Washington, DC

DC employee who allegedly shot 13-year-old Karon Blake turns himself in, faces murder charge

By Rachel Schilke, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Authorities report that Jason Lewis turned himself after being charged with second-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Karon Blake. On January 7, just minutes before 4 am, Karon Blake was gunned down outside the home of 41-year-old Jason Lewis in Northeast Washington’s Brookland neighborhood. Lewis claims “he heard noises and was afraid someone was trying to get into his home.”
