Kathy was born on September 2, 1960, in Sulphur Springs, Texas to Ada Kathryn Van Holten and John Harlin McCreary. Kathy is survived by her loving husband, Jimmie Leeroy Rogers. Kathy and Jimmie loved spending time together camping and being with family. Kathy would dance around the campfire while Jimmie would grill. They made many beautiful memories together. Kathy also leaves behind two sons and two stepdaughters and their families. Kathy loved her sons, daughters-in-love, and stepdaughters more than anything. Her face would light up when she spoke of them, and they loved spending time together. Kathy also leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kathy loved being a MeMe most of all.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO