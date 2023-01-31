Read full article on original website
California approves expedited credits for natural gas customers
LOS ANGELES — Californians who have been reeling from unusually high gas bills this winter will soon get relief. The California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday decided to speed up a $1.3 billion program that gives customers a semiannual credit for helping the state reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.
Kentucky leaders react to Chinese balloon
KENTUCKY — The Chinese balloon moving eastward across the U.S. is drawing a range of reactions from political and military leaders. China’s Foreign Ministry stated that it was an “airship” used for research, mainly meteorological purposes. They say that the intrusion into U.S. airspace was unintended, and that China regrets it.
Ohio lawmakers miss cutoff to put 60% question on May ballot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio state lawmakers missed their deadline Wednesday for getting a measure on May ballots that would make it harder to amend the state Constitution. No action was planned on the deadline Wednesday. The resolution was a priority for some members of the fractured House Republican caucus and backed by GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
FBI witness reveals more evidence during Larry Householder Trial
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Larry Householder's bribery and racketeering trial resumed Tuesday after a juror tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Additionally, a juror was dismissed after refusing to wear a mask. Prosecutors picked up their case where they left off and revealed more evidence against the former Ohio House...
How two bills would expand gun laws in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker has filed two bills that would expand who could carry concealed guns and where. While neither measure has advanced in the legislature yet, some are already speaking in opposition to the bills. Current state law says if you are 21 or older and...
Leaders push back against homeschool couple promoting neo-Nazism
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — Ohio education and state leaders are concerned about an Upper Sandusky couple that is running a neo-Nazism social media channel that has allegedly distributed educational supplies to children. The channel has more than 2,500 subscribers and has raised concerns for people like Teresa Fedor, a member of the Ohio Board of Education.
Ohio nurse says husband saved her life from cardiac arrest
CARROLL, Ohio — Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer in the U.S. each year, according to the CDC, and in light of American Heart Month, one Ohio nurse shares her story of helping heart patients in a unique way that many others can't. What You Need To Know.
