Ronny Darrow
Funeral service for Ronny Darrow, age 77, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 3:00 P.M on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Rev. Steve Cook officiating and Bro. Johnny Darrow assisting. Interment will follow at Miller Grove Cemetery with Mark Phillips, Justin Darrow, Brandon Darrow, Bradley Darrow, Hunter Darrow and Lee Hamner serving as pallbearers and Ace Hamner as Honorary Pallbearer. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Ronny passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 1, 2023 surrounded by his family.
Kathy Gale Rogers
Kathy was born on September 2, 1960, in Sulphur Springs, Texas to Ada Kathryn Van Holten and John Harlin McCreary. Kathy is survived by her loving husband, Jimmie Leeroy Rogers. Kathy and Jimmie loved spending time together camping and being with family. Kathy would dance around the campfire while Jimmie would grill. They made many beautiful memories together. Kathy also leaves behind two sons and two stepdaughters and their families. Kathy loved her sons, daughters-in-love, and stepdaughters more than anything. Her face would light up when she spoke of them, and they loved spending time together. Kathy also leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kathy loved being a MeMe most of all.
Florene Peoples Howard
Florene Peoples Howard was born on December 2, 1937 to the late Charlie and Flora Peoples in Sulphur Springs, Texas. She transitioned peacefully to her heavenly home surrounded by her family on January 26, 2023, where she was reunited with her parents; husband, Lindell Howard; sister, Charlyne Evege; and a host of family members and friends who preceded her.
Patsy Ruth Griner
Patsy Ruth Griner, known by family and friends as “Patsy, Pat, Aunt Pat, Granny, GiGi or Momma” passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 29, 2023, in Sulphur Springs, Texas. She was born in Pickton, Texas, on September 3, 1938 to Mary Linie Johnson and John Orville Ray. She married Jobie Washington Griner, Jr. on October 15,1954. Mrs. Griner worked as a seamstress at HD Lee for many years and spent her retirement as a homemaker. She had a strong spirit, surviving breast cancer and the loss of her son, Joey Griner, in 1976, then her husband of 58 years, and her eldest daughter, Debra Eppars, in 2013. She also mourned a grandson, PFC Christopher Ryan Williams, in 1995, and grandson, Joey Dixon, in 2012.
Meal A Day Menu And Senior Citizens Center Calendar For Feb. 6-10, 2023
Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the week of Feb. 6-10, 2023 includes:. Monday, Feb. 6- Smoked Sausage, Black Eyed Peas...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital
Sulphur Springs, Texas, February 1, 2023 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. Give your heart some love. A simple heart scan called “Coronary Calcium Scoring” can detect your risk of cardiovascular disease. This noninvasive exam takes only minutes to perform and can detect heart disease in early stages. This a screening that is good for all men and women ages 40-70 with an intermediate risk for coronary artery disease. Cardiac CT Calcium Scoring Scan is only $75 at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital- Sulphur Springs. You can schedule an appointment by calling 903.606.4019.
Dr. Victor “Doc” Sancho
Funeral service for Victor “Doc” Sancho, DVM, age 82, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 11:00a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel. Evan Darlin, Lee Pogue, Stratton Darlin, Elton McIntosh, and Blake McClure will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Dr. Sancho passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at his residence.
Things to do in East Texas this weekend
The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. East Texas Bridal Expo, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Tyler Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. The event will feature nearly 60 vendors devoted to the bridal industry. Information: https://easttexasweddingextravaganza.com/ .
Sulphur Springs Senior Center Valentine’s Day Party
Feb. 3, 2023- The Sulphur Springs Senior Center will be hosting a Valentine’s Day Party Tuesday, February 14 at 11 am. The Senior Center will be providing finger foods, entertainment and games for all attendees. The Sulphur Springs Senior Center is located at 150 Martin Luther King Jr Dr.
19th Annual Carla Bridges 90+ Banquet
Saturday April 15th come join the 19th annual 90+ banquet and come celebrate all Hopkins county members that have made it to the 90 year milestone. the banquet will be held at First Baptist Church at “The ROC” on 115 Putman St. from 12 – 2 P.M.
Peterson Back in Hopkins County Jail
February 3, 2023 – Cole William Peterson, aged 23 of Cumby, TX was arrested last month and placed into the Collin County Jail. He spent 11 days there before being transferred to Hopkins County Jail this week. Peterson is currently charged with several parole violations stemming from his arrest...
Details on Tree and Limb Disposal in Sulphur Springs Starting February 4th, 2023
The City of Sulphur Springs will open the Spring Cleanup Site for eight consecutive days starting Saturday February 4th, 2023. The site will be open and staffed each day from 7AM to 4PM. There will be equipment on site to assist in unloading trucks and trailers. Remember:. City of Sulphur...
CitySquare Paris Names New Council Chair, Year In Review
Beth Bray began her duties as the 2023 Chair of CitySquare Paris’ Advisory Council at the January 2023 meeting following a very successful year of now past chair Rochelle Hodge. In addition, Bray served as Vice President/Chair-Elect in 2022. At last week’s meeting, Bray presented Hodge with special recognition...
Nap Time at the Boat Ramp Gets Two Arrested
February 3, 2022 – At around 2AM, a Hopkins County Sheriff Deputy observed a white Nissan Rogue parked at the Lake Sulphur Springs south boat ramp on FM 2285. Upon further inspection two individuals inside were observed to be asleep. A strong odor of marijuana emitted for the vehicle and an open container was observed in the center console cup holders.
PJC Campus Update Feb. 2, 2023
Thursday, February 2, Paris Junior College in Paris will have a delayed opening at 9:30 a.m. The PJC-Greenville and Sulphur Springs Centers will remain closed on Thursday.
Chamber Connection – Feb. 1, 2023
Act now if you would like a table or tickets to the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s. annual Membership Banquet. There are a limited number still available. We will celebrate Hopkins County at the annual Chamber of Commerce banquet on Thursday,. Feb. 16, with a theme of “A Night...
More than 4,000 Hopkins County electricty customers without power Wednesday morning
In Sulphur Springs and elsewhere in Hopkins County, more than 4,000 homes and business are without electricity this morning. The power outages are due to physical damage to infrastructure caused by ice. Oncor reports more than 3,000 customers without electricity this morning in Hopkins County. More than 700 Farmers Electric Cooperative customers in the county are also without power. Elsewhere around the region, in Lamar County, about 500 Texas New Mexico Power customers have no service at the moment. In Red River County, about 1,000 Texas New Mexico customers are without power.
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 30 – Feb. 3
Deputies charged Jacob Lee Durst, 31, of Tyler, with injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily harm and assault family/household member with previous conviction. Durst was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $100,000. Deputies charged Jordan Titus McNeal, 23, of Dallas, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1...
Sulphur Springs Man Arrest for Unlawful Possesion of a Firearm
January 31, 2023 – Convicted felon Jordan Christopher Martin, age 37, was arrested by the Hopkins County Sheriff Department for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Martin, a former resident of Longview Tx now resides in Hopkins County. Martin was indicted in Harrison County Texas for aggravated...
Tyler family overcomes challenges to care for conjoined twin girls
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas family is working through a struggle that’s hard to imagine. Their twin girls, born last August, were conjoined, sharing a heart and liver with only a slim chance of surviving. Driving the babies to appointments is just one of many challenges faced...
