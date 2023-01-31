DC employee who allegedly shot 13-year-old Karon Blake turns himself in, faces murder charge

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
Ted Bulletin Holds Soft Opening Specials at One LoudounUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
The Diary Of Lincoln's AssassinSiddhartha SapkotaWashington, DC
Heroic Citizens disarm shooter and save lives in DC Metro station shooting incidentChristopher ShanksWashington, DC
Related
Essence
D.C. Employee Faces Murder Charges For The Fatal Shooting Of 13-Year-Old Karon Blake
Authorities report that Jason Lewis turned himself after being charged with second-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Karon Blake. On January 7, just minutes before 4 am, Karon Blake was gunned down outside the home of 41-year-old Jason Lewis in Northeast Washington’s Brookland neighborhood. Lewis claims “he heard noises and was afraid someone was trying to get into his home.”
NBC Washington
Boy's Unsolved Death Inspires Security Camera Rebate Proposal in Prince George's
Prince George’s County is considering a program that would help residents and business owners pay for surveillance cameras on their properties. The legislation is in direct response to the November murder of a teenager raking leaves. His mother believes if there was surveillance video, the case might have been solved.
wach.com
'Trying to get off that train alive': Woman who tackled Metro gunman shares her story
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — It is a Metro ride she has made countless times before. On Wednesday morning's ride, however, it was immediately clear for Shante Trumpet that something was wrong. She saw a man down and bleeding on the platform at the Potomac Avenue station in D.C. A man...
WJLA
68-year-old man arrested for trying to kidnap girl in his truck in Northeast DC: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A 68-year-old man was arrested and charged with kidnapping after police said he tried to lure a girl into his truck in D.C. Reginald Battle, of Southeast, DC, attempted to lure a girl into his truck Wednesday in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said.
Known Racist Convicted Of Spitting On Black Neighbor In DC During Pandemic: Feds
A man with a history of racist tirades against African-American neighbors in Washington, DC, was found guilty of spitting in the face of one during a hate crime at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gueorgui Iskrenov was found guilty following a three-day trial for bias-related assault in the Superior...
WUSA
DC man arrested, charged with kidnapping
WASHINGTON — A 68-year-old man is facing kidnapping charges after he allegedly grabbed a young girl in Northeast D.C. Wednesday. DC Police say the incident happened in the 1500 block of Benning Road Northeast, near Hechinger Mall. Officers claim around 4 p.m., a man in a truck approached a...
D.C. Police Video Shows Person Of Interest In Stabbing Death of Jasmine “Star” Mack
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a person and vehicle of interest in the stabbing death of 36-year-old Joshua Parker also known as Jasmine “Star” Mack. Mack was stabbed on January 7th in Northeast, D.C. She did not survive. Fifth District officers were approached at 3 am, asking for a welfare check at the 2000 Block of Gallaudet Street. Police found the victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Surveillance cameras captured a person and a vehicle of interest. If you have any information about this The post D.C. Police Video Shows Person Of Interest In Stabbing Death of Jasmine “Star” Mack appeared first on Shore News Network.
CBS Austin
'He's a hero': Neighbor remembers train station employee killed in shooting
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Already hailed a hero by police, 64-year-old train station employee Robert Cunningham is also being remembered by the community for his actions. Cunningham was trying to subdue a man on the platform of the Potomac Avenue Metro Station in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday morning. The Metropolitan...
Former Prince George’s County police officer accused of killing handcuffed man offered plea deal
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of a Washington, D.C. man who was shot and killed by a now former Prince George’s County police officer in 2020 is frustrated after learning he was offered a plea deal. The victim was 43-year-old William Green. His cousin, Nikki Owens, said she’s devastated and angry […]
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee kid accused of pointing a gun at man hours before separate shooting last summer
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Antonio Mackey is a name known to Baltimore Police. Someone investigators say is a repeat offender of harassing drivers on corners across Baltimore, for turning down a squeegee service. On July 7th of 2022, David Jones claims he encountered Mackey at the intersection of Light and...
Disgruntled Gunman Shoots Three Kills One in D.C. Metro Transit Rampage
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A D.C. Metro Transit employee was shot and killed on Wednesday, and two others were shot after an altercation with a gunman at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station, according to the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Potomac Avenue in Southeast D.C. just before 9 am. The suspect initially shot a man in the leg after an altercation on a Metrobus. After exiting the bus, the suspect engaged in another altercation and shot another man in the leg. After shooting the initial two victims, the suspect pointed a handgun at The post Disgruntled Gunman Shoots Three Kills One in D.C. Metro Transit Rampage appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Vigil held for slain 23-year-old mother of 2 in west Baltimore
Community members gathered Thursday for a vigil to remember the life of a mother who died in a triple-shooting in west Baltimore last Saturday night. Maya Morton, 23, was trying to drive away with her two kids when she was shot. Police have not made any arrests, but Maya Morton's...
WTOP
‘I cried almost daily’: Md. police sergeant says she was mistreated while pregnant
The Mount Rainier Police Department in Prince George’s County, Maryland, was formally accused this week of mistreating an employee while she was pregnant. Audrey Calloway, a sergeant with the department, said she was humiliated when she was forced to get a “second opinion” to prove she was pregnant in January of 2022.
WJLA
VIDEO: DC police ask for public assistance in locating Northwest armed robbery suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle in relation to an alleged armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday. At approximately 10:30 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of 24th Street after a report of an...
fox5dc.com
Capitol Heights man sentenced to prison for carjacking person he met on dating app
A 24-year-old Capitol Heights man is going to prison for carjacking someone he met on a dating app. Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy says carjackings will not be tolerated, and she will prosecute anyone involved. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke to State's Attorney Braveboy about new legislation she's hoping will curb the rise in carjackings in the state.
WTOP
DC Parks employee charged in 13-year-old Karon Blake’s death mentored teens for a living
The man charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake is a longtime employee with the District’s Department of Parks and Recreation, where he worked to mentor and support teens. Before ordering 41-year-old Jason Lewis be held without bond, D.C. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Judith Pipe...
fox5dc.com
Man threatening to burn himself and apartment building in Northwest
WASHINGTON - A "person in crisis" has threatened to burn himself and the D.C. apartment building he's barricaded himself inside, according to Councilmember Brooke Pinto. The Ward 2 council member tweeted the news Wednesday evening after she says she spoke to D.C. police. The situation, according to Pinto, is currently unfolding at The Blake apartment building – located at 1816 5th Street in Northwest.
NBC Washington
Husband Charged in Wife's Death After Telling Maryland Police Where to Find Her Body
A man from Silver Spring, Maryland, was arrested and charged with murdering his wife after police say he walked into a police station and told officers they would find her body in their home. Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr., 29, went to the Rockville City Police just before 1 a.m. on...
WJLA
WATCH: Mother of slain DC 13-year-old Karon Blake addresses media for the first time
WASHINGTON (7News) — Londen Blake, the mother of 13-year-old Karon Blake who was shot dead in Northeast D.C. on Jan. 7, addressed the media for the first time Wednesday afternoon. Watch the full press conference here:. Jason Michael Lewis, the man who allegedly shot Blake, turned himself in on...
fox5dc.com
1 dead, 1 wounded in early morning shooting in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Authorities say one man was killed and another was wounded after an early morning shooting in Prince George's County. Police responded to the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue in the Capitol Heights area around 2:15 a.m. where they found one man in the roadway with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
Comments / 1