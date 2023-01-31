Read full article on original website
Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient
DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property
LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
Religious organization proposes Bible education during Bowling Green school hours
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bible education program wants to offer nondenominational Bible-based education to Bowling Green City Schools students. LifeWise Academy representatives spoke to the BGCS Board of Education Monday night about the proposal, which would be during regular school hours, they said. Board President Ryan Meyers said...
71st Annual Devil’s & Round Lake Tip-Up Festival is this Weekend
Devil’s Lake, Lenawee County – There will be some changes to this weekend’s Tip-up Festival on Devil’s and Round Lakes due to the weather this winter. The Devil’s and Round Lake Men’s Club posted on their social media page that the club has canceled all snowmobile events and the Red Light Ride. They also said that the Outhouse Race will be held on the land next to the Manitou Beach Marina.
Gail Christofferson mosaic celebrates 100th homecoming at BGSU
Bowling Green State University welcomed the installation of a more than 15,000-piece glass mosaic at the Mileti Alumni Center on the BGSU campus. The art installation was revealed during a ceremony Friday, Jan. 27, with alumni, board members and University staff present to take in the new addition to the BGSU and Alumni Association Art Collection.
Officials: Former Wrestling Coach Assaulted Student Who Lost Match
A former wrestling coach in Ohio has been charged in connection with an incident involving a 14-year-old wrestler at a tournament in early January. The Archbold Police Department said 28-year-old Aaron Brown is being charged with one count of assault and one count of endangering children, as reported by WTVG-TV on Tuesday.
Registrations open for BGHS student trip to the Dominican Republic in June
Registrations for a student trip to the Dominican Republic in June will be open until Feb. 17. BGHS drama director Dr. Jo Beth Gonzalez will lead a team of Bowling Green High School students traveling in June. The eight-day trip is a combination of culture and adventure, and includes snorkeling...
Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26
A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
Students live in hazardous conditions on campus
Students at Bowling Green State University are living in dormitories overrun with hazardous mold and pest infestations, according to evidence provided by building residents and residence life staff. Residents are to expect bumps in the road when it comes to adjusting to life on a college campus. Making new friends...
A town divided: 62 years after the killing of Nancy Eagleson, Paulding residents have many suspects, but no closure
PAULDING, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third story in a series about the 1960 killing of Nancy Eagleson. Also readpart one and part two. On Sept. 20, members of Nancy Eagleson’s family went to court to ask Paulding County Judge Michael Wehrkamp for permission to exhume Nancy’s body.
Hardin County Prosecutor Shoots Down Attempt to Tie His Office to Promotion of Antisemitic Propaganda and Ideologies.
Hardin County Prosecutor Brad Bailey is refuting a couple from Wyandot County who he says is trying to affiliate his office with the promotion of what he calls their antisemitic propaganda and ideologies. In a release, Bailey stated that Katja and Logan Lawrence improperly posted his office’s website as a...
Sheriff assures public alleged nazi-sympathizers are not affiliated with office
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office is assuring the public an Upper Sandusky couple accused of distributing nazi-sympathetic “educational” material is not currently involved with the department. Sheriff Todd Frey released a statement Tuesday alerting the public that some of those reported to...
BG mayor and 3 council members to face challengers in General Election
As of today’s 4 p.m. filing deadline at the Wood County Board of Elections, four challengers have turned in petitions to run against the incumbent Bowling Green mayor and city council members. The board of elections has scheduled a meeting Thursday at 1:30 p.m. to certify those candidates who...
Former TPD Chief takes new role with state narcotics intelligence center
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that former Toledo Police Chief George Kral is coming out of retirement to serve as the administrator of statewide forensics and northern operations for the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center. DeWine and Kral made the announcement at the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence...
Commissioners restrict alt-energy projects in four townships
VAN WERT — Renewable energy companies looking to locate large wind or solar farms in Van Wert County are now further limited in where they can build such facilities. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Van Wert County Commissioners designated Jackson, Union, and Pleasant Townships as restricted areas for renewable energy generation facilities.
Jeff Barnes
Jeff Barnes, 61, a longtime resident of Bowling Green died early in morning of Jan 31 at Grand Rapids Care Center after a brief hospitalization and recent diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. Jeff was born to John Donald Barnes and Beverly Ann (Hoopes) Barnes on Aug. 17, 1961 in Columbiana County...
Otters spotted at Metroparks, among multiple species coming back
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Otters have been spotted on the banks of the Maumee River. It’s a rare sight, one that’s virtually unheard of since the 1930s, when habitat loss and overhunting decimated otter populations. “Otters are still relatively rare here,” said Metroparks Master Interpreter Kim High. “I...
Beacon Publisher announces retirement after 40 years
From its humble beginnings in February of 1983, The Beacon has had but one purpose…publish and distribute a community newspaper for Port Clinton, Catawba Island, Marblehead, the Lake Erie Islands and Oak Harbor designed to help people live here better. The marketing philosophy:. Distribute this community newspaper throughout the...
BG Transit provided more than 29,000 rides for city residents last year
Bowling Green Transit is celebrating Ohio Loves Transit Week on Feb. 5 to 11. In 2022, the B.G. Transit system provided Bowling Green residents with more than 29,000 rides. They connect passengers to essential local places. Whether taking riders to the grocery store, providing a ride to medical appointments, or...
Former Swanton wrestling coach accused of choking wrestler facing criminal charges
ARCHBOLD, Ohio (WTVG) - A former Swanton wrestling coach is now facing criminal charges after an incident involving the coach and a wrestler that occurred at a tournament in January. According to the Archbold Police Department, Aaron Brown is being charged with one count of assault and one count of...
