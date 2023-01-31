ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AL.com

Hoover girls down Hazel Green to end longest AHSAA winning streak

Hoover used an aggressive zone defense and hot-shooting Reniya Kelly to down Hazel Green 52-38 and end the longest winning streak in AHSAA history. Class 7A top-ranked and defending champion Hoover (29-1) held Class 6A top-ranked Hazel Green (28-1) to three second quarter points and never trailed thereafter. The victory...
HOOVER, AL
rocketcitynow.com

2023 National Signing Day in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Some of the Tennessee Valley's standout football players have made their college decisions. They'll spread out across the country to football programs large and small. Signings include:. Huntsville City Schools:. Madison County Schools:. Sparkman High School:. Madison City Schools:. Independent Schools:. Athens City Schools:. Athens High...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
fbschedules.com

Alabama A&M announces 2023 football schedule

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features a game at Vanderbilt. Alabama A&M opens the 2023 season with back-to-back non-conference games, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 2 on the road against Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs then open their home slate at Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville, Ala., against Lane College on Sept. 9, which was previously unannounced.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

North Alabama student-athletes commit to colleges during National Signing Day

Schools throughout North Alabama hosted signing events Tuesday in celebration of student-athletes who are taking their careers to the collegiate level. While some waited until National Signing Day, others celebrated early. The following students have signed a letter of intent or announced their commitment to a college or university. Schools...
FLORENCE, AL
AL.com

Midwest taco chain coming to Birmingham, Huntsville

A midwestern taco chain is expanding into six states, with two restaurants slated for Alabama. Condado Tacos, offering a menu of tacos, bowls, nachos, and margaritas, will open locations in the Huntsville and Birmingham areas as it branches into new markets in the South. The restaurant is expected to open...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WHNT News 19

History Of The National Weather Service In Huntsville

On January 14, 2023, the National Weather Service forecast office in Huntsville celebrated its 20-year anniversary of operations at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. But way before 2003 there was a presence here in Huntsville! Before the National Weather Service was established, states had Weather Bureau offices. While weather observations were conducted before 1958, […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

VIDEO: First look inside new Madison Middle School

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Get the first look inside Journey Middle School, Madison’s newest middle school. Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said it cost $47 million to build the new school, but it was necessary to build the new 170,000-square-foot building to keep up with growth in the area.
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Icy conditions possible tonight in northwest Alabama

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday for Lauderdale and Limestone Co, AL as well as Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln and Wayne Co, TN. Freezing rain and sleet may cause roads to become slick tonight in these locations. Elsewhere, scattered rain showers tonight will give way to widespread,...
ALABAMA STATE
256today.com

Huntsville listed as top 5 most prosperous metro

According to a recent report, Huntsville has landed on another notable list of places to live throughout the country. Huntsville was named among the top 5 of the country’s most prosperous metros in 2023 by MyElisting.com. Coming in at number four on the list, it is the only city in Alabama that made the top 25.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Mac McCutcheon appointed Madison County Commission chairman

Mac McCutcheon has been appointed the new chairman of the Madison County Commission. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey made the appointment on Tuesday. McCutcheon, the former Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives, replaces Dale Strong. Strong was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives last year for a term that began in January.
MADISON COUNTY, AL

