Read full article on original website
Dark Passenger
3d ago
We saw this accident happen. We were coming home from Mt. Charleston, and watched this guy crash his car. The Jaguar was going way to fast, and he could not maintain his own lane. He was all over the road. We were at least 10 car lengths from the crash. Living life in the fast lane, sometimes ends quickly. What a sad ending to a young individual.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
Parents demand answers in wake of mysterious illness outbreak at Las Vegas schoolEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
10 Las Vegas Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
Related
Driver who killed 9 in Las Vegas-area crash was previously stopped for going 91 mph. It ended in a fine and no points on his license.
A trooper clocked a driver for going nearly 30 miles over the speed limit. The ticket that would later end in a fine and no points on the driver's license. Less than a year later, that same driver caused a crash that left nine people dead, including himself.
KTNV
2 people injured in Henderson school bus crash
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Two people were taken to a local hospital after an SUV and a school bus collided in Henderson on Friday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 1:45 p.m. in the area of Warm Springs Road and North Valle Verde Drive, the Henderson Police Department says.
Las Vegas police: 2nd woman shot, killed in domestic dispute this week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend during a fight, according to Las Vegas police. David Kashich, 62, was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and owning or possessing a gun as a prohibited person. Police were called to the scene around 9:06 […]
Fox5 KVVU
Man suspected of fiery DUI crash on Las Vegas Strip allegedly fell asleep at wheel, police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man accused of driving while intoxicated which led to a fiery crash and dramatic footage has his next day in court scheduled. Alexander Dawkins, 34, faces charges of DUI - first, failure to maintain lanes/improper lane change and lack of proof of insurance. He has since been granted bail and ordered to stay out of trouble.
news3lv.com
Body found in far west Summerlin neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the far west Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. The discovery of the body was first reported at about 5:10 a.m. on Fox Hill Drive north of Alta Drive, west of the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say man allegedly killed his girlfriend during dispute
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man is accused of killing his girlfriend during an argument Thursday in Sandy Valley. According to police, at about 9:06 p.m. Thursday, officers received a report of a woman who had been shot inside a residence in the 800 block of Marble Avenue in Sandy Valley.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police shoot pit bull to stop attack on small dog, owner
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pit bull was shot and killed by a North Las Vegas Police officer as it was attacking another dog, according to the department. On Feb. 1 a North Las Vegas detective and city park employee responded to a call at 9 a.m. in Seastrand Park that a German shepherd and pitbull were running free and terrorizing people, according to authorities.
Detective shoots pit bull attacking dog in city park, North Las Vegas police say
A North Las Vegas police detective shot a pit bull attacking a small dog in a city park, and police say the dog's owners will be charged.
Las Vegas man dies in suspected DUI crash near Searchlight
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man died in a single-car crash in Searchlight earlier this week, according to Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol. Christopher Richard Michael Liggins, 31, was driving northbound on U.S. 95 south of mile marker 34 on Sunday around 5:12 a.m. While driving, “for unknown reasons,” he overcorrected his vehicle’s […]
KTNV
Police: Driver fleeing police in stolen car crashes into taxis near Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver fleeing police crashed into several taxis near the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday night, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Paradise Road. Police say officers tried to...
Fox5 KVVU
Gun recovered at Las Vegas middle school Friday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A gun was recovered at a Las Vegas middle school Friday, according to Clark County School District. Cram Middle School principal Gary Bugash informed the parents of the incident Friday. According to Bugah, there was a report of a weapon on campus and CCSD Police recovered the firearm.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas man dead following crash on US 95 near Searchlight
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 31-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash near Searchlight, Nevada, over the weekend. The incident happened on Sunday, January 29, at around 5:13 a.m. on northbound US95, south of mile marker 34. According to Nevada State Police, a black Nissan Sedan was...
Jaguar driver killed after crashing into light pole
Jaguar driver killed after crashing into light pole.Jaguar F-Pace was traveling eastbound on Charleston and veered to the right, left the road and struck a light pole and utility box.
Fox5 KVVU
Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
‘It’s like driving in England,’ Tropicana diverging diamond continues to confuse drivers
The Tropicana bridge over the I-15 freeway is now a 'diverging diamond,' an interchange that transportation officials say will help traffic efficiency amid the largest roadway expansion project in Nevada. However, in some cases, it’s seemingly doing the opposite.
news3lv.com
Body camera video shows Christmas Day police shooting in Henderson neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A newly released body camera video shows the moments before and after a Henderson police officer shot a burglary suspect who was allegedly reaching for a gun during a pursuit on Christmas day. The Henderson Police Department published the video from the Dec. 25 shooting...
KTNV
Man dies after car overturns in on northbound U.S. 95, Nevada State Police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 31-year-old man is dead after his car overturned near mile marker 34 on northbound U.S. 95 on Sunday morning, according to Nevada State Police. An incident report revealed that Nevada State Police responded to the single-vehicle rollover in Clark County at approximately 5:13 a.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police involved in standoff with robbery suspect near Washington, Rancho
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are on scene of a barricade involving a robbery suspect in the west part of the Las Vegas Valley Wednesday night. Police tell FOX5 officers are talking to the suspect trying to get him to surrender. Evacuations are taking place at this...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas church says protective device didn’t stop catalytic converter theft
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Catalytic converter thieves have been a real pain for CCLV Church off Bonanza near Pecos roads. “We have unfortunately been hit eight times over the last three years,” said Pastor Elvin Hayes Jr. The church hoped installing some wire cable cages around catalytic converters...
Las Vegas middle school student arrested after gun found on campus
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A student at a local north valley middle school was arrested after the discovery of a gun on campus, according to the Clark County School District. The incident occurred at Brian and Teri Cram Middle School on Friday according to a letter to parents from the school’s principal Gary Bugash. The […]
Comments / 5