New York State

Bleacher Report

Anthony Richardson Should Be in 'Conversation' as 2023 NFL Draft's Top QB, per Scout

The quarterback class at the 2023 NFL draft may lack a clear top option at the moment, but at least one player is slowly gaining traction as a consideration. According to Ben Solak of The Ringer, "Most rank Kentucky's Will Levis, Alabama's Bryce Young, and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud at the top, but I spoke to one scout who thinks Florida's Anthony Richardson belongs in the conversation."
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Data Shows Injuries Are Down 5.6 Percent; Diagnosed Concussions Up 18 Percent

The NFL announced on Friday that diagnosed concussions were up 18 percent in the 2022 season, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post. However, overall injuries across the regular season and preseason decreased by 5.6 percent. Maske noted that there was some uncertainty over whether the increase in concussions...
Bleacher Report

NFL Teams with Worst Outlooks for 2023 Draft

NFL draft picks are volatile commodities because the value of any given selection is loaded with variables. In theory, the best scouting department can identify an impactful player. On the other hand, draft picks can be used as compensation to trade for a player or even a coach—or, in the case of the Denver Broncos, both.
Bleacher Report

Derek Carr Will 'No Doubt' Generate Trade Interest, Raiders GM Dave Ziegler Says

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to part ways with Derek Carr this offseason, but it's not yet clear if he will be traded or released. On Thursday, Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he's confident he will be able to find a deal for the veteran quarterback that would allow the team to recoup some assets.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bleacher Report

Report: Matt Rhule Alleges Panthers Owe Him Around $5M in Severance in Lawsuit

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired months ago, but he reportedly isn't going away quietly. According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, Rhule has filed an arbitration lawsuit against the Panthers alleging that the franchise has refused to pay him his severance compensation that is worth nearly $5 million.
Bleacher Report

Aaron Rodgers Rumors: 'Year-to-Year Approach' Complicates Packers' Trade Interest

The trade value of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reportedly been difficult to gauge because of uncertainty about his playing future. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, multiple NFL executives have said teams are reluctant to part with too much draft capital since Rodgers' "year-to-year approach" to playing means he could retire after the 2023 season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones Contract Negotiation Status Revealed by Giants GM

Coming off a surprise playoff appearance this season, the New York Giants have two big decisions to make regarding Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. Speaking to reporters at the Senior Bowl on Wednesday, general manager Joe Schoen said the team has already met with Barkley's representatives and he expects to have more talks next week.
Bleacher Report

Contracts Bears Must Consider Cutting in 2023 Offseason

The Chicago Bears should be one of the most active NFL teams this offseason. Chicago owns the most salary-cap space in the league, per Spotrac, which should allow it to add help for Justin Fields in all areas of the offense. Even though the cap space is there, the Bears...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Jimmy Garoppolo Suggested as Falcons QB Option by NFL Personnel Evaluator

With two rising young quarterbacks in the pipeline, it's reasonable to believe the San Francisco 49ers will move on from the oft-injured veteran Jimmy Garoppolo this season. Well, one NFL personnel evaluator told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that he believes the Atlanta Falcons would be a good fit for the veteran.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Knicks Trade Rumors: Cam Reddish's Camp Expects Wing to be Dealt Before Deadline

Cam Reddish isn't part of the New York Knicks' rotation at this point, and it will reportedly be a surprise if he isn't dealt ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Ian Begley of SNY reported New York is "widely expected to trade" him, noting the Duke product's side also believes he will be moved "and has no interest" in his bench role continuing past the deadline.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

