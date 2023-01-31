ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevor Lawrence replaces Patrick Mahomes in 2023 Pro Bowl

Jacksonville Jaguars second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a Pro Bowler. The NFL had to go pretty deep into its list of alternates in the AFC at quarterback after a slew of injuries at the position. Patrick Mahomes will miss the 2023 Pro Bowl Games with the Kansas City Chiefs headed to Super Bowl LVII. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen also dropped out due to an elbow injury.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX59

Round 3 next as Colts look for head coach?

According to a source with direct knowledge of the coaching-search process, the Colts will determine this weekend whether to hold yet another round of interviews with an unspecified number of the candidates, or select the successor for Frank Reich.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals assistant emerging as candidate for Colts, Cardinals

A Cincinnati Bengals assistant coach is emerging as a candidate for the head coach positions of the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan interviewed with the Colts on Wednesday for the second time. He is one of seven candidates to receive a second interview with Indianapolis. In addition to talking with... The post Bengals assistant emerging as candidate for Colts, Cardinals appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
chatsports.com

Colts need to hire a head coach and stop holding Rams hostage

One of the most extensive coaching searches in recent memory is the one currently being held by the Indianapolis Colts. While thorough is certainly good, but it almost seems as if the Colts don’t know what they’re looking for in their next head coach. As it stands, along...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NESN

Alabama Reportedly Brings In Candidate To Replace Patriots’ Bill O’Brien

Alabama reportedly has brought in a candidate to replace Bill O’Brien, who left to return to the New England Patriots. Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees flew in to interview with Nick Saban for the Crimson Tide, according to The Athletic’s Pete Sampson. The former Fighting Irish quarterback is a “top target” for the position, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
msn.com

2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: DeMeco Ryans' Texans take their QB — and Sean Payton's Broncos take one too

The college all-star games are under way, which means it’s officially draft season. You know what comes with draft season: mock drafts. Here’s a brand spanking new one for you beautiful readers that will lead to some healthy debate with no name-calling. Let’s be real, none of us have a crystal ball. Just trying to play out some scenarios and see what happens.
GEORGIA STATE
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Buccaneers, Falcons, Frank Reich, Panthers

According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Tom Brady previously implied to those close to him that he would either return to the Buccaneers or retire this offseason. Darlington mentions Brady has been contemplating retirement since the season concluded. When speaking to those close to Brady, Darlington explains he came away...
TAMPA, FL

