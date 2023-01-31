ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Analyzing Disney Stock with Q1 Earnings Looming

DIS - Free Report) shares have climbed 27% to start 2023 with the company scheduled to release its first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings report on Wednesday, February 8. After such an impressive and extensive rally, the report will be critical to any further upside left in Disney stock in the near term. And investors may be pondering what lies ahead for the media and entertainment conglomerate.
Zacks.com

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 3rd

ADM - Free Report) : This Illinois-based company which is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 1st

BWAY - Free Report) is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company's proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 10.81% downward over the last 60 days.
KANSAS STATE
Zacks.com

Screening for Cheap Stocks with Dividends over 5%

(0:30) - Building A Portfolio With Strong Income. Welcome to Episode #315 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. This week, she takes a look at value stocks that are...
Zacks.com

How to Find Strong Retail and Wholesale Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Zacks.com

Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) This Year?

DLNG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question. Dynagas LNG is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 136 individual stocks and...
Zacks.com

DraftKings (DKNG) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know

DKNG - Free Report) closed at $16.87, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained...
Zacks.com

Gerdau (GGB) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

GGB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $6.08, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares...
Zacks.com

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

SWK - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.99 billion, down 2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.10, compared to $2.14 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.33, the EPS surprise was +69.7%.
Zacks.com

Atlassian's (TEAM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

TEAM - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share of 45 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents. The figure increased 4.7% from the year-ago quarter’s non-GAAP earnings of 43 cents per share. Atlassian’s fiscal second-quarter revenues increased 27% to $873 million and surpassed...
Zacks.com

LGI Homes (LGIH) Soars 6.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

LGI Homes (. LGIH - Free Report) shares rallied 6.6% in the last trading session to close at $124.75. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 19.1% gain over the past four weeks.
GEORGIA STATE
Zacks.com

PENN Entertainment (PENN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

PENN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.59 billion, up 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.13, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 billion, representing a surprise of -0.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -60.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.
Zacks.com

Amazon's (AMZN) Q4 Earnings Fall Y/Y, Sales Beat Estimates

AMZN - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 0.03 cents per share, declining 97.8% year over year. AMZN’s net income, totaling $0.3 billion, is inclusive of a pre-tax valuation loss of $2.3 billion in the non-operating income associated with its investment in Rivian Automotive. The adjusted bottom line...
Zacks.com

Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock?

GOOD - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Mar 17, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com

Time to Buy Chevron or Altria Stock After Announcing Buybacks?

CVX - Free Report) and big tobacco producer Altria (. Let’s see if it’s time to buy Chevron or Altria stock following their fourth-quarter earnings reports. Despite slightly missing Q4 earnings expectations last week by -1.68% with EPS of $4.09, Chevron rounded out its fiscal 2022 with a record year for earnings and U.S. oil and gas production. Chevron was able to beat top-line estimates by 8% at $56.47 billion during Q4. Year over year, Q4 earnings were up 60% with sales rising 17% from the prior-year quarter.
Zacks.com

Intercontinental (ICE) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Miss, Dividend Up

ICE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.25, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 but came in line with our estimate. Also, the bottom line decreased 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. ICE witnessed a revenue decline, attributable to soft Exchanges and Mortgage Technology...
Zacks.com

Top Research Reports for Walmart, Alibaba & Salesforce

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart Inc. (WMT), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Salesforce, Inc. (CRM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy