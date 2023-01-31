Fans Rejoice: HBO's 'The Last of Us' Confirms Season 2, Amazon Taps Fleabag Creator To Helm Tomb Raider, See Seth Rogen 'Pummel' Super Mario

Read full article on original website
Tommy Chong & Friends Light Up The Screen In 'That 70's Show' Sequel: Are Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis And Topher Grace Stoners Too?
Tommy Chong, the comedian, actor, musician, and undisputed symbol of cannabis culture for forty years, is a part of Netflix NFLX’s “That 90’s Show,” the sequel of mega-popular “That 70’s Show.”. “That 90’s Show,” which aired on January 19, centers on Leia Forman (Callie...
YouTube Touts $8B In Ad-Revenue For Q4, But Did It Beat Netflix? Here's The Latest
Indeed, Netflix Inc NFLX is a subscription-model-revenue-generating giant producing conventional big-screen content. So is YouTube-parent company Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL, which laps up billions in advertising revenue each quarter. In fact, YouTube topped Netflix in terms of quarterly revenue. The Google-owned video platform delivering $7.96 billion in ad-revenue in the...
Twitter Wants To Share Ad Revenue With You, But It'll Cost $8
Twitter’s content creators were given a reason to get excited on Friday, and content creators thinking about joining Twitter were incentivized to join the platform. What Happened: Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that content creators will get a share of revenue for ads that appear in their reply threads.
Meme Community Not Amused With Elon Musk As Twitter Shuts Down Dogecoin Tip Jar
Elon Musk's Twitter has officially shut down a popular tipping bot ‘MyDogeTip’ used by the Dogecoin DOGE/USD community. This bot allowed users to easily tip each other on Twitter with the meme crypto. What Happened: According to MyDogeCTO, one of the tipping bot designers, the bot got purged...
Nvidia's Eye-Contact AI Is The Stuff of Nightmares, Will You Dare Try It?
Multinational technology company Nvidia Corporation NVDA has recently launched a disturbing new update for the Nvidia Broadcast app: Nvidia Eye Contact. The update was designed for content creators who want to keep their gaze fixed on the camera, even if they need to look away, such as to check notes or a script.
If You Invested $1,000 In Netflix Stock When Company Said Love Was Sharing A Password, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Netflix is cracking down on password sharing for subscribers. The move comes years after a famous tweet showing support of the practice. Streaming giant Netflix Inc NFLX is known as a market leader in the sector. The company could see its subscriber counts go up with the launch of a new ad tier and a crackdown on password sharing.
Elon Musk's Favorite Dogecoin 'Knockoff' Soars 17% Surpassing Shiba Inu Gains — Here's Why
Baby Doge coin BABYDOGE/USD was up 17% in the last 24 hours, outpacing meme coin Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD gains. What Happened: The rise in BABYDOGE comes after its Decentralized Exchange (DEX) reached an all-time high in Total Value Locked (TVL), topping $50 million, according to DefiLlama. It...
Elon Musk Just Made His Twitter Account Private — And The Reason Will Crack You Up
Elon Musk just made his public Twitter account private until Feb. 2 morning — and the internet can’t keep calm. What Happened: On Wednesday, Musk informed his 127.7 million followers that he was taking his Twitter account private until the following day. The reason behind this decision was to test whether his private tweets get more traction than public ones.
