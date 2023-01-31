Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
county17.com
Above average temperatures arrive for the weekend; snow chances return late Sunday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Sunny and breezy will be the theme today and again Sunday with a break in the wind Saturday, if the forecast from the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, holds up. There will be ample sunshine today with clear skies and a high near...
county17.com
‘Relatively quiet weather’ expected through the weekend; warming trend continues today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — With a warm front knocking on the region’s door from the northeast and high pressure to the southeast, a week of “relatively quiet weather” is expected through the weekend, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, said. Weather models are forecasting...
newscenter1.tv
Are you ready to move into this Rapid City townhome? Because it’s ready for you!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Picture this: You’ve just finished a great meal that you cooked in your newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful quartz countertops. You get your comfy slippers on, and then plop yourself in front of the wood-burning fireplace and daydream about how awesome it is to live in South Dakota.
kotatv.com
Early morning alcohol sales are a concern in Rapid City
Rapid City Fire Department stresses the importance of people having the Pulse Point app. As the Rapid City and Box Elder communities grow, a study emerges for a major route connecting the two municipalities.
tsln.com
South Dakota’s Chance Schott wins Extreme Bulls event at Rodeo Rapid City
1. Chance Schott, 86.5 points on New Frontier Rodeo’s No. F24, $4,089; 2. Cole Hould, 85.5, $3,135; 3. (tie) Maverick Potter and TJ Schmidt, 83.5, $1,908 each; 5. Ty Bertrand, 81.5, $954; 6. Kase Hitt, 81, $682; 7. Connor Murnion, 78.5, $545; 8. (tie) Coy Pollmeier and Dalton Wright, 78, $204 each. Total payoff: $13,630. Stock contractors: Sutton Rodeos, Burch Rodeo and 4L & Diamond S Rodeo. Rodeo secretary: Jackie Northrop. Officials: Wade Berry, Bruce Keller and Craig Miller. Timers: Kim Sutton and Amy Muller. Announcer: Will Rasmussen. Specialty acts: Justin Rumford and Maddie MacDonald. Bullfighters: Nathan Jestes, Tate Rhoads and Ezra Coleman. Clown/barrelman: Justin Rumford. Flankmen: Eric Jensen and Rooster Finnell. Chute boss: Matt Scott. Pickup men: Donnie Moore and Brent Sutton. Music director: Jersey Jake Ostrum III. Photographer: Clay Guardipee.
KEVN
Snowfall expected for the rest of the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Northern Black Hills and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Northeast Wyoming, Southeastern Montana, and Spearfish. Both will go into effect at 11pm this evening and last until 11pm tomorrow night. Snowfall will move into the area overnight and continue for most of the day tomorrow. The Northern Black Hills are expected to receive consistent snowfall, while other places will see on and off snow. For those in the Winter Storm Warning, accumulations of 8 to 14 inches are possible. For those in the advisory, expect accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Another round of snowfall is expected to impact the area Friday evening through Sunday morning, with the heaviest snowfall occurring overnight Friday. Unlike the snowfall we expect the next few days, the snowfall over the weekend appears to be much more consistent from place to place. A swath of around 4 to 8 inches is possible from the northwestern portion of the Black Hills all the way southeast towards Martin. This includes Rapid City. This system is still several days out so the snowfall totals are subject to change. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder than today with much of our area only getting into the 30s and upper 20s. We also are going to see some windy weather. Wind gusts tomorrow could reach 40 mph, and then Thursday we’ll see wind gusts between 50-60 mph. The windy weather will get better by Friday. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be around 40° for Rapid City, but much colder temperatures are expected over the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only reach the teens with lows possibly below zero.
newscenter1.tv
Four years later: looking back at the disappearance of Serenity Dennard
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Friday marks the four-year anniversary of the disappearance of then-9-year-old Serenity Dennard after she ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville at 11:20 a.m. February 3, 2019. Her disappearance set off a nearly two-year-long search by dozens of agencies, hundreds of members of law enforcement, and thousands of volunteers.
KELOLAND TV
Hostage taker shot; Chinese balloon; South Dakota trusts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories on First@4 for Friday, February 3. Police in Rapid City have shot a man after he took a gas station clerk hostage with a knife. The incident occurred shortly after noon (MT) in Rapid City on Friday.
KEVN
Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An issue allegedly shared by several local businesses is now getting the attention of the Rapid City legal and finance committee. During the meeting on Wednesday councilman, Pat Jones brought up an issue that some businesses on Mt. Rushmore Road say they have been facing for a while. Early morning alcohol sales involving homeless people who would later cause an issue for businesses.
KEVN
Corridor study aims to make a road connecting two highways more effective
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A study could push for change on one of the busiest roads. Highway 1416 to Highway 44. The Radar Hill Road study will focus on finding an efficient design for the corridor. The discussion of this study was brought up at the Rapid City Legal...
KEVN
A parking lot in Rapid City to be transformed into a multi-use building
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -It’s been in the works since 2019, and now everything is back on track. The Vice president of Lloyd Companies says the Black Hills saw a resurgence in 2022 which helped make this project possible again. “We went back into planning mode and then have...
newscenter1.tv
“A win-win for everybody” S.D. Ellsworth Development Authority announces tentative but promising solution for EAFB residents
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) announced a tentative but promising solution, the Ellsworth Community Clean Water Project, to provide water to residents near the Ellsworth Air Force Base who were impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). “There are several different solutions that were...
newscenter1.tv
A camel at the Black Hills Stock Show? First Interstate Bank’s Barnyard Animal Nursery offers more than livestock for the public to see
RAPID CITY, S.D.– For more than 25 years, the Noah’s Way Exotic Petting Zoo has entertained families at numerous events across the country. This year marks the petting zoo’s first time at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo for First Interstate Bank’s Barnyard Animal Nursery.
kotatv.com
A logo for the city of Rapid City is in the approval process
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, Feb. 1, the city’s Legal and Finance committee will discuss approving Rapid City’s first-ever logo which was created in an 18-month process. The process began in August of 2021 and the final selection features a bold tri-colored “R-C” emblem along with a...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: I-90 Eastbound is now open. – I-90 Eastbound blocked from accident: Exit 51 to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — I-90 eastbound is closed from Exit 51 to Rapid City due to a crash. Officials are asking drivers to find an alternate route. Updates will be provided as they become available.
newscenter1.tv
Check out this dream home in Rapid City. You won’t believe how high the vaulted ceilings are!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – This hand-crafted home is something out of a dream! This place is unreal!. The main floor of this house is absolutely incredible! With the living room and kitchen as the main draw, and the 17-foot vaulted ceilings towering over everything, your jaw will drop onto the brand new red oak wood floors. Top-of-the-line appliances surround the custom-built island in the kitchen (Check out the photo gallery of the ice maker! Yes! Those are spherical ice balls!)
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 16-year-old Emma Huska. She was last seen in the 2900 block of Chapel Lane in Rapid City on the morning of January 16. She left a note saying she was running...
newscenter1.tv
The report cards are in! How do Rapid City area high schools compare?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The overwhelming majority of public high school students in the Rapid City area attend one of three schools: Rapid City Central, Rapid City Stevens, or Douglas High School. But how do they compare? Here’s a look at data from the 2021-2022 South Dakota School Report...
kotatv.com
Neglected Rapid City horses can now be adopted
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday afternoon a Pennington County judge awarded ownership of the 14 horses and two donkeys that were found in early January in northeast Rapid City to Happy Tails Haven. This was done with the agreement of the previous owners of the animals. Anyone wishing to...
nativenewsonline.net
American Indian Man Dies in Pennington County Jail
RAPID CITY, S.D.—On Wednesday, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) announced that a Native American male, age 56, died after he was booked in the county jail on Tuesday evening. The man’s name hasn’t been released yet, but he was booked into the Pennington County Jail on Tuesday evening at approximately 6:23 p.m. for disorderly conduct.
Comments / 0