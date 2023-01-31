Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Rumors: Derek Carr Can Speak to Teams That Agree to Trade Packages with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders will allow quarterback Derek Carr to speak with teams that have agreed on compensation packages with the Silver and Black for the signal-caller, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter. Raiders already have granted QB Derek Carr permission to speak with other teams interested in trading...
Anthony Richardson Should Be in 'Conversation' as 2023 NFL Draft's Top QB, per Scout
The quarterback class at the 2023 NFL draft may lack a clear top option at the moment, but at least one player is slowly gaining traction as a consideration. According to Ben Solak of The Ringer, "Most rank Kentucky's Will Levis, Alabama's Bryce Young, and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud at the top, but I spoke to one scout who thinks Florida's Anthony Richardson belongs in the conversation."
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds and Prop Bets Guide, Predictions
The Super Bowl is a betting bonanza. In addition to the regular betting lines for NFL games, the Big Game carries a smorgasbord of other prop bets. Novelty props, like the coin toss, can be as popular as performance props set for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The...
Tom Brady Retires After 23 NFL Seasons; Won 7 Super Bowls with Patriots, Buccaneers
One year after teasing a retirement, Tom Brady is ready to step away from football for real this time. Brady announced his retirement Wednesday with a video message on Twitter after 23 seasons in the NFL between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported Brady...
NFL Data Shows Injuries Are Down 5.6 Percent; Diagnosed Concussions Up 18 Percent
The NFL announced on Friday that diagnosed concussions were up 18 percent in the 2022 season, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post. However, overall injuries across the regular season and preseason decreased by 5.6 percent. Maske noted that there was some uncertainty over whether the increase in concussions...
Fred Warner's Wife Sydney 'Didn't Feel Very Safe' at 49ers-Eagles NFC Title Game
Sydney Warner, who is the wife of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, said she "didn't feel very safe" at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field during Sunday's NFC Championship Game. TMZ Sports shared the TikTok video in which Warner said she has no plans to return to the home of the...
NFL Teams with Worst Outlooks for 2023 Draft
NFL draft picks are volatile commodities because the value of any given selection is loaded with variables. In theory, the best scouting department can identify an impactful player. On the other hand, draft picks can be used as compensation to trade for a player or even a coach—or, in the case of the Denver Broncos, both.
NFL Rumors: Jim Irsay Wants to Hire Jeff Saturday as Colts HC, is 'Expected Outcome'
Jeff Saturday's 1-7 record as interim head coach for the Indianapolis Colts apparently isn't going to dissuade Jim Irsay from wanting to bring him back on a full-time basis next season. Per The Ringer's Benjamin Solak, the sense from NFL personnel and people close to the Colts' coaching search is...
Notre Dame's Tommy Rees Reportedly Accepts Alabama OC Job on Nick Saban's Staff
Notre Dame's Tommy Rees will become the next offensive coordinator of the Alabama Crimson Tide, according to Mike Berardino of the South Bend Tribune. Rees, who filled the same role with the Fighting Irish, will take over for Bill O'Brien, who was hired to be offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots this winter.
Derek Carr Will 'No Doubt' Generate Trade Interest, Raiders GM Dave Ziegler Says
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to part ways with Derek Carr this offseason, but it's not yet clear if he will be traded or released. On Thursday, Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he's confident he will be able to find a deal for the veteran quarterback that would allow the team to recoup some assets.
Report: Matt Rhule Alleges Panthers Owe Him Around $5M in Severance in Lawsuit
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired months ago, but he reportedly isn't going away quietly. According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, Rhule has filed an arbitration lawsuit against the Panthers alleging that the franchise has refused to pay him his severance compensation that is worth nearly $5 million.
Travis Kelce Urges Chiefs Fans to Not Put Jersey on Rocky Statue Before Super Bowl 57
In the Philadelphia Eagles' run to a title in the 2017 season, Minnesota Vikings fans put a jersey from their team on the Rocky statue at the base of the Philadelphia Art Museum before the NFC Championship Game. In the playoffs this year, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers'...
Aaron Rodgers Rumors: 'Year-to-Year Approach' Complicates Packers' Trade Interest
The trade value of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reportedly been difficult to gauge because of uncertainty about his playing future. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, multiple NFL executives have said teams are reluctant to part with too much draft capital since Rodgers' "year-to-year approach" to playing means he could retire after the 2023 season.
Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones Contract Negotiation Status Revealed by Giants GM
Coming off a surprise playoff appearance this season, the New York Giants have two big decisions to make regarding Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. Speaking to reporters at the Senior Bowl on Wednesday, general manager Joe Schoen said the team has already met with Barkley's representatives and he expects to have more talks next week.
NFL Insider: Baker Mayfield 'Absolutely' Option for Bucs After Tom Brady's Retirement
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be searching for a new quarterback this offseason after seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced his retirement this week, and it appears the franchise is already beginning to consider its options. Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is "absolutely" going to be an option...
Contracts Bears Must Consider Cutting in 2023 Offseason
The Chicago Bears should be one of the most active NFL teams this offseason. Chicago owns the most salary-cap space in the league, per Spotrac, which should allow it to add help for Justin Fields in all areas of the offense. Even though the cap space is there, the Bears...
Jimmy Garoppolo Suggested as Falcons QB Option by NFL Personnel Evaluator
With two rising young quarterbacks in the pipeline, it's reasonable to believe the San Francisco 49ers will move on from the oft-injured veteran Jimmy Garoppolo this season. Well, one NFL personnel evaluator told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that he believes the Atlanta Falcons would be a good fit for the veteran.
NBA Execs: Warriors Should Trade Draymond Green, 'Strong Chance' He Leaves in FA
Draymond Green has acknowledged his time with the Golden State Warriors will end at some point, but executives around the NBA think their divorce should happen before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Per Sean Deveney of Heavy.com (h/t Jack Simone), one Western Conference executive explained why trading Green would be...
Derek Carr Rumors: Saints Buzzing as Trade Suitor for Raiders QB, May Rework Contract
After acquiring extra draft capital by trading Sean Payton, the New Orleans Saints could be a player in the trade market for quarterbacks this offseason. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Saints were "buzzing" as a potential landing spot for Derek Carr among NFL scouts and executives in Alabama this week for the Senior Bowl.
Knicks Trade Rumors: Cam Reddish's Camp Expects Wing to be Dealt Before Deadline
Cam Reddish isn't part of the New York Knicks' rotation at this point, and it will reportedly be a surprise if he isn't dealt ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Ian Begley of SNY reported New York is "widely expected to trade" him, noting the Duke product's side also believes he will be moved "and has no interest" in his bench role continuing past the deadline.
