Baltimore, MD

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Makes Pro Bowl Games

By Todd Karpovich
 3 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has been named to the Pro Bowl Games, replacing Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who opted out because of an injury.

Huntley was called into action this season in Week 13 when quarterback Lamar Jackson was sidelined with a knee injury. Huntley threw for 658 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions over six games.

Those stats made him an unlikely candidate for the Pro Bowl Games.

Huntley is only the third Ravens quarterback in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl, joining Jackson (2019) and Vinny Testaverde (1996).

In the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Bengals, Huntley fumbled trying to extend the ball into the end zone at the Cincinnati 2-yard line in the fourth quarter. Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard recovered the fumble and ran 98 yards for the score and a 24-17 win.

"I think that anybody that watches this game is going to look at [No.] ‘2’, ‘Snoop,’ Tyler Huntley, and say, ‘Wow,'" tight end Mark Andrews said. "This guy’s playing hard and playing good ball.’ So, you have to give your hats off to him. He’s just going to continue to learn and get better and better. I love that guy.”

Huntley is an exclusive rights-free agent this offseason, meaning players with less than three years of service time in the league. Once tendered, these players are fully under the team’s control and are not free to negotiate with other teams.

"I know he’s going to bust his tail this offseason and do whatever he can to be the best version of himself next year,” inside linebacker Roquan Smith said.

