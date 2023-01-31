ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aston, PA

Neumann University Hosts Exhibit to Honor Victims of Gun Violence

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OXG6l_0kXOdnVk00
Photo byNeumann University.

Reports of gun violence appear in the media daily, and victims are often forgotten in a flood of new tragedies and cold statistics.

The Souls Shot Portrait Project attempts to memorialize these victims through art.

The project connects artists with the families of victims to create intimate portraits of the lives that have been lost to guns. The conversations with family and friends, say the artists, are critical for them so that they can learn details about each victim and capture the essence of each tragic loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C6Q1B_0kXOdnVk00
Portrait of Lindsay Johnson by Rebecca Hoenig.Photo byNeumann University.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WxioE_0kXOdnVk00
Portrait of Jerron Lewis by Anni Matsick.Photo byNeumann University.

A selection of 31 of these portraits will be on display at the Neumann University McNichol Art Gallery from Feb. 2 through March 30.

Glenn Holmstrom, director of the McNichol Gallery, described the exhibit as a manifestation of Neumann’s values in visual art. “The exhibition reflects a reverence for the lives lost and our university’s commitment to social change for the greater good,” he said.

The project started in 2016 when Laura Madeleine, executive director of Souls Shot, worked with the Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill to curate an anti-violence exhibition. The exhibit was originally scheduled to be on display for several weeks. Seven years later, it has expanded, and volunteer artists have created more than 100 portraits.

According to the portrait project’s website, the goal of the exhibit is to use “the transformative power of art to bring an end to gun violence. By exhibiting the artwork to the public, we invite the community to recognize what has been lost and to take action to end gun violence.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ShAPW_0kXOdnVk00
Portrait of Milan Loncar by Robert Papp.Photo byNeumann University.

The site also notes that “Portraits have the unique ability to call out the souls and profoundly affect those who see them. We hope that this project will continue to bring some joy and peace to the families and friends of victims and, by bringing attention to the scourge of gun violence in this way, be a call to action to all who see them.”

The Souls Shot Portrait Project exhibit is sponsored by the Neumann Institute for Franciscan Studies and the university’s Civic Engagement Committee in collaboration with the McNichol Art Gallery. Neumann University was founded by the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, who, in 2019, declared a corporate stand on behalf of gun safety reform.

The McNichol Art Gallery is in the Bruder Life Center on Neumann’s campus in Aston. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and by appointment by calling 610-558-5626.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Former Senator Andy Dinniman Raises $112,000 for Diversity Initiatives on Anniversary of Fredrick Douglass Speech

Former State Senator Andrew Dinniman is pictured delivering the third annual Dr. Clifford E. DeBaptiste Frederick Douglass Institute Lecture. Former State Senator Andrew E. Dinniman has surpassed his goal of $100,000 to create the Dinniman Together Fund: Diversity Inclusion & Equity Endowment at West Chester University (WCU). The focus of...
WEST CHESTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

For Republicans, Figuring Out Suburbs Key to Winning Elections

Pennsylvania is rated among the swing states by pundits, with Philadelphia and Pittsburgh standing as Democratic strongholds while rural Pennsylvania is almost exclusively Republican, writes Guy Ciarrocchi for Real Clear Pennsylvania. As a result, the critical battle is being waged in Philadelphia’s suburbs, which constitute around 22 percent of the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Many Montco Workers See 14 Cents of Every Earned Dollar — the Highest Suburban Outlay — Zapped by One Expense

An economic analysis of 2,360 counties, representing 47 states, reveals a notable hole in some Montgomery County employees wallets. The data were revealed by the National Database of Childcare Prices, the most comprehensive federal source of national childcare economic expense by geography. The Women’s Bureau of the U.S. Department of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy