Farmingville, NY

tmpresale.com

Howie Mandels show in Westbury, NY Nov 19th, 2023 – presale code

We have the latest most current Howie Mandel pre-sale password 😉 While this short presale window is on, you get the chance to get Howie Mandel performance tickets ahead of the public. If you do not acquire your tickets to Howie Mandel’s show in Westbury, NY during the presale...
WESTBURY, NY
NYS Music

NYCB Theatre at Westbury to Eight Shows to Catholic Health Concert Series

Long Island will become a hotspot for music entertainment this year when the NYCB Theatre at Westbury opens its doors to some of the world’s biggest performers. On Jan. 30, the venue announced eight new shows as part of its ongoing Catholic Health Concert Series. The entertainment venue is located just outside Westbury in the hamlet of Jericho.
WESTBURY, NY
tourcounsel.com

Kings Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in New York City

Kings Plaza (officially the Kings Plaza Shopping Center) is a shopping center within the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn, New York City, United States. Opened in September 1970, it is located at the southeast corner of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue U, just north of Floyd Bennett Field. The mall's anchor stores include Best Buy, Burlington, Lowe's, Macy's, Primark, and Zara. Previous anchor stores of the mall include Alexander's, JCPenney, and Sears.
BROOKLYN, NY
Curbed

Good Luck Switching to an Induction Stove in the City

Next year, New York City will start blocking new buildings from bringing in natural gas, part of a push to get off fossil fuels, and the governor wants to take that ban statewide. Meanwhile, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is weighing whether to ban sales of new gas stoves, citing studies that show they release nitrogen dioxide, methane, and other chemicals, which have been linked to childhood asthma and cancer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

27 Old Logging Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10506, Pound Ridge, NY 10506 - $12,500

POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 27 Old Logging Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10506 in Pound Ridge is listed at $12,500. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
POUND RIDGE, NY
News 12

Guide: Warming centers around Long Island

Warming centers are open around Long Island to help residents during the current wave of dangerously cold temperatures. February 2-February 5: Open 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. February 2: Open 8:00 a.m. – 12:15 a.m. February 3: Open 8:00 a.m. – 12:45 a.m. February 4: Open 8:00...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Peruvian Restaurant, Cuzco 41, Opens in Lynbrook

A spot to get Peruvian food opened up in Lynbrook recently in the old Artisan spot. People in the area are cheering the fact that they can get authentic food from Peru right in their neighborhood. The menu includes appetizers like Empanadas with choice of chicken, beef, or cheese ($8),...
LYNBROOK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Celebrating 35 of selling Long Beach homes

About 36 years ago, Joe Sinnona was an English teacher at Junior High 141 in the Bronx. Then, he was forced to take a leave of absence. He never went back. Flash forward: Sinnona is marking his 35th year as a realtor in Long Beach. Sinnona, 54, grew up in...
LONG BEACH, NY
Daily Voice

316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $35,000

POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $35,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
POUND RIDGE, NY
longisland.com

Just Salad Opens First Long Island Location, 3 More On The Way

NYC-based fast-casual restaurant chain, Just Salad is expanding to Long Island with four new locations opening this year. To kick things off, Just Salad is officially celebrating the grand opening of its first Long Island store in Commack this week, located at 6040 Jericho Turnpike. Looking ahead, the chain will additionally be opening a store in Westbury next month as well as two new restaurants in Huntington and Oceanside during Q2 2023 - creating over 70 total jobs within the Long Island community.
COMMACK, NY
queenseagle.com

Officials look to Queens locals for Creedmoor campus ideas

For years, the sprawling campus of Creedmoor Psychiatric Center has remained mostly abandoned. With its troubling history of patient treatment, the vast campus has become fodder for local ghost stories and urban adventures. Beyond a remaining hospital and a government building, it has been used for little else in recent years.
QUEENS, NY

