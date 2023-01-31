Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KBTX.com
SWAT, HNT en route to barricaded subject
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police were on the scene of a barricaded subject Friday night in the 3900 block of Bridgeberry Ct. Residents in the area of Crested Point Drive, Victoria Avenue and Eagle Avenue are asked to stay inside their homes. Everyone else is asked to avoid the area.
kjas.com
Police arrest Jasper teen in connection with recent thefts
Officers with the Jasper Police Department have charged a teen from Jasper High School with theft following an investigation into two recent incidents that were reported to have occurred in the area. Lt. Garrett Foster said the investigation began on January 20th, when basketball players from Vidor, who came to...
kwhi.com
ONE ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING INCIDENT NEAR BEDIAS
One Bedias man was arrested, and another was hospitalized following a shooting incident this past Monday. Deputies from the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 3:15pm to the 300 block of County Road 117 just north of Bedias. According to a report in the Navasota Examiner, the victim,...
kwhi.com
CAR CHASE INVOLVING STOLEN VEHICLE ENDS IN BRENHAM
Two suspects are charged after a high-speed chase with a stolen vehicle came through Grimes and Washington counties early Tuesday morning. Shortly after midnight, Navasota police located a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Police attempted to stop the vehicle as it drove toward FM 379, but it fled toward Highway 105 West and traveled into Washington County.
Execution of Texas man convicted in killing of 3 teens while they slept in Amarillo delayed
The judge delayed the execution because the inmate's attorneys weren't properly notified of the date and warrant outlining the lethal injection. He's accused of killing three teens as they slept in 1998.
kjas.com
ATV rider found guilty in Tyrell Park child death
A Jefferson County jury on Friday convicted a man on a manslaughter charge in the May 6th, 2021 death of a child in Tyrell Park. Prosecutors successfully argued that Darrell Wayne Brown was operating an all-terrain vehicle in Tyrell Park – which was prohibited – when he hit 6-year-old Carter Osborn. The child died a short time later in a Beaumont hospital.
Man injured after being struck by train in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian has been taken to a local hospital after being struck by a train Thursday morning at the Feagin at Pershing Railroad Crossing. Officials said the pedestrian broke his arm, but is not believed to be in critical condition. “He told officers at the hospital that he was walking home […]
Beaumont man facing multiple felony charges after investigators find drugs, stolen guns at residence
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 39-year-old Beaumont man is facing multiple felony charges after law enforcement found stolen guns and drugs at an area residence. It happened Friday, February 3, 2021. Beaumont Police Narcotic Investigators executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Harriot Street. Beaumont Police SWAT, SAU,...
College Station duo arrested after midnight pursuit in Navasota
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — Two people were arrested early in the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Navasota after a midnight chase, according to a press release from the Navasota Police Department. Around midnight on Tuesday, Navasota Police say officers identified a Honda that had been stolen in the...
East Texas News
Suspect sought in Tyler County
A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
Navasota Examiner
Stolen vehicle Pursuit ends in Brenham
The pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended early Tuesday morning in Brenham. Just after midnight Jan. 31, Navasota Police Officers spotted a stolen Honda vehicle on the 700 block of West Virginia Street in Navasota. The vehicle traveled toward FM 379 and officers attempted to pull the vehicle over. The...
KBTX.com
College Station residents charged after pursuit through Grimes, Washington Counties
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two suspects from College Station were charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Grimes and Washington Counties. Just after midnight, Navasota police spotted a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop as the car drove towards FM 375, but the car fled towards Highway 105 West and continued into Washington County.
kwhi.com
FIVE INJURED IN NAVASOTA TRAFFIC CRASH
Five people were hospitalized after a traffic crash in Navasota on Sunday. Navasota Police were dispatched around 2:30pm to State Highway 6 near the Business 6 split, where officers located a single vehicle under the Business 6 overpass. Police say the vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 6, and left...
KLTV
Lufkin man accused of shooting son following argument at home Monday
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly shot his son. Police say Jaboskey Garrett, 48, shot his son Monday night. His son is Travoskey Garrett, 30. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. following a disturbance between the two at their home on Persimmon street.
KBTX.com
Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Highway 6 Monday evening. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090. Police say two people in a vehicle were injured in the shooting and the suspect...
KBTX.com
Mobile home fire reported near Navasota off Highway 90
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a home on fire in Grimes County. It’s near Navasota on the 6000 block of Highway 90 according to the Navasota Examiner. They’re reporting that because of thick smoke, Highway 90 has one lane open. Emergency personnel is at the scene. We’ll...
Amber Alert discontinued for small boy and girl reportedly kidnapped in Silsbee, Texas
The alert sent out throughout the state Wednesday was for a 4-month-old boy and a 1-year-old girl who went missing a week ago.
KBTX.com
Downed tree blocking a street in Franklin cleared by Robertson County EMS
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County EMS has cleared a downed tree that fell on a street in Franklin. The large tree was blocking traffic on Cooks Lane near Highway 79. Cooks Lane is open once again, but they are asking drivers in the area to continue to be cautious as more ice could accumulate on the trees throughout the afternoon.
kjas.com
Three women accused of strong-arm robbery at Parkdale Mall Dillards
Police in Beaumont say they’re trying to identify three women who are accused of committing a strong-arm robbery at the Dillards store in Parkdale Mall. Cops say the trio stole several purses at about 6:00 Tuesday evening, and then injured an employee as they were making their getaway. Meanwhile,...
kwhi.com
ROUND ROCK MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING
A Round Rock man was arrested this weekend after the report of a reckless driver was received. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 12:05, Officers were notified of a call received in reference to a reckless driver traveling through Brenham westbound on Highway 290 West. Officer Crystal Buckner located the vehicle and observed that it was failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and observed it almost strike a concrete guard rail. Officer Buckner effected a stop on the vehicle in the 1800 block of Highway 290 West and made contact with the driver, Eduardo Benedetto, 68 of Round Rock, who had the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person. Benedetto was asked to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated, 2nd offence. Benedetto was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
