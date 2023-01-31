Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
NBA Superstar Demands Immediate TradeOnlyHomers
Julia Koch -- A Rich New York Female Who’s Giving Away Millions; Contact If You’re NeedySam WritesNew York City, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Related
tmpresale.com
Sparks 2023 at Beacon Theatre in New York Jun 27th, 2023 – pre-sale password
The Sparks 2023 presale password that we’ve received lots of requests for is here!. During this presale YOU WILL have an opportunity to buy great show tickets before the general public!. Don’t fail to use this amazing chance to go and see Sparks 2023’s show in New York!...
tmpresale.com
The Garden at Irving Plaza in New York May 3rd, 2023 – pre-sale code
The most current Garden presale password has just been posted:. For a short time during this presale you will have a fantastic opportunity to get sweet seats ahead of members of the public. This just might be the last chance ever to see The Garden LIVE in New York. Here...
tmpresale.com
Ross Mathews: I Gotchu, Gurl! in Huntington, NY May 11th, 2023 – presale code
WiseGuys has the brand-new Ross Mathews: I Gotchu, Gurl! presale password!! While this exclusive presale window is underway, you get the chance to order tickets for Ross Mathews: I Gotchu, Gurl! before the public 🙂. Now is the time to buy your own tickets – in advance of they go...
Toms River Home Where Horror Movie Was Filmed Sells For $1.46M
A famous mansion that appeared in the 1979 movie "Amityville Horror" was sold for $1.46 million last month. The purchase of the 3,866-square-foot waterfront property at 18 Brooks Road in Toms River was brokered by Brenda Connolly, owner of The Connolly Agency. "The outdoor setting is magnificent," Connolly told Daily...
This Astonishing Steak Is The Biggest In New Jersey And Its Glorious
There's nothing quite like a nice steak dinner, especially when you know you're about to have the absolute biggest steak in the entire state of New Jersey. I love going to steakhouses, granted it's not something I do more than once a year or so but when I go it's definitely a memorable experience.
North Jersey Wedding Venue 'The Manor' To Shutter After 66 Years
A North Jersey wedding venue will close its doors after 66 years in business come July. The Manor, in West Orange, announced it will be closing on July 6, 2023. "We are agonizingly aware that there is no 'good' time for this to happen and are doing our sincere best to responsibly and respectfully resolve each and every pending event thoughtfully," the Knowles family wrote on the venue's website, thanking clients for graciousness and understanding.
Delicious New Candy Inspired Hot Chocolate Flights in Toms River, NJ
It is winter and it's the perfect time for a fun family night of hot chocolate right here in Ocean County. How about special candy-inspired hot chocolate & mocha flights in Toms River? Sounds delicious, with inspiration from favorites like York Peppermint Patties, Heath Bar, Almond Joy, and Caramello. Perfect for weekends with the family in Ocean County.
tmpresale.com
Johnny Mathis at NYCB Theatre at Westbury in Westbury Jul 22nd, 2023 – presale code
The Johnny Mathis presale password that we’ve been inundated with lots of requests for is finally here During this presale you’ll have the opportunity to get great show tickets ahead of the public 😀. You won’t want to miss Johnny Mathis’s show in Westbury, NY do you? We...
Popular Ocean County, NJ Business Closing After an Amazing 91 Years
While 2023 has started with a lot of business openings, there has been a fair share of closings as well. This one is especially sad. The bigger stores have been getting a lot of attention in the news. Joann's Fabrics announced in January that they would be closing numerous locations.
Shred it up! Monmouth County, NJ announces where you can dispose of old documents
🔵 Monmouth County announces shredding dates and locations for old documents. 🔵 There are 16 specific events in Monmouth County where you can shred paper. 🔵 From old documents to confidential files there are ways to safely dispose of them in Monmouth County. It's the time of...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
These Are The Top 10 Best Pizza Places In Somerset County.
If there’s one thing I absolutely love hot or sometimes even cold it’s pizza! And nothing screams pizza more than a local and delicious New Jersey pie. Though with over 3000 different pizza restaurants spread across the Garden State it’s hard to figure out which places give you the most dough for your buck.
Monmouth County, NJ pizzeria getting attention for unusual slices
When it comes to pizza, you don't mess around at the Jersey Shore. Pineapple? Don't even think about it. There's a new pizzeria in town and they definitely have people talking. You may have heard of cousins Sal Basile and Francis Garcia. Their popular pizzeria Artichoke and Basille is now...
Jersey Cash 5 ticket that hits $520K jackpot was sold at NJ Transit station
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket that hit the $520,687 jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing was sold at a shop at the Secaucus Junction New Jersey Transit train station. The winning ticket was purchased at Faber News & Gift at the train station, New Jersey Lottery officials said Thursday. Wednesday’s...
Winning Ocean County Lottery Ticket Worth $50K
OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky player matched four of the five white balls and the Double Play ball drawn, scoring the $50,000 double play prize. The winning ticket was sold at Spirit’s Unlimited located at 941 Route 37 West in Toms River. The Double Play drawing results for the February 1 drawing were: 04, 23, 39, 57 and 63. The Double Play Ball number was 26.
tourcounsel.com
Quaker Bridge Mall | Mall in Lawrence Township, New Jersey
Quaker Bridge Mall is a two-level super-regional mall located in the Clarksville section of Lawrence Township, New Jersey. As of 2022, the mall currently features the traditional tenants Macy's, and JCPenney. The mall currently features prominent specialty stores Coach New York, White House Black Market, and Ann Taylor. The mall...
Finally This Popular Cookie Shop Is Opening In Ocean County, NJ
Mark your calendar and get your sweet tooth ready, because we finally have an opening date for one of New Jersey's most popular bake shops. What's even better, is that it'll be the first one to actually open up right here in Ocean County!. No longer will you have to...
Yum! The Best French Toast in Ocean County, New Jersey
I was just thinking recently that with winter here it would be nice to go out to breakfast and have a delicious "french toast" breakfast. Haven't gone out for french toast in a while so it would be nice to enjoy a stack of french toast and a hot cup of coffee.
What to expect in 2023 if you live in Ocean County, NJ
🔵 Ocean County Commissioner Director Joe Vicari lays out priorities for 2023. 🔵 How much will inflation impact Ocean County's budget and tourism this year. 🔵 The delays on road projects impacting Ocean County drivers and commuters. Ocean County has become more and more of a destination...
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The Carl V. Bini Memorial Fund’s 2023 Bini Bash at the Hilton Garden Inn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Close to 400 guests attended the 2023 Carl V. Bini Memorial Fund “Bini Bash” on Jan. 28, 2023 at the Hilton Garden Inn’s Nicotra’s Ballroom, Bloomfield, and enjoyed a spectacular fundraiser they won’t soon forget. The fund is named for Carl Vincent Bini, a Rescue 5 Firefighter whose life was tragically taken on Sept. 11, 2001.
How Ocean County, NJ plans to spend millions in American Rescue Plan Act funds
🔵 Ocean County has received more than $25-million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. 🔵 How Ocean County plans to spend the federal money allocated to assist residents and businesses. 🔵 Ocean County Commissioners welcome public input on how to spend the money. Ocean County Commissioners have...
Comments / 0