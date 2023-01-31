Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Get to Know Super Bowl LVII Head Referee Carl Cheffers
Get to know Super Bowl LVII head referee Carl Cheffers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Super Bowl LVII will be played by teams wearing green and white, and hopefully it won’t be decided by people wearing black and white. The NFL announced this year’s Super Bowl officiating crew...
NBC Philadelphia
How Andy Reid Helped Build the Team He's Facing in Super Bowl LVII
How Andy Reid helped build the team he's trying to beat originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. In a strange way, Andy Reid next Sunday will be trying to beat a team he helped create. It was Reid who first brought to the Eagles the notion that when trying to...
NBC Philadelphia
Ranking the Top 12 Greatest Moments of Tom Brady's Career
Ranking the top 12 greatest moments of Tom Brady’s career originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady’s NFL career is officially over. We’re pretty sure. The 45-year-old announced his retirement in a social media video on Wednesday morning, marking the second straight year that he stepped away from football. While last year’s retirement only lasted 40 days, Brady insists that his decision is “for good” this time.
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Star Center Jason Kelce Might Have a Super Bowl Baby
We might have an Eagles Super Bowl baby moment originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Last year Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson learned just moments after winning the Super Bowl that his wife was giving birth to their son, Champ. This year we could maybe, possibly have the...
NBC Philadelphia
The Biggest Challenge Facing Eagles' Coach Nick Sirianni During Super Bowl Week
The biggest challenge facing Nick Sirianni Super Bowl week originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. All year, Nick Sirianni has preached focus on the moment. Don’t worry about the past, don’t look to the future, don’t let distractions change your process. And one of the reasons the...
NBC Philadelphia
Two-Time WNBA Champion Breanna Stewart Joins New York Liberty
Two-time WNBA champion Breanna Stewart joins Liberty originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Breanna Stewart has an Empire State of mind, and the WNBA is officially on notice. The two-time WNBA champion and 2018 league MVP announced on Wednesday that she is signing with the New York Liberty. The specifics...
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Legend Jason Kelce on How He'll Know It's Time to Retire
Jason Kelce on how he'll know it's time to retire originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It's easy to try and get into Jason Kelce's head and assume that if the Eagles win the Super Bowl, he's going to walk off into the sunset. That would be two Super Bowl...
NBC Philadelphia
Twitter Reacts to Tom Brady's Second NFL Retirement
Twitter reacts to Tom Brady’s second NFL retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The GOAT has called it a career. Tom Brady announced his retirement – “for good” – from football Wednesday morning after 23 seasons, seven Super Bowl titles, three MVP awards and countless NFL records.
NBC Philadelphia
Tom Brady Announces NFL Retirement ‘for Good' on Social Media
Tom Brady announces NFL retirement 'for good' in video message originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tom Brady is retiring for the second time in as many years. Although this time it appears to be final. The 45-year-old quarterback announced on Instagram and Twitter that he's retiring from the NFL...
NBC Philadelphia
NFL Says Concussions Rose 18% in 2022
NFL concussion numbers make significant rise in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL saw a noticeable increase in concussions during the 2022 regular season. There were 149 concussions suffered across 271 games, according to data released by the league on Friday. It marks an 18% rise from 2021, when 126 concussions were suffered in 272 games. From 2018 to 2020, the average was 130.
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles' Robert Quinn Proudly Reps Latino Heritage Ahead of Super Bowl
A bit of Spanish but with Puerto Rican sazón. That is the heritage Eagles' defensive end Robert Quinn will represent at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. The 31-year-old South Carolina-born and raised player is one of only a handful of players with Hispanic heritage currently competing in the NFL, and has been with the Birds since 2022, after he was traded from the Chicago Bears.
NBC Philadelphia
Some Philly-Area Schools Planning Delayed Openings on Day After Eagles' Super Bowl
The Eagles are in the Super Bowl and some area school districts understand the importance -- so much so that they're opening up shop late the next morning. While most folks are headed back to work and school first thing on Monday, Feb. 13 following Super Bowl Sunday, the Gloucester City School District in South Jersey and the Wissahickon School District in Ambler, Montgomery County, Pa. will each be opening on a two-hour delay.
NBC Philadelphia
Sixers' Joel Embiid Named an All-Star Reserve; James Harden's All-Star Streak Ends
Embiid named an All-Star reserve, while Harden's All-Star streak is over originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Joel Embiid couldn’t help but smile when asked Wednesday night about the expectation that he’d be named an All-Star reserve. “I don’t know if I’m going to an All-Star,” Embiid said...
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles' Owner Explains the Surprising Place Where He Learned to Make Tough Decisions
How did Lurie learn to make tough decisions? Thank the Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie had to feel some sense of vindication as he answered questions from reporters following the Eagles’ 31-7 win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. A couple...
NBC Philadelphia
Sixers' Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers Take NBA's Monthly Awards for January
Embiid and Rivers take NBA's monthly awards for January originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Sixers’ continued run of January winning contributed to two more monthly awards. The NBA on Thursday named Joel Embiid as its Eastern Conference Player of the Month for January and Doc Rivers as...
NBC Philadelphia
Here Are the 14 Reserves Selected for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Here are the 14 reserves selected for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2023 NBA All-Star Game reserves have been selected. TNT on Thursday unveiled the 14 players – seven from each conference – who made the cut for this year’s showcase in Salt Lake City, Utah.
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Players All Over List of NFL's Top Free Agents for 2023
Eagles players all over list of NFL’s top free agents for 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. As the Eagles prepare to face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII there’s a new list out to remind you that the team might look very different next season. The...
NBC Philadelphia
Just How Many Baseballs Are Phillies Packing Into Truck Heading to Clearwater?
Florida sunshine awaits the Philadelphia Phillies, but before pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater, a crew of Phillies employees and the Phillies Phanatic back in chilly Philly packed up a semi-truck with all the gear the Phightins' need. They gathered Thursday morning to load up the tractor-trailer at Citizens Bank...
