Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from PicassoAnita DurairajColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Legalized sports gambling arrives in Ohio, experts say Ohio State students at the most risk for addictionThe LanternOhio State
Rapper 2 Chainz’ lounge-style restaurant makes its Columbus debut
Customers at a Downtown restaurant co-founded by American rapper 2 Chainz can dine on seafood, sip a cocktail named “1+1=2Chainz” and admire a portrait of the Grammy-award-winning artist.
Columbus Winter Carnival brings kid-friendly fun to Hilliard
Head to the Franklin County Fairgrounds for a day of kid-friendly carnival games and special character appearances.
Columbus barbershop owner will be contestant on newest season of ‘Survivor’
Matthew Grinstead-Mayle is heading from urban barbershop to tropical wilderness. That’s because the Pickerington native is one of 18 individuals who will be featured on season 44 of the hit show “Survivor.”. Grinstead-Mayle co-owns Goodfellows Tonsorial Parlor alongside his brother, Dale Grinstead-Mayle. The Brewery District Shop opened in...
First Look: 2 Chainz Backed Esco Restaurant & Tapas Opens Downtown
Downtown adds a new dining option as Esco Restaurant & Tapas opens its doors today, Wednesday, February 1 at 31 E. Gay St. It’s the first location outside of Georgia for the Atlanta-based bar and restaurant founded by rapper 2 Chainz and Mychel “Snoop” Dillard. The Columbus franchise is owned and operated by Akron-based entrepreneur Jessica Kay and The Kay Group Corp.
Columbus drag queen elevates cookie business for LGBTQ+ acceptance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Baker is one of many titles for a Columbus small business owner known for his specialty cookies. He’s also a drag queen and a Food Network contestant. Owner of Plenty O’Cookies, Canton native Alex Copeland is a local baker specializing in an array of cookies adorned with distinct designs celebrating various […]
YMCA of Central Ohio to screen ‘Black Boys’ this February, speaks on meaning of being a Black male in the US
YMCA of Central Ohio’s chief people, equity and inclusion officer Erik Farley speaks to a group of YMCA of Central Ohio employees about the “Black Boys” documentary. Credit: Courtesy of Jessi Starkey.
Food packaging manufacturer Genpak closing Columbus plant, laying off all 67 workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A manufacturer of food packaging and containers is closing its Columbus plant and laying off all its workers. Genpak, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based subsidiary of Canadian conglomerate The Jim Pattison Group, intends to shutter its manufacturing operations at 845 Kaderly Dr. in west Columbus, Genpak President Kevin Kelly confirmed to Columbus Business First. Genpak’s 67 Columbus employees will be laid off as a result of the closure.
Keys to Black Wealth taking steps to turn finances into a fun learning experience
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Taking steps to build generational wealth while putting an emphasis on closing the racial gap here in Ohio. On a mission to fuse finance with fun Co-CEO's of Keys to Black Wealth David Deberry II and Brandy Avery join Good Day Columbus ahead of their upcoming Black History Month Experience for the community.
Pimp My Pride: Miami And Columbus Police Departments Roll Out Tone Deaf Black History Month Cop Cars
Welp, it’s that time of year again. Black History Month is upon us and that can only mean one thing…soup cookie shenanigans are afoot!. Yes, February is a time in America when we are to celebrate, acknowledge and give thanks to the innumerable amount of Black women and men who have brought life, lifestyle and leadership to this truly undeserving society. However, in recent years, despite our melanated revelry, white f**ks**t has made continued attempts at urinating in our lemonade of liberty.
Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH-TV: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?
The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on NBC4 and have relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH-TV for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also leave the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit from the station.
Youth boxing coach fighting to give kids a punchers chance in life
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus boxing coach is pulling kids off the streets and into the ring, saving lives one punch at a time. For coach Mike Johnson, the mission is a crucial one. Johnson told ABC 6 that he is fighting to give kids a chance at a good life.
Did Buckeye Chuck see his shadow on Groundhog Day?
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s official weather forecasting groundhog, Buckeye Chuck, did not leave his borrow this Groundhog Day in Marion. Organizers at AM-1490 WMRN Radio opted for a stuffed groundhog after Chuck would not come out, and said he saw his shadow at 7:40 a.m. on Thursday. The prediction matches Punxsutawney Phil, who also […]
Winning numbers in Powerball drawing worth $653 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After what seems like months of record-setting lottery jackpots, Wednesday’s Powerball drawing could see that trend continue. Wednesday’s winning numbers are 31, 43, 58, 59, 66 and the Powerball 09. Wednesday’s drawing is worth an estimated $653 million (a measly $350.5 million, though, for the cash option), and while that pales […]
Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
Starry will depart Columbus, Ohio, by June
Starry announced on Tuesday that it is pulling its fixed wireless access (FWA) service from Columbus, Ohio. The company had declared its plans to launch services there in June 2021, and has since reached over 350,000 homes, including 3,000 units of affordable housing through its Starry Connect program. The decision...
Before the Highway: Columbus, Ohio
Imagine a community of neat Cape Cod homes, front porches, green lawns, several churches, and a locally owned corner store where children can walk or ride a bike. That was Hanford Village, a Columbus, Ohio, suburb developed in 1946 to meet the needs of returning World War II soldiers. Marketed by the developer as “Homes for Negro families,” the community was especially attractive to the state’s cadre of Tuskegee Airmen.
Punxsutawney Phil, Buckeye Chuck make their predictions
Thursday is Groundhog Day, the day when two furry little creatures in Pennsylvania and Ohio predict whether we'll have an early spring or six more weeks of winter.
Columbus school student-run cafe reopens, offers culinary education
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City School students are taking their skills from the classroom and putting them to the test at a special cafe. The Columbus Downtown Culinary Cafe is back in action after time off due to the pandemic. The dining room reopened this week for district employees, but the goal is to […]
A new Martin Luther King-themed cop car is shockingly tone-deaf
Police in Columbus, Ohio, are rolling out a new cruiser this month to “celebrate the achievements of African Americans & recognize their roles in our history.” It’s a crude attempt at improving the image of police at a time when the country is reeling from shock from yet another awful spectacle of officers killing a Black American.
Vandals ruin Columbus childcare center’s buses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus childcare center is without its buses after at least three people vandalized them. Indigo Children’s Center usually parks its three buses behind the building. On Thursday, employees watched as they were towed away, damaged by vandals in December. “I don’t even know. I don’t know what was going through […]
