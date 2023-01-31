ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

milwaukeemag.com

11 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Feb. 3-5

Head to lake Geneva for a wintry weekend as they host the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship. Take a walk among the ice sculptures, snack on local concessions, enjoy live entertainment and check out daily activities. You can find the full itinerary at Visit Lake Geneva. 2. Anime Milwaukee. ALL...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MIX 108

WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar

A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken grand opening Feb. 10 in Kenosha

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cannibis industry and policy event coming to Milwaukee in mid-February

MILWAUKEE — The Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association (ICIA) will host the “Wisconsin Cannabis Industry and Policy Summit” at the Hilton City Center on Feb. 15-16, 2023. The Wisconsin Cannabis Summit hopes to bring together cannabis and hemp experts, Indigenous leaders and non-Native partners for panel discussions, educational...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Groundhog Day 2023: Gordy the Milwaukee groundhog predicts six more weeks of winter

MILWAUKEE — Gordy, the Milwaukee Zoo's groundhog, made his weather prediction: six more weeks of winter. "It was so funny, because he looked out at all the cameras and it was almost like, 'Oh, red carpet time!" said Jennifer Diliberti, Public Relations Manager for the Milwaukee County Zoo. "You can tell he's just very comfortable. Now the keepers have taken him back into his indoor area, and he has a nice little nest that he likes to snuggle in. So he'll be just fine the rest of the day."
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Jennifer Hudson spends day in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Jennifer Hudson spent Monday in Milwaukee and talked with WISN 12 News' Kristin Pierce at No Studios about her show, her midwestern roots and the city of Milwaukee. Kristin Pierce shows Jennifer Hudson special birthday video. Jennifer Hudson on staying true to her Midwestern roots. Jennifer Hudson...
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbradio.com

Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending

(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
WISCONSIN STATE

