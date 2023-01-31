Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Subzero temperatures grip north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temperature dropped below zero before dawn Friday and, despite the sunshine, continued to plunge throughout the day. Add the wind chill to the equation, and it feels like 30 to 40 degrees below zero. “It hits you in the face like you’re getting punched...
flackbroadcasting.com
Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Friday, February 3, 2023
Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 9:01 A.M. Augustinian Academy: CLOSED. Lowville Academy: CLOSED. Lowville Food Pantry: CLOSED. Lowville Free Library: CLOSED. Osceola Senior Dining Site: CLOSED. Rome City School District: CLOSED. Image via Lewis County Government.
informnny.com
Community Calendar: Upcoming events around the North Country
Check out upcoming events happening around the North Country this weekend with ABC50’s Community Bulletin Board. Do you have an event you would like posted to the Community Bulletin Board?. Submit it online anytime by clicking the button below. You can also submit your event in one of the...
wwnytv.com
Sci-Tech Center’s building condemned
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown has condemned the building owned by the Sci-Tech Center of Northern New York. The museum’s closure could last several months. The Stone Street location’s basement filled up with 3 feet of water, says executive director Steve Karon, adding to other...
DEC police bust Upstate NY poacher, rescue two raptors and an opossum
Acting on a tip, a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police officer last month found blood stains and a gut pile in a wooded area near the home of a hunter in Ogdensburg. The hunter was known to ECOs from previous complaints of deer jacking at night. A...
wwnytv.com
Lake effect snow for the usual suspects
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a cold morning. Temperatures ranged from the double digits below zero to the double digits above. If that’s not cold enough for you, just wait a couple days. Lake effect snow is prompting a winter weather advisory until 6 a.m. on Thursday...
CNY Truck Driver Lucky to Be Alive After Massive 12 Car Pileup in Upstate NY
A Central New York driver is lucky to be alive after being in the middle of a massive 12-car pileup in Upstate New York. Jerry Sevey drives to the Watertown area for work and has been doing so for years. Wednesday, February 1 he drove through a storm like no other.
wwnytv.com
Weather service issues lake effect snow, wind chill warnings
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A lake effect snow warning is in effect in Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties until 6 a.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service says the greatest snowfall accumulation will be across south-central Jefferson, western Lewis, and far northern Oswego counties. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to...
wwnytv.com
Wind chill warning in effect: It’s gonna be cold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Even though we expected it, setting foot outside today will be a bit of a shock. So, layer up and make sure any exposed skin is covered up. Temperatures started within a few digits above and below zero and that’s about where they’ll stay. Some may even drop a few degrees.
wwnytv.com
Nurses picket outside Watertown’s hospital over ‘understaffing crisis’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carrying signs like “Some Cuts Don’t Heal” and “More Nurses = Better Care,” members of the New York State Nurses Association at Samaritan Medical Center held an informational picket in front of the hospital Thursday. The nurses want to raise...
wwnytv.com
Staying warm and safe during extreme cold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service says extreme cold is on the way. The wind chill could be 30 to 40 degrees below zero. It’s a major concern for first responders. “We want to make sure that everybody stays warm. Everything stays covered up, any exposed...
wwnytv.com
13 people hurt in multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 81
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - At least 12 vehicles, including 4 tractor trailers, were involved in a pileup on Interstate 81 Wednesday afternoon. Town of Watertown Fire Chief David Johnston told 7 News it appears a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the southbound lane between the Arsenal Street (Exit 45) and Watertown Center (Exit 44) exits at around 1:20 p.m.
cnycentral.com
LeRay father arrested for violently shaking baby, child transported to Golisano for care
LeRay, N.Y. — On Monday, New York State Police in Watertown arrested 23-year-old Jason Osorio from LeRay for reckless assault of a child. Osorio was charged following an investigation that determined on Monday at approximately 9 a.m., his four-month-old daughter was in his care at their home on Colonial Manor Road in the Town of LeRay.
Bus from Central NY company in crash with truck that killed six in North Country
Louisville, N.Y. — A bus involved in a crash with a truck that killed six people and hospitalized three Saturday belongs to a Central New York solar panel company. A 2021 Freightliner box truck and a 2013 express bus collided at about 6 a.m. on Route 37 in St. Lawrecnce County, according to a news release from the State Police. The crash was west of Massena not far from the St. Lawrence River.
flackbroadcasting.com
Lowville Police: Local resident allegedly stole infant boots from Lowville Farmers Co-Op
LOWVILLE- A Lewis County resident is accused of a theft offense in Lowville, authorities say. Betty Silva, 52, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the Village Police Department last Thursday. Silva is officially charged with one count of petit larceny. Officials say the Lowville Police received complaints last Monday from...
wwnytv.com
Old Stewart’s Shops location in Watertown location sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old’s Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown has been sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris was going to take ownership of the building from Stewart’s in December after a new store opened right down the street on the corner of Flower Avenue East and Washington Street.
flackbroadcasting.com
Local resident charged with petit larceny for allegedly stealing 30-pack of beer: LVP
LOWVILLE- A North Country resident is accused of stealing beer from a local chain supermarket store, authorities say. Brian R. Marino, 45, was arrested on January 19 by the Lowville Village Police. Marino is officially charged with petit larceny. According to police investigation, Marino allegedly stole a 30-pack of beer...
wwnytv.com
Man accused of shaking, throwing infant daughter
TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County man is accused of shaking his infant daughter so violently that she’s hospitalized with brain injuries. State police arrested 23-year-old Jason Osorio on Monday on a felony count of reckless assault of a child. According to investigators, Osorio was...
wwnytv.com
Man allegedly flees traffic stop, hides on porch
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Gouverneur man faces trespassing and resisting arrest charges following a traffic stop last week. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Darryl Boshane allegedly ran off after they pulled him over on Route 11 in the town of Canton last Wednesday. Deputies say...
wwnytv.com
Troopers: 500 bags of heroin seized in traffic stop
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man allegedly had 500 bags of heroin when state police pulled him over in the St. Lawrence County town of Oswegatchie. Troopers say 26-year-old Jesse Outley also had quantities of acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride pills when they stopped him on State Route 37 on Wednesday.
