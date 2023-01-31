MILWAUKEE — Gordy, the Milwaukee Zoo's groundhog, made his weather prediction: six more weeks of winter. "It was so funny, because he looked out at all the cameras and it was almost like, 'Oh, red carpet time!" said Jennifer Diliberti, Public Relations Manager for the Milwaukee County Zoo. "You can tell he's just very comfortable. Now the keepers have taken him back into his indoor area, and he has a nice little nest that he likes to snuggle in. So he'll be just fine the rest of the day."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO