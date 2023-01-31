Read full article on original website
Hoover girls down Hazel Green to end longest AHSAA winning streak
Hoover used an aggressive zone defense and hot-shooting Reniya Kelly to down Hazel Green 52-38 and end the longest winning streak in AHSAA history. Class 7A top-ranked and defending champion Hoover (29-1) held Class 6A top-ranked Hazel Green (28-1) to three second quarter points and never trailed thereafter. The victory...
This week’s high school basketball standings
These are the regular-season standings through Jan. 28 for area teams. Each team’s overall record and area record are listed.
2023 National Signing Day in the Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Some of the Tennessee Valley's standout football players have made their college decisions. They'll spread out across the country to football programs large and small. Signings include:. Huntsville City Schools:. Madison County Schools:. Sparkman High School:. Madison City Schools:. Independent Schools:. Athens City Schools:. Athens High...
Alabama A&M announces 2023 football schedule
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features a game at Vanderbilt. Alabama A&M opens the 2023 season with back-to-back non-conference games, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 2 on the road against Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs then open their home slate at Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville, Ala., against Lane College on Sept. 9, which was previously unannounced.
AAMU Bulldogs sign 17 on National Signing Day
Connell Maynor and his AAMU staff added 17 new players during the 2023 National Signing Day session. Nine of the 17 players are currently enrolled for the spring.
North Alabama student-athletes commit to colleges during National Signing Day
Schools throughout North Alabama hosted signing events Tuesday in celebration of student-athletes who are taking their careers to the collegiate level. While some waited until National Signing Day, others celebrated early. The following students have signed a letter of intent or announced their commitment to a college or university. Schools...
Huntsville Havoc players tour Huntsville Hospital NICU ahead of 17th annual Melissa George Night
The Huntsville Havoc made the trip to the Huntsville Hospital to learn more about the local NICU ahead of their 17th annual Melissa George Night.
Midwest taco chain coming to Birmingham, Huntsville
A midwestern taco chain is expanding into six states, with two restaurants slated for Alabama. Condado Tacos, offering a menu of tacos, bowls, nachos, and margaritas, will open locations in the Huntsville and Birmingham areas as it branches into new markets in the South. The restaurant is expected to open...
History Of The National Weather Service In Huntsville
On January 14, 2023, the National Weather Service forecast office in Huntsville celebrated its 20-year anniversary of operations at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. But way before 2003 there was a presence here in Huntsville! Before the National Weather Service was established, states had Weather Bureau offices. While weather observations were conducted before 1958, […]
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
VIDEO: First look inside new Madison Middle School
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Get the first look inside Journey Middle School, Madison’s newest middle school. Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said it cost $47 million to build the new school, but it was necessary to build the new 170,000-square-foot building to keep up with growth in the area.
Madison facility to become new community center
The City of Madison is celebrating a "wall breaking" for an upcoming community center.
Construction beginning on $11 million Drake State Advanced Manufacturing Center
Construction is beginning on Drake State’s 50,000-square foot Advanced Manufacturing Center on Meridian Street. The city of Huntsville issued two permits totaling $11 million for the work at 3421 Meridian St. last week. The work is among 13 projects exceeding $1 million in the Huntsville area in the past...
Three Athens teachers receive $5,000 grants from Tennessee Valley Authority
Teachers from across the Tennessee Valley Authority's (TVA) seven-state region have applied for a $5,000 STEAM grant — but three in Limestone County were the lucky winners.
This Swampy Paradise is Alabama’s Winter Haven for Sandhill Cranes
This story is part of a monthly series called Outdoor Connections, which features stories that explore the biodiversity of Alabama and how we depend on it. Walking along the gravel paths of Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, park ranger David Young looks to the sky as a flock of sandhill cranes soars overhead, emitting a loud chorus of sounds.
Icy conditions possible tonight in northwest Alabama
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday for Lauderdale and Limestone Co, AL as well as Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln and Wayne Co, TN. Freezing rain and sleet may cause roads to become slick tonight in these locations. Elsewhere, scattered rain showers tonight will give way to widespread,...
Huntsville listed as top 5 most prosperous metro
According to a recent report, Huntsville has landed on another notable list of places to live throughout the country. Huntsville was named among the top 5 of the country’s most prosperous metros in 2023 by MyElisting.com. Coming in at number four on the list, it is the only city in Alabama that made the top 25.
Mac McCutcheon appointed Madison County Commission chairman
Mac McCutcheon has been appointed the new chairman of the Madison County Commission. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey made the appointment on Tuesday. McCutcheon, the former Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives, replaces Dale Strong. Strong was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives last year for a term that began in January.
Devyn Keith issues statement after theft arrest in Huntsville
Keith was reportedly arrested at the Walmart on University Drive.
Senior drives van into Big Spring Park pond, mistaken for parking lot
The 91-year-old man, who White said is not from here, thought the water was a parking lot. This was near the 200-block of Church Street.
