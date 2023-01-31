ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOL 11

Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient

DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Lima News

Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property

LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
LIMA, OH
wlen.com

71st Annual Devil’s & Round Lake Tip-Up Festival is this Weekend

Devil’s Lake, Lenawee County – There will be some changes to this weekend’s Tip-up Festival on Devil’s and Round Lakes due to the weather this winter. The Devil’s and Round Lake Men’s Club posted on their social media page that the club has canceled all snowmobile events and the Red Light Ride. They also said that the Outhouse Race will be held on the land next to the Manitou Beach Marina.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
bgindependentmedia.org

Gail Christofferson mosaic celebrates 100th homecoming at BGSU

Bowling Green State University welcomed the installation of a more than 15,000-piece glass mosaic at the Mileti Alumni Center on the BGSU campus. The art installation was revealed during a ceremony Friday, Jan. 27, with alumni, board members and University staff present to take in the new addition to the BGSU and Alumni Association Art Collection.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
athleticbusiness.com

Officials: Former Wrestling Coach Assaulted Student Who Lost Match

A former wrestling coach in Ohio has been charged in connection with an incident involving a 14-year-old wrestler at a tournament in early January. The Archbold Police Department said 28-year-old Aaron Brown is being charged with one count of assault and one count of endangering children, as reported by WTVG-TV on Tuesday.
ARCHBOLD, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26

A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Students live in hazardous conditions on campus

Students at Bowling Green State University are living in dormitories overrun with hazardous mold and pest infestations, according to evidence provided by building residents and residence life staff. Residents are to expect bumps in the road when it comes to adjusting to life on a college campus. Making new friends...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Former TPD Chief takes new role with state narcotics intelligence center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that former Toledo Police Chief George Kral is coming out of retirement to serve as the administrator of statewide forensics and northern operations for the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center. DeWine and Kral made the announcement at the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence...
TOLEDO, OH
Times-Bulletin

Commissioners restrict alt-energy projects in four townships

VAN WERT — Renewable energy companies looking to locate large wind or solar farms in Van Wert County are now further limited in where they can build such facilities. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Van Wert County Commissioners designated Jackson, Union, and Pleasant Townships as restricted areas for renewable energy generation facilities.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Jeff Barnes

Jeff Barnes, 61, a longtime resident of Bowling Green died early in morning of Jan 31 at Grand Rapids Care Center after a brief hospitalization and recent diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. Jeff was born to John Donald Barnes and Beverly Ann (Hoopes) Barnes on Aug. 17, 1961 in Columbiana County...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Otters spotted at Metroparks, among multiple species coming back

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Otters have been spotted on the banks of the Maumee River. It’s a rare sight, one that’s virtually unheard of since the 1930s, when habitat loss and overhunting decimated otter populations. “Otters are still relatively rare here,” said Metroparks Master Interpreter Kim High. “I...
TOLEDO, OH
Beacon

Beacon Publisher announces retirement after 40 years

From its humble beginnings in February of 1983, The Beacon has had but one purpose…publish and distribute a community newspaper for Port Clinton, Catawba Island, Marblehead, the Lake Erie Islands and Oak Harbor designed to help people live here better. The marketing philosophy:. Distribute this community newspaper throughout the...
PORT CLINTON, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Transit provided more than 29,000 rides for city residents last year

Bowling Green Transit is celebrating Ohio Loves Transit Week on Feb. 5 to 11. In 2022, the B.G. Transit system provided Bowling Green residents with more than 29,000 rides. They connect passengers to essential local places. Whether taking riders to the grocery store, providing a ride to medical appointments, or...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

