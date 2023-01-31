Read full article on original website
curole
3d ago
Why don't they have a real protest and Protest the Car Jacking's and Killings in New Orleans?? Must not fit their narrative!!!
Rocky Acosta
3d ago
y'all need to be protesting Latoya the destroyer and all the crime that's going on there! if you not scared to walk the streets for someone you don't know, go walk the streets for your loved ones and neighbors there!
Big Friz
3d ago
Why? NOLA people should be protesting about the violence in their own communities. 🤡
NOLA.com
Customer shoots woman inside St. Charles Avenue business after argument, NOPD says
A customer shot a woman at a St. Charles Avenue business after an argument with employees, New Orleans police said Friday. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue, which will be busy with Mardi Gras parades starting next week. There are several businesses on the block, but authorities didn't identify the specific one.
Two shot overnight as New Orleans leaders declare crime is trending down
NEW ORLEANS — While New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announces that crime tracking data shows a downward trend in the first few weeks of 2023, The New Orleans Police Department is still dealing with violent crime in the streets on a nearly daily basis. Overnight, two people became the...
fox8live.com
Businessess found ‘harboring violent crime’ in New Orleans now face shutdowns
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council on Thursday (Feb. 2) voted to give the police chief authority to shut down nuisance businesses that could be contributing to the city’s crime crisis. If certain crimes occur on business properties without proper remediation, those businesses may have their...
WDSU
New Orleans police, US Marshals arrest suspect in connection with homicide last month
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department and the U.S. Marshals made an arrest in connection with a homicide last month. According to NOPD, Tracey Wright was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Ferdinand Alexander in the 4500 block of Perlita Street. Alexander was taken to...
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: Could Tyre Nichols’ killing have happened in New Orleans?
My heart went out to RowVaugh Wells as she watched the evidence unfold last week against the seven rogue Memphis police officers and three first-responders who are alleged to be responsible for the untimely death of her son Tyre Nichols. A 29-year-old Black man, Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after a fatal encounter with the MPD’s Scorpion police unit. Nichols made the mistake of trying to run away from the officers during a traffic stop. Running from the police is never a wise move and usually leads to an ugly chase. It should not lead to a brutal death.
Customer fires shot through Popeyes' window, hitting employee
NEW ORLEANS — Cellphone video shows a loud commotion inside the front lobby of the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans. Brady Chiasson shot the video around 6:45 p.m., just moments before a shooting there Thursday night. “This lady went to...
WDSU
New Orleans Interim NOPD Superintendent unveiling violent crime prevention plan
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department's interim superintendent is expected to outline her plan on how to combat crime in New Orleans. NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork is expected to announce her plan Thursday afternoon to address the city's violent crime surge. The announcement comes as the...
Cantrell spokesman defends mayor, security detail after TV report questions hours worked
Cantrell’s director of communications Gregory Joseph rebutted a report that claimed Cantrell’s security officers recorded working hours on their time sheets even when they were nowhere near the mayor.
WDSU
18-year-old Popeyes employee shot on St. Charles Avenue by angry customer
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting at the Popeyes on Saint Charles Avenue that injured an 18-year-old woman. According to police, the suspect was involved in an altercation with the employees inside the business. The suspect received a refund and was escorted out of Popeyes. The suspect then went...
NOLA.com
2 men stabbed on Bourbon Street; 1 in custody, New Orleans police say
Two men were stabbed on Bourbon Street early Thursday and taken to a hospital, New Orleans police said. Police said the stabbings were in the 200 block of Bourbon between Iberville and Bienville streets (map). Authorities were called at 12:51 a.m. after the two men were stabbed in separate incidents, they said.
WDSU
Little Rock FBI office, New Orleans ATF searching for man in possession of destructive device
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The New Orleans Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Little Rock with locating a man accused of possessing a destructive device. According to the Little Rock FBI office, Neil Ravi Mehta is being sought for unlawful...
WDSU
Vigil held for Warren Easton student Kennedi Belton; shot and killed at sleep over in NOLA East
NEW ORLEANS — Tiffany Brooks is in deep despair. She said her baby, Warren Eastorn student 15-year-old Kennedi Belton was shot and killed on Sunday while at a sleepover. "As you can see, she was loved by many. She was our angel. I can't. I can't do this y'all. I can't tell you what happened. That's too hard for me to talk about. I can tell you she's gone from a friends' slumber party," Brooks said.
NOPD makes arrest in December homicide
On Thursday (Feb. 2), the NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide in Central City in December.
Inmates rebooked on added charges after 2022 deadly shooting of teen
An arrest warrant was issued but officers found the two already booked in the Orleans Parish Justice Center on unrelated charges.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Fewer signatures needed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sources tell FOX 8 the number of signatures needed to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell is fewer than previously thought. FOX 8 has confirmed the numbers through several sources and through a document received from the Secretary of State’s office. The document received through a public...
Jeanerette deputies are headed to New Orleans
The Jeanerette City Marshal will send 6 to 10 deputies to New Orleans between February 15th and the 21st.
WDSU
Ethics report alleging NOPD officer drug use posted to public site despite claim being unfounded
Anonymous allegations of an NOPD officer and drugs in a hotel room – that's what WDSU Investigates found in the Office of the Independent Police Monitors Monthly Ethics Review that showed allegations centering around an NOPD captain. Crime watchdogs say posting this type of information could be harmful to...
cenlanow.com
Frenchmen Street shooting leaves man wounded
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Benefit and Frenchmen Streets that left a man wounded. The shooting happened at about 10 a.m. Friday (Dec. 2). Detectives say the unidentified man was taken to a hospital with a...
Woman wanted, accused of early morning attack and robbery, NOPD
An alleged armed robbery suspect is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for an incident in the Algiers area.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies man shot dead in Algiers over the weekend
The New Orleans coroner has identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Algiers. Ra'Quan Butcher was 24, officials said. Butcher was found around 10:50 p.m. near a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map) in the Old Aurora neighborhood. He had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
