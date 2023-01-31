LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man accused of driving while intoxicated which led to a fiery crash and dramatic footage has his next day in court scheduled. Alexander Dawkins, 34, faces charges of DUI - first, failure to maintain lanes/improper lane change and lack of proof of insurance. He has since been granted bail and ordered to stay out of trouble.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO