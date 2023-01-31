ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If Charlie Munger Spent '100 Hours Studying Problems' Outside The US, He Would Be More Bullish On Bitcoin Than I Am Says Michael Saylor

Michael Saylor responds to Charlie Munger's criticism of cryptocurrencies. Munger's calls for a ban on cryptocurrencies in the U.S. Taunting Charlie Munger for his criticism of cryptocurrencies, Microstrategy co-founder Michael Saylor on Friday said had the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman spent a hundred hours studying problems plaguing countries outside the U.S., he would be more bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD than Saylor himself.
Tesla, Meta Stocks: Here Are The Crucial Levels To Watch Next Week

Tesla Inc. TSLA and Meta Platforms Inc. META shares have surged significantly since the beginning of 2023. While Tesla gained over 74% this year, Meta has surged over 51%. What Happened: As tech stocks continue to rally with the Federal Reserve dialing down its rate hike pace and Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledging that inflation has started to come down, here’s a look at the potential supports and resistances for Tesla and Meta shares next week.
Ford, Atlassian, Amazon And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 100 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Summit Therapeutics Inc SMMT dropped 23.3% to $2.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL fell 22.4% to...
Why Nvidia Shares Are Rising

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 3.26% to $201.74 Wednesday afternoon. The stock is potentially trading higher in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results and issued first-quarter guidance. What Happened?. AMD reported fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share, or...
Generator Company Generac Getting Into Home EV Charging Game, Could It Help The Stock Rebound?

The leading generator company had shares slide in 2022. The company is diversifying into clean energy, which could help increase revenue and market opportunities. One of the hardest-hit stocks in 2022 that is a member of the S&P 500 was Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC. The stock was the subject of several short reports in 2022 and saw shares fall more than 50% during the calendar year.
Why Is Lightning Network Crucial For Bitcoin?

Bitcoin and Ethereum, each with millions of users, need help with scalability since the blockchain technology used to underpin them wasn't designed for wide adoption when it was developed in the late 2000s. It might be possible to solve Bitcoin's problem with the Lightspark Lightning Network, a revolutionary second-layer blockchain...
Why Atlassian (TEAM) Stock Is Nosediving Friday

Atlassian Corp TEAM shares are trading lower by 6.43% to $170.68, though off the session low of $158.41, Friday morning after the company reported second-quarter earnings results. What Happened?. Atlassian reported quarterly earnings of 45 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 31 cents. The company also...
Why These 4 Alphabet Analysts Are Divided Over Q4 Results

Shares of Alphabet Inc GOOGL remained in the red in early trading on Friday. Analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Market Outperform rating and a price target of $132. “Alphabet reported 4Q22 results, whereby revenue was 1% below consensus as search declined 2% Y/Y and operating income came in 1% below consensus,” Boone wrote in a note.
Truist Remains Bullish On Lightspeed Commerce, Naming It An Acquisition Target; Credit Suisse Downgrades The Stock

Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo downgraded Lightspeed Commerce Inc LSPD from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $21 to $18. Given a combination of macroeconomic factors, a still challenging path toward achieving the ~20% non-GAAP EBITDA margin target, ramping efforts from scaled competitors, and a less attractive LTV/CAC demonstrated thus far, the analyst no longer prefers the shares.
Why Arena Group Stock Is Trading Higher Today

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc AREN collaborated with two Artificial Intelligence (AI) firms, Jasper and Nota, to speed and broaden its AI-assisted efforts in content workflows, video creation, newsletters, sponsored content, and marketing campaigns. The partnerships will unlock new tools for the editorial teams at 250 brands operating on the...
Binance Re-Enters South Korean Market With Acquisition Of Gopax

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has acquired a majority stake in the South Korean cryptocurrency trading platform Gopax, Bloomberg reported. This move marks Binance's return to the South Korean market after a two-year absence. The funding for the acquisition came from the Industry Recovery Initiative, a finance-driven investment project to which Binance...
