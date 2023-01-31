Read full article on original website
Hundreds gather for Weaver visitation in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents of Escanaba continued to come together Thursday during a difficult time. Hundreds of friends and family of Jerry and Tara Weaver gathered outside Crawford Funeral Home in Escanaba. The couple, both 47, were killed in a car crash last Friday on US-2 while driving to their son’s basketball game.
Mackinac Island students show support for Escanaba family
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Mackinac Island School community has put together donations in support of the Weaver Family. On Tuesday, students and staff wore Orange for Escanaba. The school is also collecting donations and gift cards. "This was definitely initiated by the students," said superintendent Amy Peterson. "I...
Escanaba and beyond continues to lend a hand to the Weaver family
ESCANABA, Mich. (WZMQ) – The upper peninsula community has continued their rally behind the Weaver family after a crash late last month took the lives of Parents Tara and Jerry Weaver. As a close community, the Escanaba area was familiar with the Weaver Family. “I know the girls pretty...
7th grader designs t-shirts to raise donations for Escanaba family
PELLSTON, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The outpouring of support for the Weaver Family continues to spread across Michigan. Gerald and Tara Weaver died on Friday night in a car crash on their way to their son's basketball game in Sault Ste. Marie. The couple leaves behind three teenagers. In Emmet County,...
Northern Michigan Pulls Together To Support Grieving Escanaba
Photos courtesy of Lucky Shot Photography in Harbor Springs, and the Forest Park and Iron Mountain Schools. Other photos, videos by RRN News. It was an Orange and Black night in gyms around much of northern Michigan Monday night as teams near and far showed support for the Escanaba Eskymos in the wake of last Friday’s traffic crash that claimed the lives of Tara and Jerry Weaver.
Alpenfrost Festival coming to Gaylord
Northern Michigan is a beautiful place to call home during all four seasons. Alpine Village in Gaylord is embracing the winter with Alpenfrost, a family-friendly festival that celebrates all things winter in Michigan. From the Frosty 5K, to a Lego competition, to a soup cook off there is something for everyone at Alpen frost.
MDHHS grants could help communities house juvenile offenders
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A handful of northern Michigan counties are dealing with a dilemma. Juvenile offenders, who have gotten in trouble with the law, but don't have a next step in place. MDHHS is looking to change that, and in a process they claim they'll produce a better end...
Hemlock tree-killing invader moves into Northern Michigan
FRANKFORT, MI — An invasive pest which kills hemlock trees has been found in Benzie County; extending its march 50 miles north of the known infestation line near Ludington. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), a tiny insect which extracts sap from hemlock trees while slowly killing them, was found last month at the Crystal Downs Country Club near Frankfort.
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
UPDATE: M-28 remains closed between Chocolay Township, Munising
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - As of 9:00 a.m. Friday, the Michigan State Police says M-28 is still closed between Chocolay Township and Munising as road and weather conditions continue to be less than favorable. Local authorities will reevaluate later Friday morning. Last published: Feb 2, 2023 8:47:29 PM. M-28 is...
Black History Month events in West Michigan
WEST MICHIGAN — Various celebrations and events of Black History Month are scheduled throughout West Michigan and the greater Kalamazoo area. Famous: Learn about the Underground Railroad with Marshall Trolley Historic Tours. Calhoun County. Saturday, Feb. 11 - Sojourner Truth's Life History, Works and Words. Taking place in the...
Prisoners in first-of-its-kind program gift Mighty Mac model to bridge authority
MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Students from the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) Vocational Village program presented a model of the Mackinac Bridge to the Mackinac Bridge Authority. The model of the bridge is on display at the Mackinac Bridge Authority's St. Ignace office. Vocational Village is a skilled trades...
WE ARE ALL ESKYMOS: Thousands Raised To Help Weaver Kids
The effort to help the Escanaba Eskymos and the Weaver family continued in gyms across the Upper Peninsula Tuesday night. The proceeds of these fundraisers will help to support the Weaver kids (Noah, Lukas, and Sophie), as they deal with the loss of their parents, Tara and Jerry. in last Friday’s traffic crash in eastern Delta County.
The Salvation Army needs donations for rehabilitation program: Where to drop off
The Salvation Army has a request from southeast Michigan residents. Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC) is seeking donations of gently used shoes, electronics, accessories, and home goods at 29 southeast Michigan thrift stores. Donations at the thrift store support ARC's 180-day residential rehabilitation program for women and...
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
Drop in jobseekers leads to cancellation of St. Joseph County Job Fair
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Due to a decline in jobseekers and attendance, the St. Joseph County Job Fair at Glen Oaks Community College was cancelled for 2023. “Last year there were more employers at the job fair than there were jobseekers,” Val Juergens, executive director of communications and marketing at Glen Oaks Community College, said. “We marketed the event heavily, but the reality is that unemployment is low and with changes in technology over the years one can go directly to business websites to learn about and apply for jobs. Applicants can target companies that are a good fit for them and with an increased number of remote jobs, especially since Covid, location may be less of a factor.”
Michigan residents encouraged to check for unclaimed property
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Feb. 1 marks National Unclaimed Property Day. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michigan residents to conduct a search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as party of National Unclaimed Property Day on Wednesday. “Unclaimed Property Day is our annual reminder that...
Disciplined doctor still practicing in Michigan
Good morning! It's Friday; you made it past Groundhog Day. We begin today with an important investigation from our health reporter, Kristen Jordan Shamus. Dr. Mark F. Guilfoyle, a diagnostic radiologist who got his medical degree in 1984 from Michigan State University and has practiced for 35 years, has been the subject of at least 13 malpractice lawsuits, 12 of which were settled out of court. He has been disciplined by the medical boards in seven of the eight states where he is licensed to practice medicine, including Michigan. Yet since March 2021, he's been back working in Michigan, as a diagnostic radiologist at Garden City Hospital, according to his attorney.
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
This $5M U.P. Home Has a 52′ Skywalk Overlooking Beautiful Lake Superior
Located between Munising and Marquette is where you'll find one of Michigan's most unique-looking homes. This 10,000-square-foot home in Au Train towers 50 feet above Lake Superior. With its 52' skywalk, you'll get the most incredible panoramic views of Michigan's greatest lake. The skywalk sits between two sections of the home.
