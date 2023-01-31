Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Colts: 4 Perfect Quarterback/Head Coach Combinations
Which potential quarterback/head coach pairing would be the best for the Indianapolis Colts?
Trevor Lawrence replaces Patrick Mahomes in 2023 Pro Bowl
Jacksonville Jaguars second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a Pro Bowler. The NFL had to go pretty deep into its list of alternates in the AFC at quarterback after a slew of injuries at the position. Patrick Mahomes will miss the 2023 Pro Bowl Games with the Kansas City Chiefs headed to Super Bowl LVII. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen also dropped out due to an elbow injury.
Colts' Head-Coaching Front-Runner Emerging?
Out of eight finalists for the Indianapolis Colts head-coaching job, there is at least one reported front-runner.
Bills' assistant O-line coach Ryan Wendell to interview with Patriots
The New England Patriots might take a piece from the Buffalo Bills’ coaching staff. According to MMQB’s Albert Breer, the Patriots are set to interview the Bills’ assistant offensive line coach Ryan Wendell. He will get a look at their lead offensive line coaching position. Wendell, 36,...
Colts may have chance to keep Bubba Ventrone
The Indianapolis Colts are in the middle of a massive search for a new head coach, but there’s still a chance they are able to retain special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone. Even though Ventrone would want to return, and the new head coach must agree to keep him on...
Texans interview 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for spot on DeMeco Ryans' staff
With DeMeco Ryans going to the AFC South, it means that some of his fellow staff members with the San Francisco 49ers might follow him to the Houston Texans. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans interviewed 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for the offensive coordinator position. Slowik,...
Round 3 next as Colts look for head coach?
According to a source with direct knowledge of the coaching-search process, the Colts will determine this weekend whether to hold yet another round of interviews with an unspecified number of the candidates, or select the successor for Frank Reich.
Bengals assistant emerging as candidate for Colts, Cardinals
A Cincinnati Bengals assistant coach is emerging as a candidate for the head coach positions of the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan interviewed with the Colts on Wednesday for the second time. He is one of seven candidates to receive a second interview with Indianapolis. In addition to talking with... The post Bengals assistant emerging as candidate for Colts, Cardinals appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Texans looking at Cory Undlin as defensive coordinator
The Houston Texans found their sixth full-time coach in team history with DeMeco Ryans. Now, the Texans are looking to build his staff. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans are looking at current San Francisco 49ers passing game specialist and secondary coach Cory Undlin to be Ryans’ defensive coordinator.
Report: Texans interview Patriots TE coach Nick Caley for offensive coordinator
One would not expect the Houston Texans to look for another New England Patriots assistant to bring to Space City, but that could be the case with new coach DeMeco Ryans. According to Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network, the Texans interviewed Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley for their offensive coordinator position.
chatsports.com
Colts need to hire a head coach and stop holding Rams hostage
One of the most extensive coaching searches in recent memory is the one currently being held by the Indianapolis Colts. While thorough is certainly good, but it almost seems as if the Colts don’t know what they’re looking for in their next head coach. As it stands, along...
Alabama Reportedly Brings In Candidate To Replace Patriots’ Bill O’Brien
Alabama reportedly has brought in a candidate to replace Bill O’Brien, who left to return to the New England Patriots. Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees flew in to interview with Nick Saban for the Crimson Tide, according to The Athletic’s Pete Sampson. The former Fighting Irish quarterback is a “top target” for the position, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.
Sean Salisbury: AFC gauntlet is brutal, time for Browns to step game up; Texans' hiring of DeMeco Ryans is "phenomenal"
Sean Salisbury talks about Tom Brady’s retirement, the Super Bowl matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs, the 49ers’ quarterback situation going forward, the Broncos move for Sean Payton, DeMeco Ryans in Houston and the Browns’ tough challenge.
msn.com
2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: DeMeco Ryans' Texans take their QB — and Sean Payton's Broncos take one too
The college all-star games are under way, which means it’s officially draft season. You know what comes with draft season: mock drafts. Here’s a brand spanking new one for you beautiful readers that will lead to some healthy debate with no name-calling. Let’s be real, none of us have a crystal ball. Just trying to play out some scenarios and see what happens.
Derek Carr replaces Joe Burrow at Pro Bowl Games; none of original AFC QBs are participating
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will replace Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in the 2023 Pro Bowl after being benched.
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Buccaneers, Falcons, Frank Reich, Panthers
According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Tom Brady previously implied to those close to him that he would either return to the Buccaneers or retire this offseason. Darlington mentions Brady has been contemplating retirement since the season concluded. When speaking to those close to Brady, Darlington explains he came away...
