Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik has said that Riot Games has no plans to pull the plug on his Valorant Pro City hub and that the initiative might even offer prize money in the future. The Sentinels streamer and content creator set up his private hub for high-level North American players, with built-in MMR and leaderboards, in response to growing concerns about the state of Valorant ranked games, where the rise of crypto throwers has become a hot topic in the scene.

2 DAYS AGO