Sunrise, FL

secretmiami.com

Your Miami-Dade Public Library Card Can Get You Into These Museums For Free

Did you know that the Miami-Dade Public Library System offers free admission to local attractions like the Coral Gables Museum, The Bass, Museum of Graffiti, Pérez Art Museum Miami and even Zoo Miami?. It’s a part of their Museum Pass Program and cardholders can visit their nearest branch and...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Kitchen reopens at Sunrise ALF after rodents filmed crawling around

SUNRISE, Fla. – The kitchen is back open at a South Florida assisted living facility following a Local 10 News investigation. The Broward Health Department had ordered the kitchen at Pacifica Senior Living Sunrise shut after Local 10 exposed a rodent infestation in their kitchen. Pacifica Senior Living residents...
SUNRISE, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free entry for Soul Fest in Oakland Park

Food vendors, activities for kids and live entertainment featuring Khemistry Band are included at Soul Fest in Oakland Park. The venue is outdoors in Pastorius Park, 4000 N. Dixie Highway, Oakland Park. Soul Fest festivities are in recognition of Black History Month. Khemistry Band performs funk and other genres. Parking...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold

A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
305area.com

All You Can Eat Restaurants in Miami | Best Buffets in Miami

Are you looking for some fantastic all-you-can-eat restaurants in Miami, FL city? If yes, then we've got you covered. Whether it's weekdays or weekends, if you want good food at a reasonable price, then all-you-can-eat restaurants are a must-visit. As there is no limit on food servings, you can satisfy...
MIAMI, FL
wild941.com

Florida Man Wins $1M On The Last Day Of January

I wish this was me! Congratulations to Ricardo Canales of Fort Lauderdale who won $1M on the last day of January. Reports tell us he won after playing the 500X The Cash Scratch-off game. Canales is choosing to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. According to...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free outdoor concerts in Broward

One of the great things about winter in South Florida is all the free outdoor concerts you can attend. Nearly every Broward city offers a free concert series, and some businesses do as well. The free outdoor concerts in Broward feature tribute bands, local jazz performers, county and bluegrass band,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

New tower aims to bring affordable housing for seniors to South Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- A host of city and county dignitaries attended an invite-only event Friday to preview the Tucker Tower, a $44 million affordable housing community being built in West Perrine that will cater to senior citizens. Plans call for the project's apartments, which will be reserved for residents who earn at or below 25, 30 and 60 percent of area median income, to be completed by spring 2024.The project is the fifth affordable housing collaboration between HTG and Miami Heat player Alonzo Mourning's non-profit AM Affordable Housing. "We're stepping up to the plate," Mourning said.Builders said the tenant rents will range from $450 on the low end to $1,300 a month on the high end. And the 120 new apartments are priced at about a third of the market rate rents in the area. Amenities at the site are expected to include a fitness and business center and luxury pool.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Proud: For trailblazing attorney Yolanda Cash Jackson, it's OK to be first, but never last

MIAMI - As the first Black woman to hold the position of chair of The Miami-Dade Beacon Council, the economic engine for the county, Yolanda Cash Jackson checks off another first on her list. The Miami native grew up in Liberty City, graduated from Miami Edison High and is a double graduate from the University of Florida for both her bachelor's degree and juris doctor.In 1990 her first job as a clerk at a law firm in Miami, she was the only female Black lawyer.A few firm moves later, she joined then Becker and Poliakoff (Becker Law), where she found her niche...
MIAMI, FL

