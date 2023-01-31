ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

thechampaignroom.com

How to Watch Illinois at Iowa: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information. Odds: Iowa -2.5, O/U 153.5. Quick Hits. Illinois Fighting Illini...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Breaking down the Hawkeyes ahead of Illinois’ big road showdown

The Illini head to face one of their bitter rivals on Saturday as they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa comes into the contest at 14-8 overall and 6-5 in the Big Ten Conference and winners of six of its last eight games. Iowa is led by...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

COMMIT: Illini add in-state DB Mac Resetich to Class of 2023

Illinois made a surprise late recruiting addition last February by adding in-state sleeper Matthew Bailey, who went on to total three interceptions as a true freshman. A year later, the Illini have added another surprise sleeper on Signing Day. Spring Valley Hall defensive back Mac Resetich announced his commitment to...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois is finding a balance, but shooting is still an issue

The Illinois Fighting Illini didn’t take the bait in a classic trap game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers as they defended the State Farm Center yet again Tuesday night. Now at 16-6 (7-4 Big Ten), the Illini are in great position with about a month to go until the NCAA Tournament.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

NAACP President to Receive Masonic Honors

(ABOVE) During an Aug. 3, 2022, ceremony in Springfield, NAACP President Edward J. Butler (second from right) is shown receiving recognition for his 22 years of service to the Masons. Danville, IL, Feb. 3, 2023 – Danville’s NAACP President Edward J. Butler will be installed as an Honorary Past Grand...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Urbana restaurants have new landlord following Atkins sale

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pines at Stone Creek Commons has a new owner after Fairlawn Capital finalized the purchase from The Atkins group. The Pines includes three buildings (2740 S Philo Rd., 2860 S Philo Rd. and 2870 S Philo Rd.) located in southeast Urbana. The property was established by The Atkins Group in […]
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Teamsters go on strike at ADM

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Teamsters Local 916 members at Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), one of the top ten largest food companies in the world, have gone on strike at the company’s Decatur location. “ADM is refusing to offer these workers wages and benefits on par with what union members...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Mahomet man caught on the run, Lamborghini, Jeep seized

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)– A Mahomet man who was on the run was caught in Arkansas by the United States Marshals Service.   “Over the weekend we located him out of the state in the southern part of the country,” said State’s Attorney Julia Rietz.   Now he’s in Champaign County Custody accused of a string […]
MAHOMET, IL
mahometdaily.com

Scott Block turns passion into House of Brisket

For years Scott Block found himself raising cattle and farming grain, until one day he decided he was ready for a change of pace. “I’ve always enjoyed cooking,” Block shared. “I always made our family meals.” Eventually, Block’s passion turned into his livelihood. Originating in...
PARIS, IL
freedom929.com

AREA / REGIONAL COURT NEWS

(OLNEY) In regional court news over the past week :. * WAYNE COUNTY : in Wayne County Court – 27 year old Brody Murbarger was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of a Fairfield teenager nine years ago. The Evansville man was found guilty by a Wayne County jury last fall for killing 15 year old Megan Nichols back in 2014.
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
WCIA

ADM workers go on strike at Decatur plant

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Union members of Teamsters 916 are on strike at the Archer Daniels Midlands plant in Decatur. The union declared a strike 7 p.m. Thursday, after ADM did not agree to a pay increase of 12 percent over three years, according to a news release from the union. Workers say they deserve […]
DECATUR, IL
wvik.org

Bloomington woman killed in Peoria's first homicide of 2023

A Bloomington woman is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Peoria's South Side. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 29-year-old Sara Gater died Thursday morning at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. She was shot around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of West Wiswall. Her autopsy will be...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Wind Chill Advisory prompts remote learning on February 3

Illinois Public Media is tracking closings, delays, and school remote days due to bitterly cold weather on February 3. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has placed Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Piatt, Vermilion counties under a Wind Chill Advisory from Thursday 11:00 p.m.-Friday 10:00 a.m. This story will be updated.
PIATT COUNTY, IL

