Analyzing Disney Stock with Q1 Earnings Looming
DIS - Free Report) shares have climbed 27% to start 2023 with the company scheduled to release its first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings report on Wednesday, February 8. After such an impressive and extensive rally, the report will be critical to any further upside left in Disney stock in the near term. And investors may be pondering what lies ahead for the media and entertainment conglomerate.
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 3rd
ADM - Free Report) : This Illinois-based company which is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 1st
BWAY - Free Report) is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company's proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 10.81% downward over the last 60 days.
Screening for Cheap Stocks with Dividends over 5%
(0:30) - Building A Portfolio With Strong Income. Welcome to Episode #315 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. This week, she takes a look at value stocks that are...
How to Find Strong Retail and Wholesale Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) This Year?
DLNG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question. Dynagas LNG is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 136 individual stocks and...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is a Trending Stock
SCCO - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this miner have returned +26.4% over the past month versus the Zacks...
DraftKings (DKNG) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know
DKNG - Free Report) closed at $16.87, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained...
Gerdau (GGB) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know
GGB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $6.08, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares...
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Oils and Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. We...
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
SWK - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.99 billion, down 2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.10, compared to $2.14 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.33, the EPS surprise was +69.7%.
Atlassian's (TEAM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
TEAM - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share of 45 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents. The figure increased 4.7% from the year-ago quarter’s non-GAAP earnings of 43 cents per share. Atlassian’s fiscal second-quarter revenues increased 27% to $873 million and surpassed...
LGI Homes (LGIH) Soars 6.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
LGI Homes (. LGIH - Free Report) shares rallied 6.6% in the last trading session to close at $124.75. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 19.1% gain over the past four weeks.
PENN Entertainment (PENN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
PENN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.59 billion, up 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.13, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 billion, representing a surprise of -0.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -60.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.
Amazon's (AMZN) Q4 Earnings Fall Y/Y, Sales Beat Estimates
AMZN - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 0.03 cents per share, declining 97.8% year over year. AMZN’s net income, totaling $0.3 billion, is inclusive of a pre-tax valuation loss of $2.3 billion in the non-operating income associated with its investment in Rivian Automotive. The adjusted bottom line...
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock?
GOOD - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Mar 17, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) is a Trending Stock
CPRX - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this specialty drug company have returned -16.1%, compared...
Time to Buy Chevron or Altria Stock After Announcing Buybacks?
CVX - Free Report) and big tobacco producer Altria (. Let’s see if it’s time to buy Chevron or Altria stock following their fourth-quarter earnings reports. Despite slightly missing Q4 earnings expectations last week by -1.68% with EPS of $4.09, Chevron rounded out its fiscal 2022 with a record year for earnings and U.S. oil and gas production. Chevron was able to beat top-line estimates by 8% at $56.47 billion during Q4. Year over year, Q4 earnings were up 60% with sales rising 17% from the prior-year quarter.
Intercontinental (ICE) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Miss, Dividend Up
ICE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.25, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 but came in line with our estimate. Also, the bottom line decreased 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. ICE witnessed a revenue decline, attributable to soft Exchanges and Mortgage Technology...
Top Research Reports for Walmart, Alibaba & Salesforce
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart Inc. (WMT), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Salesforce, Inc. (CRM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
