Tesla Lost $140 Million on Elon Musk’s Bitcoin Bet Last Year
Tesla’s big, bold billion-and-a-half-dollar bet on bitcoin’s “long-term-potential” is starting to look more and more like a dud. The company, at the behest of CEO Elon Musk, purchased $1.5 billion worth of the cryptocurrency back in February. Now, according to new fillings with the SEC, the company says it walked away with $140 million in bitcoin losses in 2022, nearly 10% down. It seems not even the world’s most valuable car company can escape the effects of last year’s grueling crypto winter.
Judge Rebukes FTC and Greenlights Meta's $400 Million Within Acquisition
A federal judge in California has rejected the Federal Trade Commission’s attempt to block Meta from acquiring virtual reality startup Within for an estimated $400 million. The decision, which all but greenlights one of Meta’s largest acquisitions in years, marks a major victory for the company and a stinging defeat for the tech critical Biden-era FTC.
Victory for Elon: Jury Says Tesla 'Funding Secured' Tweet Wasn't Fraud
After around an hour of deliberations, a nine-person-jury in San Fransisco sided with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and said the billionaire was not liable for millions of dollars worth of losses investors laid at his feet following his infamous 2018 “funding secured” tweet about Tesla. The decision marks the end of a dramatic three-week trial which saw Musk and other Silicon Valley titans take the stand.
Meta Is Spending More Than $1 Billion per Month on the Metaverse
Meta has released its final quarterly and full year financial results for 2022, and the results are...mixed for the company formerly known as Facebook. Meta’s revenue slightly exceeded analyst’s expectations, but nonetheless the tech giant hasn’t fully recovered from what’s been a difficult past 12-months. In...
ChatGPT May Be the Fastest Growing App in History
It’s no secret that ChatGPT, the large language model-powered artificial intelligence from OpenAI, has taken the internet by storm. Everyone is talking about it, everywhere online—Gizmodo included. The AI chatbot can almost instantly generate paragraphs of human-like, fluid text in answer to basically any prompt you can come up with (just don’t rely on it to do your math homework correctly, or provide an accurate substitute for researched writing).
Want a Six-Figure Job with Paid Time Off? Check Out These Dark Web Cybercrime Positions
Unprecedented layoffs have put tens of thousands of highly qualified computer nerds out of a job, but there’s apparently one place they can always turn to if they get really desperate: the dark web! A recent report from security firm Kaspersky shows that some job postings on darknet crime forums offer absurdly competitive salaries—and pretty great benefits to boot.
Activision Blizzard Settles Misconduct Allegations in a $35 Million Payout
Activision Blizzard Inc. has agreed to pay out a $35 million settlement for allegations that it violated workers’ rights by failing to maintain “adequate” workplace harassment protocols and violated federal whistleblower protection rights, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said in a press release on Friday. The...
