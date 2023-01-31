ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Get to Know Super Bowl LVII Head Referee Carl Cheffers

Get to know Super Bowl LVII head referee Carl Cheffers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Super Bowl LVII will be played by teams wearing green and white, and hopefully it won’t be decided by people wearing black and white. The NFL announced this year’s Super Bowl officiating crew...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Philadelphia

Ranking the Top 12 Greatest Moments of Tom Brady's Career

Ranking the top 12 greatest moments of Tom Brady’s career originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady’s NFL career is officially over. We’re pretty sure. The 45-year-old announced his retirement in a social media video on Wednesday morning, marking the second straight year that he stepped away from football. While last year’s retirement only lasted 40 days, Brady insists that his decision is “for good” this time.
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles Star Center Jason Kelce Might Have a Super Bowl Baby

We might have an Eagles Super Bowl baby moment originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Last year Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson learned just moments after winning the Super Bowl that his wife was giving birth to their son, Champ. This year we could maybe, possibly have the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Two-Time WNBA Champion Breanna Stewart Joins New York Liberty

Two-time WNBA champion Breanna Stewart joins Liberty originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Breanna Stewart has an Empire State of mind, and the WNBA is officially on notice. The two-time WNBA champion and 2018 league MVP announced on Wednesday that she is signing with the New York Liberty. The specifics...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Philadelphia

Twitter Reacts to Tom Brady's Second NFL Retirement

Twitter reacts to Tom Brady’s second NFL retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The GOAT has called it a career. Tom Brady announced his retirement – “for good” – from football Wednesday morning after 23 seasons, seven Super Bowl titles, three MVP awards and countless NFL records.
NBC Philadelphia

Tom Brady Announces NFL Retirement ‘for Good' on Social Media

Tom Brady announces NFL retirement 'for good' in video message originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tom Brady is retiring for the second time in as many years. Although this time it appears to be final. The 45-year-old quarterback announced on Instagram and Twitter that he's retiring from the NFL...
NBC Philadelphia

NFL Says Concussions Rose 18% in 2022

NFL concussion numbers make significant rise in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL saw a noticeable increase in concussions during the 2022 regular season. There were 149 concussions suffered across 271 games, according to data released by the league on Friday. It marks an 18% rise from 2021, when 126 concussions were suffered in 272 games. From 2018 to 2020, the average was 130.
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles' Robert Quinn Proudly Reps Latino Heritage Ahead of Super Bowl

A bit of Spanish but with Puerto Rican sazón. That is the heritage Eagles' defensive end Robert Quinn will represent at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. The 31-year-old South Carolina-born and raised player is one of only a handful of players with Hispanic heritage currently competing in the NFL, and has been with the Birds since 2022, after he was traded from the Chicago Bears.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Some Philly-Area Schools Planning Delayed Openings on Day After Eagles' Super Bowl

The Eagles are in the Super Bowl and some area school districts understand the importance -- so much so that they're opening up shop late the next morning. While most folks are headed back to work and school first thing on Monday, Feb. 13 following Super Bowl Sunday, the Gloucester City School District in South Jersey and the Wissahickon School District in Ambler, Montgomery County, Pa. will each be opening on a two-hour delay.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Sixers' Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers Take NBA's Monthly Awards for January

Embiid and Rivers take NBA's monthly awards for January originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Sixers’ continued run of January winning contributed to two more monthly awards. The NBA on Thursday named Joel Embiid as its Eastern Conference Player of the Month for January and Doc Rivers as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Here Are the 14 Reserves Selected for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Here are the 14 reserves selected for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2023 NBA All-Star Game reserves have been selected. TNT on Thursday unveiled the 14 players – seven from each conference – who made the cut for this year’s showcase in Salt Lake City, Utah.
UTAH STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles Players All Over List of NFL's Top Free Agents for 2023

Eagles players all over list of NFL’s top free agents for 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. As the Eagles prepare to face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII there’s a new list out to remind you that the team might look very different next season. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy