beckershospitalreview.com

2 Ohio skilled nursing facilities to close, affecting 187 workers

Aultman said Feb. 1 that it will cease operations at two skilled nursing facilities: the Transitional Care Center at Aultman Woodlawn in Canton, Ohio, and the Community Care Center at Aultman Alliance (Ohio) Community Hospital. The move will result in the layoff of more than 150 employees, including nurses, therapy...
