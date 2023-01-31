Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing grocer expands with new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
"Friend" Steals Car With 1-Year-Old Inside, Crashes, And Kills BabyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMilwaukee, WI
Fugitive From the FBI Most Wanted List Captured in Mexico After 16 Years on the RunTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Milwaukee, WI
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
A 10-year-old girl was charged as an adult after she killed her mother over a VR headset.San HeraldMilwaukee, WI
Related
milwaukeemag.com
11 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Feb. 3-5
Head to lake Geneva for a wintry weekend as they host the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship. Take a walk among the ice sculptures, snack on local concessions, enjoy live entertainment and check out daily activities. You can find the full itinerary at Visit Lake Geneva. 2. Anime Milwaukee. ALL...
Weekend events in Milwaukee with Jammin' 98.3
TMJ4 News is introducing a new segment Friday, in partnership with 98.3! The segment will air every Friday featuring a small list of events happening in the city of Milwaukee over the weekend.
Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy visits Bay View pizza spot, gets offered a beer
Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, was welcomed to Milwaukee in the most Wisconsin fashion this week.
WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar
A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
kenosha.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken grand opening Feb. 10 in Kenosha
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Cannibis industry and policy event coming to Milwaukee in mid-February
MILWAUKEE — The Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association (ICIA) will host the “Wisconsin Cannabis Industry and Policy Summit” at the Hilton City Center on Feb. 15-16, 2023. The Wisconsin Cannabis Summit hopes to bring together cannabis and hemp experts, Indigenous leaders and non-Native partners for panel discussions, educational...
CBS 58
Dave Portnoy makes stops at pizza restaurants in Racine and Milwaukee
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The king of "one bite pizza reviews" made a few stops in Wisconsin this week to dish out a few reviews. One of those stops was in Racine. Dave Portnoy says he was in town for a business meeting and decided to make the most of his visit.
You can watch a live mermaid swim at Discovery World this weekend 🧜♀️
You can watch a live mermaid swim at Discovery World this weekend! Yes, you read that right. Mermaid Echo will return to the Reiman Aquarium Tank on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
MPS students sell farm-fresh eggs for cheaper than the grocery store
There is a place in Milwaukee where you can buy farm fresh eggs for cheaper than what you would typically pay in the grocery store.
WISN
Groundhog Day 2023: Gordy the Milwaukee groundhog predicts six more weeks of winter
MILWAUKEE — Gordy, the Milwaukee Zoo's groundhog, made his weather prediction: six more weeks of winter. "It was so funny, because he looked out at all the cameras and it was almost like, 'Oh, red carpet time!" said Jennifer Diliberti, Public Relations Manager for the Milwaukee County Zoo. "You can tell he's just very comfortable. Now the keepers have taken him back into his indoor area, and he has a nice little nest that he likes to snuggle in. So he'll be just fine the rest of the day."
Black History Month: Story behind first Black female firefighter in Milwaukee
Nearly one month since her mom passed away from cancer, Ny-Keisha Easley found comfort in looking back at the photos that tell the incredible story of her mother, Valerie Woodard.
Black History Month: Present-day history makers are honored in Milwaukee
It's the perfect way to kick off Black History Month as African Americans' riches range of experiences, struggles, and achievements throughout history are honored and celebrated.
Elle Halo, the Milwaukee woman helping Black transgender women transition
Elle Halo is on a mission. The activist and ever-busy organizer wants to help Black transgender women realize their true identity.
WISN
Jennifer Hudson spends day in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Jennifer Hudson spent Monday in Milwaukee and talked with WISN 12 News' Kristin Pierce at No Studios about her show, her midwestern roots and the city of Milwaukee. Kristin Pierce shows Jennifer Hudson special birthday video. Jennifer Hudson on staying true to her Midwestern roots. Jennifer Hudson...
Extra COVID FoodShare benefits sunset March 1
More than 700,000 people rely on food stamps across the state, which includes 230,000 according to the Hunger Task Force. They are about to see a huge slash in benefits.
cwbradio.com
Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis apartment showing's timing questioned, 'I'm in the bath'
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A West Allis father says he and his family lost their sense of privacy after a real estate agent brought potential buyers inside. It happened while he was in the bathroom. The entire exchange lasted no more than a minute, and at first, Derek Yurkiewicz just...
Milwaukee man starts third business following his release from prison
After being sentenced to 40 years and spending 20 in prison, Ed Hennings is on his third business endeavor; but it all started in 2016, once he was released.
WISN
School district apologizes for the word 'colored' posted over drinking fountain
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public School District is apologizing to families following a student project this week. At the start of Black History Month, students at Milwaukee School of Languages found the word 'colored' posted on a wall over a drinking fountain. "I was shocked, like, this (is) not at...
Video: Impact of car hurls Milwaukee man into pole
A pedestrian was struck during a car crash and hurled into a light pole near 35th and Townsend on Thursday.
Comments / 0