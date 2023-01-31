Read full article on original website
secretmiami.com
Your Miami-Dade Public Library Card Can Get You Into These Museums For Free
Did you know that the Miami-Dade Public Library System offers free admission to local attractions like the Coral Gables Museum, The Bass, Museum of Graffiti, Pérez Art Museum Miami and even Zoo Miami?. It’s a part of their Museum Pass Program and cardholders can visit their nearest branch and...
Click10.com
Kitchen reopens at Sunrise ALF after rodents filmed crawling around
SUNRISE, Fla. – The kitchen is back open at a South Florida assisted living facility following a Local 10 News investigation. The Broward Health Department had ordered the kitchen at Pacifica Senior Living Sunrise shut after Local 10 exposed a rodent infestation in their kitchen. Pacifica Senior Living residents...
miamionthecheap.com
Free entry for Soul Fest in Oakland Park
Food vendors, activities for kids and live entertainment featuring Khemistry Band are included at Soul Fest in Oakland Park. The venue is outdoors in Pastorius Park, 4000 N. Dixie Highway, Oakland Park. Soul Fest festivities are in recognition of Black History Month. Khemistry Band performs funk and other genres. Parking...
hotelnewsresource.com
1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold
A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
This Is Florida's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
Jupiter's most famous waterfront bar turns 20 in 2023. Here are 5 things to know about it
JUPITER — Before Alan Jackson’s boss drove him insane and to The Square Grouper to film his “Five O’Clock Somewhere” music video back in 2003, the local favorite was nothing but a beer shack on a slab of dirt next to the Jupiter Inlet and a mobile-home park. This year, the bar celebrated...
305area.com
All You Can Eat Restaurants in Miami | Best Buffets in Miami
Are you looking for some fantastic all-you-can-eat restaurants in Miami, FL city? If yes, then we've got you covered. Whether it's weekdays or weekends, if you want good food at a reasonable price, then all-you-can-eat restaurants are a must-visit. As there is no limit on food servings, you can satisfy...
wild941.com
Florida Man Wins $1M On The Last Day Of January
I wish this was me! Congratulations to Ricardo Canales of Fort Lauderdale who won $1M on the last day of January. Reports tell us he won after playing the 500X The Cash Scratch-off game. Canales is choosing to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. According to...
Urban Air Adventure Park Planned for Pembroke Pines and Homestead
The world’s largest indoor adventure park operator continues to expand in Florida
miamionthecheap.com
Free outdoor concerts in Broward
One of the great things about winter in South Florida is all the free outdoor concerts you can attend. Nearly every Broward city offers a free concert series, and some businesses do as well. The free outdoor concerts in Broward feature tribute bands, local jazz performers, county and bluegrass band,...
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a couple from Miami and the good they are doing for the community.
World's Largest Cannabis Psychedelics Convention Coming To Miami
The 3-day event is expected to have more than 15-thousand attendees and nearly 200 exhibitors from around the world.
tamaractalk.com
Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill Ordered Closed Due to 20 Food and Safety Violations
A national chain restaurant was recently slapped with a stop-sale notice due to a Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspection that uncovered several food and health safety violations. Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill in Tamarac, located at 6005 North University Drive, recently underwent a health inspection on January...
Best waterfront restaurants in southern Palm Beach County for dining and drinking
Yes, everything really does taste better by the water and if you live in Florida you'll want to know where to find the best waterfront restaurants. We have a lot of waterfront in Palm Beach County, so we'll be delivering this wisdom in geographic bites. If you live in southern...
Contract awarded for $6 million Ultimate Sports Park; skate park no longer in plans
Pompano Beach – The city commission has set a maximum price of $6,166,555 for DiPompeo Construction Corporation to build the Ultimate Sports Park. The park will be located east of Apollo Park, near the Northwest Branch Library and funded with G.O. Bond money. At last week’s meeting, the commission...
New tower aims to bring affordable housing for seniors to South Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- A host of city and county dignitaries attended an invite-only event Friday to preview the Tucker Tower, a $44 million affordable housing community being built in West Perrine that will cater to senior citizens. Plans call for the project's apartments, which will be reserved for residents who earn at or below 25, 30 and 60 percent of area median income, to be completed by spring 2024.The project is the fifth affordable housing collaboration between HTG and Miami Heat player Alonzo Mourning's non-profit AM Affordable Housing. "We're stepping up to the plate," Mourning said.Builders said the tenant rents will range from $450 on the low end to $1,300 a month on the high end. And the 120 new apartments are priced at about a third of the market rate rents in the area. Amenities at the site are expected to include a fitness and business center and luxury pool.
Miami Proud: For trailblazing attorney Yolanda Cash Jackson, it's OK to be first, but never last
MIAMI - As the first Black woman to hold the position of chair of The Miami-Dade Beacon Council, the economic engine for the county, Yolanda Cash Jackson checks off another first on her list. The Miami native grew up in Liberty City, graduated from Miami Edison High and is a double graduate from the University of Florida for both her bachelor's degree and juris doctor.In 1990 her first job as a clerk at a law firm in Miami, she was the only female Black lawyer.A few firm moves later, she joined then Becker and Poliakoff (Becker Law), where she found her niche...
Click10.com
Overtown apartments’ property manager blames city’s delay for lack of electric service
OVERTOWN, Fla. – Joseph Cruz is among the more than a dozen residents of the Downtown Villas in Miami’s Overtown who said Wednesday that they haven’t had electricity for over a week. Cruz said he had to empty his refrigerator, and without a working air conditioner or...
Click10.com
Roach issues now found in several rooms in ALF where kitchen was ordered shut
SUNRISE, Fla. – Pacifica Senior Living Sunrise received an “Unsatisfactory” inspection last Friday after roaches were found in several residents’ rooms. Local 10 News has learned inspectors were back at the facility based on a complaint and found the issues. According to the inspection, roaches were...
Florida man buys $50 scratch-off, wins $1 million
A Florida man who bought a $50 scratch-off is $1 million richer.
