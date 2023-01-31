EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:A small but growing movement is pushing to decriminalize the use of psychedelics like “magic mushrooms” and ayahuasca.Colorado in November passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older. It joins Oregon in establishing a regulated system for substances like psilocybin and psilocin, the hallucinogens found in some mushrooms. Lawmakers in several other states, including Massachusetts and New Hampshire, have introduced bills to decriminalize a range of psychedelics, while an Illinois lawmaker is proposing a sanctioned psychedelic therapy program. More than a dozen cities mostly in California, Massachusetts and Washington have also passed resolutions...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO