ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Fans Rejoice: HBO's 'The Last of Us' Confirms Season 2, Amazon Taps Fleabag Creator To Helm Tomb Raider, See Seth Rogen 'Pummel' Super Mario

By Franca Quarneti
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

YouTube Touts $8B In Ad-Revenue For Q4, But Did It Beat Netflix? Here's The Latest

Indeed, Netflix Inc NFLX is a subscription-model-revenue-generating giant producing conventional big-screen content. So is YouTube-parent company Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL, which laps up billions in advertising revenue each quarter. In fact, YouTube topped Netflix in terms of quarterly revenue. The Google-owned video platform delivering $7.96 billion in ad-revenue in the...
Benzinga

Twitter Wants To Share Ad Revenue With You, But It'll Cost $8

Twitter’s content creators were given a reason to get excited on Friday, and content creators thinking about joining Twitter were incentivized to join the platform. What Happened: Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that content creators will get a share of revenue for ads that appear in their reply threads.
Benzinga

Nvidia's Eye-Contact AI Is The Stuff of Nightmares, Will You Dare Try It?

Multinational technology company Nvidia Corporation NVDA has recently launched a disturbing new update for the Nvidia Broadcast app: Nvidia Eye Contact. The update was designed for content creators who want to keep their gaze fixed on the camera, even if they need to look away, such as to check notes or a script.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Just Made His Twitter Account Private — And The Reason Will Crack You Up

Elon Musk just made his public Twitter account private until Feb. 2 morning — and the internet can’t keep calm. What Happened: On Wednesday, Musk informed his 127.7 million followers that he was taking his Twitter account private until the following day. The reason behind this decision was to test whether his private tweets get more traction than public ones.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
114K+
Followers
195K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy