3d ago
psychedelics help far more then most people know. these substances can be life changing and help with depression and help stop un healthy habits
5 Weird and Interesting Laws Going into Effect Across the Country in 2023
It's 2023 and while everyone is gearing up to make an honest attempt at those New Year's Resolutions such as losing weight, quitting their employers, and traveling the world, several states were busy enacting laws that range from very necessary to unbelievable.
Recreational cannabis laws linked with reduced demand for prescription codeine: study
Story at a glance States that implemented recreational cannabis laws through 2019 saw lower demand for prescription codeine, according to new research published this week. Data showed a 26 percent reduction in pharmacy-based distribution of codeine in the 10 states plus Washington, D.C., while after the laws had been in place for four years, pharmacy-based…
Additional, potentially life-changing laws coming to the US in 2023
At this time of year, modifications generally come in the form of New Year's resolutions, but in 2023 especially, Americans will be obliged to comply with some fresh and even radical regulations that have been ratified by state assemblies, endorsed by governors or plebiscites accepted by electors. For example, several states introduced law enforcement developments, comprising the obliteration of criminal dossiers in certain situations.
Amid Challenges, Analyst Advises Investors To Build Positions: Cannabis Is A Real Industry With $26Bn In 2022 Sales
One of the biggest struggles the cannabis industry still faces is the lack of financial services. Under existing federal law, financial institutions are not allowed to provide their services to marijuana businesses even in states with legal cannabis programs. When lawmakers decided not to include marijuana banking reform in the...
LOCALIZE IT: Communities consider legalizing psychedelics
EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:A small but growing movement is pushing to decriminalize the use of psychedelics like “magic mushrooms” and ayahuasca.Colorado in November passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older. It joins Oregon in establishing a regulated system for substances like psilocybin and psilocin, the hallucinogens found in some mushrooms. Lawmakers in several other states, including Massachusetts and New Hampshire, have introduced bills to decriminalize a range of psychedelics, while an Illinois lawmaker is proposing a sanctioned psychedelic therapy program. More than a dozen cities mostly in California, Massachusetts and Washington have also passed resolutions...
This Guy Plans to Open a Store That Sells Heroin, Meth, and Crack
A Vancouver man is planning to open what would be Canada’s first store that sells heroin, cocaine, meth, MDMA, and other drugs as a way to reduce the rising number of deaths stemming from the overdose crisis. Jerry Martin, 51, wants to open the brick-and-mortar shop by the end...
Benzinga
Fentanyl Crisis Can Be Resolved By Eliminating Illegal Cannabis Market Says Oklahoma AG
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond (R) believes that the ever-growing and deadly fentanyl problem could be controlled by seizing illegal cannabis operators. “It is coming up from Mexico, not that Mexicans are bringing it. It’s Chinese nationals,” Drummond told Fox 23 News. People behind illicit marijuana operations, says...
Laundry Detergents That Are Now Banned Under New NYS Law
New York is ushering in a slew of new laws in 2023, and one of them may force you to change the way you do laundry. The ban is part of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation's crackdown on a potentially cancer-causing chemical found in certain detergents, and the new "legal limit" will force some detergents off the shelves.
Thousands of Children are Needlessly Placed in the Foster Care System Due to a Perverse Cash Incentive
In California there are currently over 60,000 children in foster care. Los Angeles County accounts for more than half that number, with over 33,000 children in the foster care system.
Eating a fish from a West Virginia and Ohio river or lake is like drinking a month’s worth of contaminated water
Eating a fish caught in the river or lake anywhere in the United States is like drinking a month’s worth of water that’s contaminated with toxic “forever chemicals,” according to CBS. The chemicals, called PFAS, were founded in the 1940s to resist water and heat are used on household items such as non-stick pans, textiles, […]
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
A Key Ingredient of Tranq Dope Is Legal. Banning It Could Make Matters Worse.
House Republicans want the federal government to schedule the animal tranquilizer xylazine, one of the key components of a drug cocktail called “tranq dope” that’s been linked to horrific wounds and amputations and has spread to at least 39 states. In a letter addressed to the Drug...
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
Simply sued! Coca-Cola faces a $8 trillion lawsuit, claim ´All natural´ contains high levels of toxic forever chemicals.
Plaintiff Joseph Lurenz filed a lawsuit in New York on December 28, 2022, attempting to bring a class action against Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice are accused of misleading consumers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been proven to contain hazardous PFAS at levels "hundreds of times" beyond official warning limits for drinking water, according to a new class-action complaint in the US.
Essence
Is It The End Of Days?? Gun Manufacturers Unveil JR-15 Assault-Style Rifle Marketed To Kids
Democratic U.S. Senators held a press conference last week to speak out against the gun, which has a logo of a cartoon skull with a pacifier. It’s almost the end of the first month of 2023, and sixty-nine people have already been claimed as victims to mass shootings in the United States, two of which occurred in California, a mere days apart from each other.
Popculture
Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk
As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Federal law no longer requires paperwork for some opioid use disorder prescriptions, but does require training
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — On Jan. 25, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration announced that a part of the federal omnibus bill removes a federal requirement for medical practitioners to submit a Notice of Intent to prescribe some medication. The DATA Waiver (X-Waiver) required practitioners to submit...
Benzinga
Neighbor Sues Over Marijuana Odor, Walmart Shoplifter Found With 37 Lbs Of Ganja & More In Weed Chronicles
As marijuana legalization spreads across the country, more and more people are freely enjoying smoking the plant in the comfort of their homes. Some are using it recreationally, others for medical purposes. Either way, secondhand smoke is affecting others. Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd is one of them. She is bothered by the...
Benzinga
