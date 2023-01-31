Read full article on original website
Chanting Harvard students walk out of lecture by professor accused of groping and harassment
Harvard University students staged a walk-out from professor John Comaroff’s class on Tuesday over allegations in a lawsuit that he groped and harassed three female graduate students.More than 100 students entered Mr Comaroff’s classroom as he prepared to deliver his first lecture of the semester and began chanting “justice for survivors”, according to a report in the Ivy League university’s student-run publication The Harvard Crimson.Mr Comaroff, a professor of African anthropology, was placed on administrative leave by the university last year after three students alleged they had been subject to forcible kissing and groping.The three women filed a lawsuit last...
Texas A&M medical school bragged about removing photos of white male alumni
EXCLUSIVE — The Texas A&M School of Medicine bragged that removing photos of white male alumni was an example of its institutional commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion , new documents reveal. The institution included the response in a survey it completed for the Association of American Medical Colleges...
Law professor who designed critical race theory charges $100K for lectures: Report
The law professor who created the controversial academic framework critical race theory reportedly charges up to $100,000 per in-person speaking appearance, in addition to her teaching salary at two law schools. Kimberle Crenshaw, a professor at UCLA and Columbia law schools who designed critical race theory, charges $100,000 for in-person...
Yale honors Black girl, nine, wrongly reported to police over insect project
A nine-year-old girl who had a neighbor call the police on her as she worked to eradicate invasive insects from her home town has earned honors from one of the US’s most prestigious universities. The Yale School of Public Health earlier this month held a ceremony citing Bobbi Wilson’s...
Michigan and California institutions ban the word 'field' as racist
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the University of Southern California's school of social work have taken steps to ban the word "field" on official documents, citing racist implications. In a Monday memo, the University of Southern California's Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work informed students, faculty,...
Colleges only getting worse by 'manifesting authoritarianism' with 'word policing', professor warns
Colleges and universities are manifesting authoritarianism with the recent trend of banning words and firing teachers, according to Professor William Jacobson.
Lees-McRae College leaps ahead in U.S. News and World Report list of best online bachelor’s programs for 2023
BANNER ELK ─ Lees-McRae College was ranked 42nd in the U.S. News and World Report list of best online bachelor’s programs for 2023. This ranking has jumped more than 80 places from the college’s 2022 ranking of 122. Although Lees-McRae has received favorable recognition for both its online and traditional on-campus academic programs in recent years, this ranking exemplifies the college’s drive to improve the academic experience for all students. The rank of 42nd also places Lees-McRae as the sole private North Carolina higher education...
Academics revising the AP African American studies course insist they won't cave to pressure from Ron DeSantis
The College Board is set to release a revised framework Wednesday for an Advanced Placement African American studies course that was thrust into the national spotlight after Florida rejected it for allegedly having a left-wing bias. Shortly after Florida's decision, the College Board, a nonprofit that oversees the AP program,...
I was president of New College, and here’s what I think | Column
Recent news accounts of actions intended to alter the mission of New College of Florida immediately reminded me of the description of the college’s mission I often shared when speaking to local service and business groups, alumni associations and other civic organizations. Tongue only partly in cheek, I stated that “the mission of New College is to be cheerfully subversive of the least attractive features of the surrounding society.” Consequently, the core principles promoting this mission are: rational argument based upon true premises; the appeal to publicly available evidence when making a claim; openness to alternative viewpoints — including the possibility you might be wrong; and respect for those who may view things differently when matters are intrinsically complex.
Hospitals, schools should 'build a bridge' to incentivize nurse educators: ANA's Dr. Katie Boston-Leary
Unless significant efforts are made to increase recruitment and retention, the world is facing a projected shortage of up to 13 million nurses by 2030, according to a 2021 report from the International Council of Nurses. But 2030 seems a world away when the current nursing shortage is crippling hospitals...
A look at the new AP curriculum for African American Studies
On the first day of Black History Month, the College Board introduced the official curriculum for its new Advanced Placement course in African American Studies. The course was first announced last August but David Coleman, the head of the College Board, said that the board decided on the final framework after feedback from educators and students and principles that have guided and served as the ultimate foundation of AP courses. "This course hides from nothing, it sees everything," Coleman told "CBS Mornings." Along with teachers and students, the board worked with 300 professors of African American Studies from hundreds of colleges nationwide, including...
Yale Law School Had So Much Fun The First Time, They've Brought Recognized Hate Group Back To Campus!
“Fool me once, shame on… shame on you. Fool me… you can’t get fooled again.” — George W. Bush. Yale Law School had such a positive experience hosting Kristen Waggoner of the Alliance Defending Freedom, an SPLC-recognized hate group, that it decided to give it another whirl! The last time resulted in a protest that got right-wing media madder than a gas stove ban at a critical race theory symposium. After taking its turn as a Wall Street Journal punching bag, some grandstanding federal judges threatened to boycott the school, and the school issued a new set of oxymoronic “freedom of speech rules” that earned derision from right and left.
College Board unveils official framework for new AP African American studies course
The College Board released Wednesday the official framework of a new Advanced Placement course on African American Studies that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier denounced for imposing a "political agenda."
5 Stats to know when comparing online-only colleges
5 stats to know when comparing online-only colleges. Technological difficulties. Difficulty engaging students. Professors struggling to adapt to online teaching formats. The COVID-19 pandemic wrought havoc on classrooms across the country and worldwide, introducing many people to online learning with mixed and often unsatisfactory results. Not all schools were left...
5 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Five chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Jan. 20:. Melissa Wood, DNP, began her role as chief operating officer and chief nursing officer at MercyOne Clinton (Iowa) Medical Center on Jan. 30. Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, N.J., has appointed Vasantha Kondamudi, MD, as chief...
Yale AI predicted physician turnover with 97% accuracy: study
Yale researchers found a machine-learning program could predict which physicians would leave the job and identified four variables that lead to high departure risk. The study, published Feb. 1 in the journal PLOS One, analyzed electronic health records for 319 physicians representing 26 medical specialities over a 34-month period. Data included time physicians spent using EHRs, clinical productivity measures such as patient volume, and physician demographics, including age and length of employment. During the analysis period, 13.8 percent of physicians departed.
Viewpoint: 3 ways to improve nursing education
Although the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that the nursing profession will expand by 6 percent by 2031, the nation currently faces a shortage. Kelly Simmons, DNP, RN, a nursing strategist at Assessment Technologies Institute's Nursing Education section, which helps students prepare for nursing examinations, recently detailed key ways to improve nursing education in a Feb. 2 opinion piece published by the Courier Journal.
Innovative champion and cardiologist Dr. Kenneth Johnson dies at 97
Kenneth Johnson, MD, a cardiologist, U.S. Navy veteran and innovative champion of bringing modern medicine to underserved areas, died Jan. 28 at 97, the Legacy reported. Dr. Johnson bridged the worlds of academic medicine and public health, according to his obituary. He served as a clinical professor of cardiology at New Haven, Conn.-based Yale University; director of medicine and epidemiology at the Atomic Bomb Casualty Commission in Japan, a U.S. government-funded agency overseeing the medical needs of survivors of the 1945 bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki; associate professor of medicine and director of epidemiological research at New York City-based Weill Medical College; and a full professor of medicine at Hanover, N.H.-based Dartmouth Medical School, where he established the Department of Community Medicine.
Biden administration to launch cancer innovation accelerator, standardized cancer health record
The Biden administration unveiled 13 new initiatives to help cancer care and prevention, two of which include a standardized cancer health record and a public-private partnership aimed to boost cancer innovation. The National Cancer Institute is launching a partnership to provide patient navigation support to families facing childhood cancer. The...
6 health systems shuffling leadership, operations
Ongoing financial challenges, increased efficiency at the executive level and the need to move more quickly with strategic decisions are some of the key reasons health systems across the country are restructuring operations and leadership teams. Here are six systems shuffling executive leaders or restructuring operations that Becker's Hospital Review...
