ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Parish, LA

Louisiana man accused of sexually abusing 14-year-old girl for 8 years; arrested

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEjwP_0kXOdJE400

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH ( KTVE/KARD ) — In November 2022, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services in reference to a complaint that concerned a 14-year-old female victim. Detectives initiated an investigation and learned that 41-year-old Jonathan Lee Ates allegedly sexually abused the victim periodically for approximately 8 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNh7O_0kXOdJE400

According to authorities, the abuse began when the victim was 6 years old. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Ates and he was arrested for Aggravated Crimes Against Nature.

He was booked at the Union Parish Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

CBS 42

79K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy