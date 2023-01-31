Tesla’s big, bold billion-and-a-half-dollar bet on bitcoin’s “long-term-potential” is starting to look more and more like a dud. The company, at the behest of CEO Elon Musk, purchased $1.5 billion worth of the cryptocurrency back in February. Now, according to new fillings with the SEC, the company says it walked away with $140 million in bitcoin losses in 2022, nearly 10% down. It seems not even the world’s most valuable car company can escape the effects of last year’s grueling crypto winter.

2 DAYS AGO