Related
Ark's Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Is Going To $1M, Jim Cramer Says Yeah, And I 'Walked On Water' In The Sea Of Galilee
Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin BTC/USD will reach $500,000 and Jim Cramer can't help but laugh. Wood Sees Exponential Rise: In Ark Invest's Big Ideas release for 2023, Wood noted that "the price of one bitcoin could exceed $1 million in the next decade."
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slump As Post-Fed Rally Fades: Analyst Says Breaching $25K Looks Difficult For Apex Coin
Major coins traded in red late Thursday, as the global market cap went down 1.49% reaching $1.08 trillion, recorded at 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD traded at $23,576. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,649, down 1.74% in the last 24 hours.
If Charlie Munger Spent '100 Hours Studying Problems' Outside The US, He Would Be More Bullish On Bitcoin Than I Am Says Michael Saylor
Michael Saylor responds to Charlie Munger's criticism of cryptocurrencies. Munger's calls for a ban on cryptocurrencies in the U.S. Taunting Charlie Munger for his criticism of cryptocurrencies, Microstrategy co-founder Michael Saylor on Friday said had the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman spent a hundred hours studying problems plaguing countries outside the U.S., he would be more bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD than Saylor himself.
Tesla, Meta Stocks: Here Are The Crucial Levels To Watch Next Week
Tesla Inc. TSLA and Meta Platforms Inc. META shares have surged significantly since the beginning of 2023. While Tesla gained over 74% this year, Meta has surged over 51%. What Happened: As tech stocks continue to rally with the Federal Reserve dialing down its rate hike pace and Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledging that inflation has started to come down, here’s a look at the potential supports and resistances for Tesla and Meta shares next week.
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Tells Why Bitcoin, Gold, Silver Are Rising: 'Please Don't Get Poorer'
‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author Robert Kiyosaki has once again presented the case for buying gold and silver. Kiyosaki, who is known to be bullish on the commodities, has asked retail investors to buy at least a silver coin. ‘Why are gold, silver, Bitcoin going higher? A: Because US...
Ford, Atlassian, Amazon And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 100 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Summit Therapeutics Inc SMMT dropped 23.3% to $2.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL fell 22.4% to...
$10 Million Bet On This Healthcare Stock? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones dropped by 150 points on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a...
Why Nvidia Shares Are Rising
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 3.26% to $201.74 Wednesday afternoon. The stock is potentially trading higher in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results and issued first-quarter guidance. What Happened?. AMD reported fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share, or...
Bill.com Analysts Cut Price Targets On Payment Volume And SMB Softness Post Mixed Q2 Performance
Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $130 to $125. While the Q2 report was mixed across several closely watched KPIs, the analyst remains convinced that BILL is poised to gain a substantial share in the B2B space. Bill.com...
Generator Company Generac Getting Into Home EV Charging Game, Could It Help The Stock Rebound?
The leading generator company had shares slide in 2022. The company is diversifying into clean energy, which could help increase revenue and market opportunities. One of the hardest-hit stocks in 2022 that is a member of the S&P 500 was Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC. The stock was the subject of several short reports in 2022 and saw shares fall more than 50% during the calendar year.
Is This The End Of The Bear Market? S&P 500 Nears Key Metric, Golden Cross Set To Form
The S&P 500 index, which is tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, was spiking up about 1.3% on Thursday, boosted by a positive reaction to Meta Platform’s fourth-quarter financial report and heading into the biggest after market session of the earnings season. The move higher on...
Jerome Powell Knocks Michael Bury Off Of Twitter As Powell's Dovish Comments Send Shorted Stocks Soaring
Dr. Big Short Deletes His Account (Again) Michael J. Bury, MD, the physician-turned-hedge fund manager who famously bet against the housing market before the 2008 crash (and also successfully bet on the meme stock GameStop Corp. GME in 2020), posted a one-word tweet on Tuesday: “Sell”. After his...
Why Is Lightning Network Crucial For Bitcoin?
Bitcoin and Ethereum, each with millions of users, need help with scalability since the blockchain technology used to underpin them wasn't designed for wide adoption when it was developed in the late 2000s. It might be possible to solve Bitcoin's problem with the Lightspark Lightning Network, a revolutionary second-layer blockchain...
Blowout Jobs Report: US Adds 517K Jobs In January, Nearly Triple Economist Expectations
The Federal Reserve is paying close attention to the jobs market as it continues its inflation battle. The Fed hiked interest rates by another 25 basis points this week. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday morning after the Labor Department reported blowout U.S. jobs market numbers from January.
Why Atlassian (TEAM) Stock Is Nosediving Friday
Atlassian Corp TEAM shares are trading lower by 6.43% to $170.68, though off the session low of $158.41, Friday morning after the company reported second-quarter earnings results. What Happened?. Atlassian reported quarterly earnings of 45 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 31 cents. The company also...
Why These 4 Alphabet Analysts Are Divided Over Q4 Results
Shares of Alphabet Inc GOOGL remained in the red in early trading on Friday. Analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Market Outperform rating and a price target of $132. “Alphabet reported 4Q22 results, whereby revenue was 1% below consensus as search declined 2% Y/Y and operating income came in 1% below consensus,” Boone wrote in a note.
Truist Remains Bullish On Lightspeed Commerce, Naming It An Acquisition Target; Credit Suisse Downgrades The Stock
Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo downgraded Lightspeed Commerce Inc LSPD from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $21 to $18. Given a combination of macroeconomic factors, a still challenging path toward achieving the ~20% non-GAAP EBITDA margin target, ramping efforts from scaled competitors, and a less attractive LTV/CAC demonstrated thus far, the analyst no longer prefers the shares.
Why Arena Group Stock Is Trading Higher Today
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc AREN collaborated with two Artificial Intelligence (AI) firms, Jasper and Nota, to speed and broaden its AI-assisted efforts in content workflows, video creation, newsletters, sponsored content, and marketing campaigns. The partnerships will unlock new tools for the editorial teams at 250 brands operating on the...
Binance Re-Enters South Korean Market With Acquisition Of Gopax
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has acquired a majority stake in the South Korean cryptocurrency trading platform Gopax, Bloomberg reported. This move marks Binance's return to the South Korean market after a two-year absence. The funding for the acquisition came from the Industry Recovery Initiative, a finance-driven investment project to which Binance...
Altcoin Surges 18%, Surpassing Bitcoin Gains, On Top Ethereum Whales Intake
Mask Network MASK/USD is soaring 18% in the last 24 hours, outperforming Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains. What Happened: According to WhaleStats, MASK is now in the top 10 purchased tokens among the 100 biggest Ethereum whales in the last 24 hours. The rally in MASK comes on the...
