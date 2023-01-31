Read full article on original website
abc27.com
State workers returning in-person a boost for downtown businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Harrisburg businesses took a hit when state employees began working from home during the pandemic. Daily lunch crowds dwindled down, but restaurants are ready for a comeback, now that Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered thousands of state employees to return to the state Capitol in-person.
abc27.com
Affordable housing project by Lebanon-based construction company ranks 3rd internationally
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County-based construction company named Arthur Funk & Sons, won third place in an international competition for an affordable housing project they constructed in southeastern Pennsylvania. The affordable housing project which won third place was the Simpson Gardens in Lansdowne, Pa. in Delaware County. According...
abc27.com
CVS in downtown Harrisburg is closed: what is going to replace it?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The CVS Pharmacy in downtown Harrisburg’s South of the Market (SoMO) district, recently closed its doors – so what is coming next?. The sale of the CVS on 221-223 Market St. in Harrisburg was done by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate’s partner Gary Russell, who represented CVS in the sale of the 12,000-square-foot property.
abc27.com
New Bath and Body Works is coming to Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Bath and Body Works retail store is making its way to Carlisle in the near future. According to a Facebook post that was made earlier today by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, a new Bath and Body Works has leased a 4,703 square foot space at the Carlisle Crossing on 299 Westminster Dr.
abc27.com
York-based investment and real estate group shifts focus to expand self storage portfolio
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Investment Real Estate Group of Companies (IREGC) recently announced on Feb. 2 that they will be retiring their brokerage services to focus solely on expanding their ‘Moove In Self Storage’ portfolio. IREGC was founded back in 1998 by CEO John H. Gilliland, and...
abc27.com
Extermination to start under Mulberry Street Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is ready to move ahead with extermination under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city said a rat infestation is a public safety emergency for residents of a homeless encampment, that has been under the bridge for years. In mid-January, the city asked everyone living there to leave.
abc27.com
Lamont Jones announces Harrisburg City Council candidacy
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg native Lamont Jones has announced his intentions to run for Harrisburg City Council in 2023. According to his campaign, Jones is the former Vice President of Operations for Breaking the EChainz Inc. and currently serves as Civic Engagement Manager for 1 Vote Counts. He...
abc27.com
Lane restrictions planned for York County Route 30 bridge
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) there will be lane restrictions in place on the Route 30 (Wrights Ferry) bridge between York and Lancaster Counties next week. The restrictions, which will take place at night, will be in place from 7 p.m....
abc27.com
Lewistown man pleads guilty to wire fraud at Penn State
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a man from Lewistown, Mifflin County pleaded guilty to wire fraud. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Kaream, 48-year-old Daniel Sickels worked as a Network and Systems manager at Penn State University’s...
abc27.com
Franklin County bank robbery suspect arrested in Maryland
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman who allegedly robbed multiple local banks has been arrested in Maryland. According to Pennsylvania State Police, extensive investigations were performed and found that 41-year-old Tiffany Martin of Hagerstown, Maryland had allegedly robbed three banks between September 2022 and January 2023 in Franklin and Fulton counties.
abc27.com
Historic 200 year old York County home is for sale
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 200-year-old home in Wrightsville, York County is currently listed for sale by Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty for $745,000. According to the listing, this historic ‘Gregorian’ style home was built back in 1823 and has two-foot-deep stone walls around the entire exterior of the home. Additionally, the 1800s home is still made up of much of the original hardware.
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police looking for missing man
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police is looking for a missing 56-year-old man. Phillip Dunn, a 185-pound, six-foot-tall man was last seen in the Midtown area of Harrisburg on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news...
abc27.com
Food truck and restaurant rally event is coming back to Cumberland Co.
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Business & Professional Group (B&PG) is hosting its annual, recurring community event called the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant Rally. According to the president and creative director for Odessa Design, Inc. Gennifer Richie, the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant...
abc27.com
Motel 6 in Cumberland County catches on fire
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 was on the scene of a Motel 6 in Cumberland County that caught on fire. Both floors of the motel, which is located on the 300 block of Cumberland Pkwy in Mechanicsburg, caught on fire around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. Multiple fire...
abc27.com
Parx Casino Shippensburg holds grand opening
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Cars filled the former Lowes parking lot Friday morning for the grand opening of Parx Casino Shippensburg. “It’s great in some ways, it’s relief,” said Marc Oppenheimer, the casino’s chief marketing officer. For people in Shippensburg, this casino will bring some...
abc27.com
Hanover store sells unclaimed mail, Amazon packages
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Half Price Homegoods in Hanover, York County, has been in business for about two years. They’ve made a name for themselves by offering seasonal items for Halloween and Christmas, before offering everyday products. In the past few months long lines have formed in front...
abc27.com
Construction of Cumberland County-based skate park nears completion
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction on the Fairground Avenue Skate Spot in Carlisle is nearing completion and will have its soft opening soon. The Fairground Avenue Skate Spot project began back in September 2022 and is set to have its soft opening on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 3:30 p.m. According to the Borough of Carlisle, the early opening of the skate park was permitted by the project’s contractor, LandServ, since all concrete elements, railings, and handrails have already been installed – which are the major safety elements of the skate park.
abc27.com
Harrisburg pet store to host small pet ‘adopt-a-thon’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a post shared on Abrams & Weakley’s Facebook page, the pet store will be hosting a guinea pig, rat, and rabbit adopt-a-thon on February 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Facebook post stated that the guinea pigs and other small...
abc27.com
Multi-vehicle crash closes Lancaster County road
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash has closed a road in Lancaster County. According to New Holland Police, the three-vehicle crash happened in the vicinity of N. Railroad Ave. at Linden Grove Road in Earl Township. New Holland Police and emergency services are at the scene and...
abc27.com
Snow Geese make annual appearance in the Midstate
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Punxsutawney Phil may have seen six more weeks of winter, but thousands of birds say otherwise. The sounds of the Snow Geese fill the air at the Middle Creek wildlife management area in both Lancaster and Lebanon Counties. Each year the Snow Geese and...
