle Creek wildlife management area in both Lancaster and Lebanon Counties. Each year the Snow Geese and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

